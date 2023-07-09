White Sox Minor League Update July 9, 2023

No, not exactly a pretty game for the Charlotte Knights today. The pitching was pitiful, the bats were bad, and the defense was drab. The Knights were only able to muster six hits and from those, just two measly runs. The pitching gave up 13 runs and an ill-timed error from Sebastián Rivero accounted for six unearned runs. On a good end, Jimmy Lambert went two innings, and one of the runs he gave up was unearned. His fastball looked really good as well, so maybe he will be back when everybody returns from the All-Star break.

Sammy Peralta was fine over his seven outs, but it was mostly bad out there. Chase Solesky have up six runs over his start, thanks in part to three homers. Alex Colomé gave up five unearned runs in the ninth, and while obviously some of that is on Rivero, Colomé did give up five hits over two outs.

On the other side of the ball, the offense just didn’t do enough in general. It’s tough to keep up with 13 runs, but two over just six hits doesn’t cut it. Clint Frazier did well for himself as he continues his great Triple-A year: He had two hits, both singles. Víctor Reyes had one hit; it was a triple with an exit velocity of faster than 100 mph.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Clint Frazier: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Jimmy Lambert: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K

Adam Haseley: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Chase Solesky: 3 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Alex Colomé: 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

Another abysmal game from a White Sox farm squad. The offense was pretty much nonexistent; aside from this Adam Hackenberg homer that accounted for the only run, two other players had hits.

Adam Hackenberg goes deep to the berm in RCF for his 4th HR. The dinger extends his 19 game on base streak which is the current longest active streak in the Southern league. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1geBpgaOqe — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 9, 2023

José Rodríguez did have a good game, by himself. He had a single and a double. Hopefully, his recent Double-A performance gets him, dunno, maybe a single MLB at-bat after the trade deadline?

The pitching, overall, wasn’t much better. Tommy Sommer struggled with command, allowing three walks in two innings that led to four runs. He had two wild pitches as well, so it was just not his day. The bullpen wasn’t any better, until the final four outs via Haylen Green; the southpaw hasn’t had a good season by any stretch, but he struck out three of the five batters he saw, with no runs.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Jonah Scolaro: 2 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Tommy Sommer: 2 IP, 1 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 1 K

Today's game, Sunday, July 9 against the Hickory Crawdads has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The make-up game will be played away at the Hickory Crawdads with time and date to be determined.



All tickets for today's game will be exchangeable, of equal or… pic.twitter.com/Z8gbINxICp — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) July 9, 2023

Tanner McDougal made the start for the #Ballers in the final game of their series vs. the Ducks. He goes 4 innings and allows 2R on 5H and 1BB. He strikes out 3 on 33/59. He allowed 3 singles in the 4th to score 2R. He takes the L as the offense was pretty stagnant. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ml2OPAZ6UG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 9, 2023

Kannapolis scored their one and only run in the third inning, on a double from Mario Camilletti. After that, Brooks Baldwin popped out and Bryce Willits struck out to leave Camilletti at second. It was the closest Kannapolis got to a second run, and a great pitching performance by the team was squandered. Tanner McDougal started and gave up two runs to the Wood Ducks in the inning after Camilletti put the Cannon Ballers in the lead. McDougal’s command wasn’t perfect (26 balls versus 33 strikes) and he got hit around, especially in the fourth. The bullpen got through unscathed, thanks to six strikeouts in five innings. However, command of the pitchers today really wasn’t stellar aside from Billy Seidl in the ninth.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Mario Camilletti: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Cristopher De Guzman: 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Drew McDaniel: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Oriel Castro: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

