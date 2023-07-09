Bird App Recap: Cardinals 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

It’s Lucas Giolito Day, as the White Sox attempt to win another series before the All-Star break. Let’s tweet about it!

Lucas starts off with a strike out of Lars Nootbaar.

Every time I hear that guy’s name I think of this tweet. https://t.co/7QTQk7UiMQ — Not Larry, White Sox Nihilist (@iamnotlarry_) July 9, 2023

Welcome back, Jason Benetti!

Finally hearing Jason’s voice after few long games without him pic.twitter.com/DlVmP0TaVX — Chrystal (@chrystal_ok) July 9, 2023

And in the top of the second, Elvis Andrus makes the baffling decision to go to first instead of getting the lead runner, Willson Contreras, at second.

Ooof. That’s an easy 2. Bad decisions all around. — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 9, 2023

WTF was that play by Andrus!? #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) July 9, 2023

elvis what the fuck are you doing (evergreen) https://t.co/iEacuGoPh0 — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) July 9, 2023

And in the bottom half Eloy Jiménez requests a timeout and does not get it for some reason, and walks away from strike three.

Eloy Jimenez didn't get the timeout he requested, so strike three was called even though he was out of the batter's box for the pitch pic.twitter.com/M90P4NKLHV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile in the bottom of the third, the Cardinals decide that they have no idea how to play defense and make a few different mistakes.

Hahaha Cards channeling their inner White Sox defense! — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 9, 2023

And thanks to those issues, the White Sox are up, 1-0, on an Andrus single.

Wow. @jasonbenetti and @stevestone talking about Elly De La Cruz’s heads-up baserunning as Oscar Colas steals 2nd and advances to 3rd, then scores on a single to left.



Serendipity.#WhiteSox #MLB — Tony (@jaycTony) July 9, 2023

And next up, we have Paul Goldschmidt getting caught stealing.

A mistake-filled 3+ innings for the Cardinals — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 9, 2023

And after Gio walks Nolan Arenado, Willson gets the first hit of the day for the Cardinals, and it’s a two-run home run for the Cards to take the lead.

Contreras with a two-run home run for a 2-1 lead in the fourth. First hit off Giolito. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 9, 2023

The White Sox and making mediocre pitchers look amazing: A match made in heaven.

7 strikeouts in 12 hitters to… Steven Matz.



White Sox Baseball, ending the first half with a bang. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) July 9, 2023

Well, this has been a weird one between two bad teams.

You won’t find a game between teams more desperate for the All Star Break than White Sox vs Cardinals — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) July 9, 2023

And Tim Anderson’s miserable season continues.

Awful AB, TA, just awful… — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile Contreras has a brain fart and does not get back to first on a pop up to Oscar Colás. Double play.

Hahahah DUMBASS. — Ryiin (@rfoto) July 9, 2023

And Luis Robert Jr. has a hit that gets stuck in a fence for a ground-rule double.

Luis Robert Jr. with a line drive leadoff double here in the bottom of the seventh for the #WhiteSox — Nello (@LilNello) July 9, 2023

Luis Robert Jr is the GOAT for doing this.



I’d argue this is way more impressive than, say, a baseball team being above .500 and contending for a playoff spot.#WhiteSox #MLB pic.twitter.com/iu6hPftZfY — Tony (@jaycTony) July 9, 2023

Bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. And we have an error at third to tie it up!

The Cardinals defense has been the White Sox best friend today. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 9, 2023

The #WhiteSox catch a huge break on the E5 and tie it at 2-2 with the bases still loaded, but two outs here in the bottom of the seventh — Nello (@LilNello) July 9, 2023

And shockingly, Andrus can not get another run across and flies out, leaving it a 2-2 tie through seven.

"a chance to take the lead" and "Elvis Andrus is up" should not go together, Len — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 9, 2023

Lucas finishes the first half strong.

Lucas Giolito: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K. 90/57. Giolito closes the first half with a 3.45 ERA over 19 starts and 112 1/3 innings. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 9, 2023

This has been one of the weirder games I’ve ever seen, as a wild pitch that looked more like a passed ball gets Remillard to third and a Robert sacrifice fly makes it 3-2!

I really love Remillard. — Chrystal (@chrystal_ok) July 9, 2023

Excellent send by Rodriguez. Great hustle by Remillard. 3-2 White Sox — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 9, 2023

Why the fuck would you pitch to Luis Robert in that situation — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) July 9, 2023

Out for the save, we have Kendall Graveman ...

KENDALL VAPE PEN!!!!! — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 9, 2023

... who instantly gives up a double to Nootbaar.

goddamn it — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) July 9, 2023

And after a walk and a hit batter, the bases are loaded.

Bases loaded, one out for Burleson — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 9, 2023

And it’s tied on a fielder’s choice. Ktina has the scouting call from the Sox Park seats.

If you don’t touch it it’s a double play the absolute worst — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 9, 2023

And another hit batter by Graveman loads the bases again. Luckily, he gets out of it.

I’m thinking Kendall Graveman might not have it today after seeing a double, BB, and 2 HBP. — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 9, 2023

And once again, we are heading to extras. No, I promise that this not meant as a threat.

Bonus baseball — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 9, 2023

And on one pitch, the Cardinals have the lead. And knowing this team ...

Game over. — Ian (@Ian_D23) July 9, 2023

And with two on, no outs, Remillard goes for a bunt. Don’t you love being White Sox fans?

WHY ARE WE BUNTING — Al (@baseballgalal) July 9, 2023

Not me talking shit about bunts only for the Sox to also bunt. Also, what the fuck. stop — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 9, 2023

And Tim Anderson swings through a strike-three pitch, and the White Sox lose, 4-3, as we go to the All Star break. See y’all on the other half of the year.