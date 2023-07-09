 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox Minor League Update July 9, 2023

Not exactly a good day for the farm, as the Dash go unscathed because of weather while the other three teams lose

By Darren Black
Tanner McDougal righted the ship, a bit, today.
| Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

No, not exactly a pretty game for the Charlotte Knights today. The pitching was pitiful, the bats were bad, and the defense was drab. The Knights were only able to muster six hits and from those, just two measly runs. The pitching gave up 13 runs and an ill-timed error from Sebastián Rivero accounted for six unearned runs. On a good end, Jimmy Lambert went two innings, and one of the runs he gave up was unearned. His fastball looked really good as well, so maybe he will be back when everybody returns from the All-Star break.

Sammy Peralta was fine over his seven outs, but it was mostly bad out there. Chase Solesky have up six runs over his start, thanks in part to three homers. Alex Colomé gave up five unearned runs in the ninth, and while obviously some of that is on Rivero, Colomé did give up five hits over two outs.

On the other side of the ball, the offense just didn’t do enough in general. It’s tough to keep up with 13 runs, but two over just six hits doesn’t cut it. Clint Frazier did well for himself as he continues his great Triple-A year: He had two hits, both singles. Víctor Reyes had one hit; it was a triple with an exit velocity of faster than 100 mph.

Another abysmal game from a White Sox farm squad. The offense was pretty much nonexistent; aside from this Adam Hackenberg homer that accounted for the only run, two other players had hits.

José Rodríguez did have a good game, by himself. He had a single and a double. Hopefully, his recent Double-A performance gets him, dunno, maybe a single MLB at-bat after the trade deadline?

The pitching, overall, wasn’t much better. Tommy Sommer struggled with command, allowing three walks in two innings that led to four runs. He had two wild pitches as well, so it was just not his day. The bullpen wasn’t any better, until the final four outs via Haylen Green; the southpaw hasn’t had a good season by any stretch, but he struck out three of the five batters he saw, with no runs.

Kannapolis scored their one and only run in the third inning, on a double from Mario Camilletti. After that, Brooks Baldwin popped out and Bryce Willits struck out to leave Camilletti at second. It was the closest Kannapolis got to a second run, and a great pitching performance by the team was squandered. Tanner McDougal started and gave up two runs to the Wood Ducks in the inning after Camilletti put the Cannon Ballers in the lead. McDougal’s command wasn’t perfect (26 balls versus 33 strikes) and he got hit around, especially in the fourth. The bullpen got through unscathed, thanks to six strikeouts in five innings. However, command of the pitchers today really wasn’t stellar aside from Billy Seidl in the ninth.

