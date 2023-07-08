Bird App Recap: Cardinals 3, White Sox 0

Will the White Sox win again or will the Cardinals seek revenge? Let’s see what Twitter has to say about it. I’m sure everything will be fun and rational. Buckle up, friends — it’s Touki Time.

Touki Toussaint and Zach Remillard turn over a quick 1-2-3 inning to start the game on a positive note.

I like both Toussaint and Remillard. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) July 8, 2023

The Cardinals struck first in the second inning and loaded the bases with two outs shortly after. Thankfully, Toussaint aces the Cardinals with a strikeout.

Touki should get a shot on the team next year. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 8, 2023

Andrew Vaughn nearly put the team on the board to make it 3-1, but alas.

I still call dibs on the band name "Warning Track Power" — Kurt aka losinugly (@losingugly) July 8, 2023

This game is still 1-0, but the pitching has been exceptional.

Nine pitch fourth for Toussaint — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 8, 2023

With no play at the plate, the Cardinals scored another run in the top of the fifth.

Brendan Donovan with the productive “ground” out that was basically a fly out — Kamaka (@k4maka) July 8, 2023

Oh, Aaron Bummer is in now.

Aaron Bummer striking out three people is something I wouldn’t believe if I didn’t witness it with my own eyes — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) July 8, 2023

The White Sox should really consider hiring Janice when Pedro is eventually fired as the scapegoat for the front office failures.

in order to win game you must score more run than other team. did you know this @whitesox — find me on azul cielo (@scuriiosa) July 8, 2023

This game has been so much fun to watch. Really. Getting shutout through seven has been a blast.

8 runs yesterday 0 today so white Sox lol — Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) July 8, 2023

Giovanny Gallegos is looking a little suspicious.

Pitcher needs to be tossed. Twice they have wiped his arm. — Father Sean (@sean_janko) July 8, 2023

Jordan Walker goes for a solo home run in the ninth.

White Sox love causing pain pic.twitter.com/Sb8c2ritNN — Jay Cutler’s Burner (@CutlersBurner) July 8, 2023

The boys got two on in the ninth, but strikeouts and pop-ups would ruin their chances.

Good job by the White Sox who almost scored today- they were really pretty close! — mechanical turk (@_mechanicalturk) July 8, 2023

Please don’t threaten us.

Same time tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pwVqPax9Uw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 8, 2023

Cant wait to watch exciting baseball in October. Not the White Sox, just other teams that are exciting. — bson (@bsonnn4) July 8, 2023