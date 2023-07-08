 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@_mechanicalturk

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Cardinals 3, White Sox 0

We’re so back! To SUCKING

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

Will the White Sox win again or will the Cardinals seek revenge? Let’s see what Twitter has to say about it. I’m sure everything will be fun and rational. Buckle up, friends — it’s Touki Time.

Touki Toussaint and Zach Remillard turn over a quick 1-2-3 inning to start the game on a positive note.

The Cardinals struck first in the second inning and loaded the bases with two outs shortly after. Thankfully, Toussaint aces the Cardinals with a strikeout.

Andrew Vaughn nearly put the team on the board to make it 3-1, but alas.

This game is still 1-0, but the pitching has been exceptional.

With no play at the plate, the Cardinals scored another run in the top of the fifth.

Oh, Aaron Bummer is in now.

The White Sox should really consider hiring Janice when Pedro is eventually fired as the scapegoat for the front office failures.

This game has been so much fun to watch. Really. Getting shutout through seven has been a blast.

Giovanny Gallegos is looking a little suspicious.

Jordan Walker goes for a solo home run in the ninth.

The boys got two on in the ninth, but strikeouts and pop-ups would ruin their chances.

Please don’t threaten us.

Poll

Who had the best tweet of the day?

view results
  • 20%
    @bsonnn4
    (2 votes)
  • 40%
    @_mechanicalturk
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    @losinugly
    (0 votes)
  • 40%
    @maddie_spagnola
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Other: In the comments
    (0 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

White Sox Game Recaps

Cardinals 3, White Sox 0: Bullpen shines, while offense goes into hibernation

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Cardinals at White Sox

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: July 8

Loading comments...