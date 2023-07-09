 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Boy do these teams stink.

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Cardinals 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Once again we are here for a Sunday rubber match. And boy, it turns out to be a weird one

By Dante Jones
/ new

It’s Lucas Giolito Day, as the White Sox attempt to win another series before the All-Star break. Let’s tweet about it!

Lucas starts off with a strike out of Lars Nootbaar.

Welcome back, Jason Benetti!

And in the top of the second, Elvis Andrus makes the baffling decision to go to first instead of getting the lead runner, Willson Contreras, at second.

And in the bottom half Eloy Jiménez requests a timeout and does not get it for some reason, and walks away from strike three.

Meanwhile in the bottom of the third, the Cardinals decide that they have no idea how to play defense and make a few different mistakes.

And thanks to those issues, the White Sox are up, 1-0, on an Andrus single.

And next up, we have Paul Goldschmidt getting caught stealing.

And after Gio walks Nolan Arenado, Willson gets the first hit of the day for the Cardinals, and it’s a two-run home run for the Cards to take the lead.

The White Sox and making mediocre pitchers look amazing: A match made in heaven.

Well, this has been a weird one between two bad teams.

And Tim Anderson’s miserable season continues.

Meanwhile Contreras has a brain fart and does not get back to first on a pop up to Oscar Colás. Double play.

And Luis Robert Jr. has a hit that gets stuck in a fence for a ground-rule double.

Bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. And we have an error at third to tie it up!

And shockingly, Andrus can not get another run across and flies out, leaving it a 2-2 tie through seven.

Lucas finishes the first half strong.

This has been one of the weirder games I’ve ever seen, as a wild pitch that looked more like a passed ball gets Remillard to third and a Robert sacrifice fly makes it 3-2!

Out for the save, we have Kendall Graveman ...

... who instantly gives up a double to Nootbaar.

And after a walk and a hit batter, the bases are loaded.

And it’s tied on a fielder’s choice. Ktina has the scouting call from the Sox Park seats.

And another hit batter by Graveman loads the bases again. Luckily, he gets out of it.

And once again, we are heading to extras. No, I promise that this not meant as a threat.

And on one pitch, the Cardinals have the lead. And knowing this team ...

And with two on, no outs, Remillard goes for a bunt. Don’t you love being White Sox fans?

And Tim Anderson swings through a strike-three pitch, and the White Sox lose, 4-3, as we go to the All Star break. See y’all on the other half of the year.

Poll

Who had today’s best tweet?

view results
  • 0%
    @OptimistSox: All-Star break
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @iamnotlarry_: Letterman Nootbaar
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @OptimistSox: Elvis (evergreen)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @JayCTony: Serendipity
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @JayCTony: Robert GOAT
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @MarjRaguso: Len Kasper advice
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @Liddle_Ktina: STOP BUNTING
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now
White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Cardinals at White Sox

Opinion

The importance of post-June Pride

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: July 8, 2023

Loading comments...