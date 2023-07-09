 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sox Populi: Live draft stream, 5:45 p.m. CT

Malachi Hayes, Tommy Barbee, Brett Ballantini and who knows who else will be on board to count down (at least) to the first White Sox pick

Malachi Hayes, Tommy Barbee, Brett Ballantini and who knows who else will be on board to count down (at least) to the first White Sox pick. You can pick up the livestream on Twitter:

or over at our Sox Pop YouTube page:

(Yeah, you can just watch it here, on SSS, by clicking “play” above.)

Additionally, we’ll be talking about the White Sox first half, organization needs, fielding any questions you might have, and breaking down what is being billed as the best draft class in quite awhile. Last year’s White Sox draft under Mike Shirley has early returns that are very promising, so perhaps finally the club is finally standing on some solid ground with their 20 picks and undrafted free agent signs.

Join us, it’ll be fun, I promise!

