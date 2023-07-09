White Sox Minor League Update: July 8, 2023

Gotta love a rout in the system that went in the right direction, for once, as well as the wunderkind Noah Schultz with another great start at Kannapolis.

Johnny Cueto just got crushed by his 2022 team, the Charlotte Knights, particularly whomped up on by his teammate with both the Knights and Chicago White Sox, Lenyn Sosa. Cueto gave up nine hard hits, as he just wasn’t missing too many Knights bats. Sosa touched Mr. Shimmy for a solo blast in the second inning en route to a four-hit day.

LENYN MEAN HOME RUN HITTING MACHINE!



Lenyn Sosa with a pic.twitter.com/gLxeCJ0eF4 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 9, 2023

As indicated by the WPA graph and this bonkers list of nine plays in the game that swung WPA 10% or more, Cueto wasn’t alone in struggling, as Charlotte’s John Parke also saw Jax teeing off. In fact, it wasn’t until Libertyville High School’s and TCU’s very own Evan Skoug teed off for a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth that Charlotte held the lead for good.

EVAN ALL MIGHTY!!!



With going off across the way, @EvanSkoug blasts a go-ahead homer in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/bBLjld2ANK — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 9, 2023

Poll Who was the MVP in a classic, high-scoring, back-and-forth, Charlotte Knights win? Lenyn Sosa: 4-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 HH

Evan Skoug: 2-for-4, 2B, 47.6% WPA HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, 2 HH, GWRBI, 49.9% TOT WPA, 0-for-3 CS

Adam Haseley: 2-for-4, R, 10.5% WPA RBI 1B, 2 HH, SB, SAC

Nate Mondou: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, K, 2 HH

Sebastian Rivero: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, 2 K, HH vote view results 100% Lenyn Sosa: 4-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 HH (1 vote)

0% Evan Skoug: 2-for-4, 2B, 47.6% WPA HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, K, 2 HH, GWRBI, 49.9% TOT WPA, 0-for-3 CS (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley: 2-for-4, R, 10.5% WPA RBI 1B, 2 HH, SB, SAC (0 votes)

0% Nate Mondou: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, K, 2 HH (0 votes)

0% Sebastian Rivero: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, 2 K, HH (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cold Cat in this classic, high-scoring, back-and-forth, Charlotte Knights win? John Parke: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 2 HB, 5 HH

Lane Ramsey: IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), BB, 3 K

Víctor Reyes: 0-for-5, RBI, HH

Clint Frazier: 0-for-4, R, BB, K, SB vote view results 0% John Parke: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 2 HB, 5 HH (0 votes)

0% Lane Ramsey: IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes: 0-for-5, RBI, HH (0 votes)

0% Clint Frazier: 0-for-4, R, BB, K, SB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

At this point, the best thing you can say about top pitching prospect (> 20 pro innings edition) Cristian Mena is that he’s pitching at Double-A at just 20. After a season start that looked like he could find his way to the South Side in the second half, things have taken quite a tumble. Tonight, six walks can’t even cancel out five Ks in his 3 2⁄3 innings, and those walks helped touch him for three earned to swell his ERA to 5.63.

You know it’s not a great day for your offense when two of the three WPA swings work against your team, so kudos to Ben Norman for at least having a hit that meant something on Saturday.

Poll It was a lackluster loss for Birmingham on Saturday. Who was the MVP? Ben Norman: 2-for-3, 14.9% WPA RBI, K, thrown out at 2B trying to stretch a single

Jerry Burke: 2 IP, BB, 5 K, HB

Ben Holmes: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, K, WP, HB

Xavier Fernández: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, K, PB, 0-for-2 CS vote view results 100% Ben Norman: 2-for-3, 14.9% WPA RBI, K, thrown out at 2B trying to stretch a single (1 vote)

0% Jerry Burke: 2 IP, BB, 5 K, HB (0 votes)

0% Ben Holmes: 1 1⁄3 IP, H, K, WP, HB (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, K, PB, 0-for-2 CS (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll It was a lackluster loss for the Barons, so who was the Cold Cat? Cristian Mena: 3 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K, LOSS

Luke Shilling: 2⁄3 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K, HR, E

Chris Shaw: 0-for-4, 2 K

Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, K vote view results 0% Cristian Mena: 3 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K, LOSS (0 votes)

0% Luke Shilling: 2⁄3 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K, HR, E (0 votes)

0% Chris Shaw: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Given the Dash entered Saturday a game behind Hickory, they sure did announce their presence with authority today, pounding out 16 runs on 20 hits. As is the case with blowouts, there was little by the way of individual WPA, with Shawn Goosenberg (12.2%) leading the hitters and starter Connor McCullough (10.9%) leading the arms. Tim Elko had the only play of 10% or better WPA (10.7%), with a triple to score Colson Montgomery with the GWRBI all the way back in the bottom of the first.

Tim Elko down the RF line and the RF'er can't corral it. He heads to 3rd w/ a triple, and Colson Montgomery comes in to score. #Dash up 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DYCHs3HcCU — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 8, 2023

Montgomery continued his push back to Birmingham with three hits in four at-bats, and is now hitting .429 on the season and .600 at Winston-Salem.

Jacob Burke also extended his best-in-minors 45-game on-base streak tonight, with a walk and two HBPs. (The Dash were hit five times in the game!)

Jacob Burke 45 in a row w/ this walk, and that chases the starting pitcher out. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/YLch82Oz5o — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 8, 2023

Easy to overlook in the blowout, but McCullough went six strong, scoreless innings for the win.

Connor McCullough was very stingy w/ the baseball tonight. He goes 6 shutout innings and allows only 2H and 1BB, while striking out 4 Crawdiddles on 55/82. #Dash win a laugher 16-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xQQKiFmAQn — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 9, 2023

Poll BLOWOUT FOR THE DASH! Tough call, but who’s the MVP? Connor McCullough: 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K, WIN, 10.9% WPA

Vince Vannelle: 2 IP, 3 H, K, 18-of-25 strikes

Colson Montgomery: 3-for-4, 4 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K

Wilfred Veras: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, HBP

Tim Elko: 3-for-4, 2 R, 10.7% WPA 3B, 4 RBI, 10.5% TOT WPA

Michael Turner: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, BB, 1-for-1 CS

Shawn Goosenberg: 4-for-5, R, 3B, 5 RBI, K, HBP, 12.2% WPA

Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, HBP vote view results 0% Connor McCullough: 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K, WIN, 10.9% WPA (0 votes)

0% Vince Vannelle: 2 IP, 3 H, K, 18-of-25 strikes (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 3-for-4, 4 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, HBP (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko: 3-for-4, 2 R, 10.7% WPA 3B, 4 RBI, 10.5% TOT WPA (0 votes)

0% Michael Turner: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, BB, 1-for-1 CS (0 votes)

100% Shawn Goosenberg: 4-for-5, R, 3B, 5 RBI, K, HBP, 12.2% WPA (1 vote)

0% Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, HBP (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll You don’t want to name one in a 16-1 win, but yes, there is a Cold Cat. Everhett Hazelwood: IP, H, ER, BB, HR, ruined the 16-0 shutout!

Andy Atwood: 0-for-5 vote view results 0% Everhett Hazelwood: IP, H, ER, BB, HR, ruined the 16-0 shutout! (0 votes)

0% Andy Atwood: 0-for-5 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It’s almost as if the CBs realize they don’t have to score many runs when Noah Schultz is on the mound. Today, the tall lefty went three innings, with three Ks — no hits, no runs, 35 pitches. A very tidy outing, with velo a tick down, but nothing to be too concerned about, given Schultz coming off of illness.

Noah Schultz is done for the day after 3 hitless/scoreless innings. He allows 1 base runner on a HBP. 3K's on 20/35. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xYw3ZNGUuz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 8, 2023

Mason Adams came in and was a MONSTER in relief, the bulk guy threw five innings of six-hit, one-walk, one-run ball with 10 Ks. Adams attempted to polish off a sixth inning and finish the game, but let two runners on to begin the ninth, on a single and walk. So to complete the tripod of terror today, it was Horacio Andujar excelling in high-leverage, disposing of the Wood Ducks on just six pitches for his ninth-inning save.

Chris Lanzilli had a GWRBI double like Elko’s for W-S, way back in the first. But the real WPA winner was Andujar for his first-pitch GIDP to end the game.

Poll Kanny conquers in a squeaka. Who was the MVP? Noah Schultz: 3 IP, 3 K, HB, 20-of-35 strikes, 14.6% WPA

Mason Adams: 5+ IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 10 K, 63-of-93 strikes, WIN

Horacio Andujar: IP, K, six pitches, SAVE, 42.7% WPA

Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 K

Chris Lanzilli: 1-for-4, 17.3% WPA 2B, 2 RBI, K vote view results 0% Noah Schultz: 3 IP, 3 K, HB, 20-of-35 strikes, 14.6% WPA (0 votes)

100% Mason Adams: 5+ IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 10 K, 63-of-93 strikes, WIN (1 vote)

0% Horacio Andujar: IP, K, six pitches, SAVE, 42.7% WPA (0 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chris Lanzilli: 1-for-4, 17.3% WPA 2B, 2 RBI, K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Kannapolis Cold Cat in the 2-1 win on Saturday? Brooks Baldwin: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB, 2 K

Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-3, BB, SB

Javier Mora: 0-for-3, 2 K

Wilber Sánchez: 0-for-3, K vote view results 0% Brooks Baldwin: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-3, BB, SB (0 votes)

0% Javier Mora: 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Wilber Sánchez: 0-for-3, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Complex Sox were on the wrong end of a blowout on Saturday. The good news? Well, they did lead at one time, 1-0, before Arizona unthawed its bats. Tennessee Volunteer Mark McLaughlin has had a horrific season start in the ACL, today giving up five earned and seven total runs in five innings, keeping his ERA at more than a run per inning (11.50). And somehow, Purdue’s Eric Hildebrand was even worse, retiring ... nobody.

Matt Archer (2-for-4) is looking like a snappy pickup this season.

Get your best reps in this week, ACL Sox, because the new draft class is a-comin’.

Poll Who was the Complex Sox MVP in tonight’s blowout? Matt Archer: 2-for-4, 3B, R, K, LOB

Ronny Hernández: 1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K LOB

Daniel González: IP, K vote view results 0% Matt Archer: 2-for-4, 3B, R, K, LOB (0 votes)

0% Ronny Hernández: 1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K LOB (0 votes)

0% Daniel González: IP, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll An 11-2 loss? There’s gotta be some Cold Cats. Eric Hildebrand: 0 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, WP, HB

Mark McLaughlin: 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HB

Guillermo Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 4 K, 2 LOB

Troy Claunch: 0-for-3, BB, K, LOB, 0-for-3 CS

Arnold Prado: 0-for-4, 2 K, LOB, 2 E

Alvaro Agüero: 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 LOB vote view results 0% Eric Hildebrand: 0 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, WP, HB (0 votes)

0% Mark McLaughlin: 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HB (0 votes)

0% Guillermo Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 4 K, 2 LOB (0 votes)

0% Troy Claunch: 0-for-3, BB, K, LOB, 0-for-3 CS (0 votes)

0% Arnold Prado: 0-for-4, 2 K, LOB, 2 E (0 votes)

0% Alvaro Agüero: 0-for-3, 2 K, 2 LOB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

GULP.