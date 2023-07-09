 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LSU v Arkansas
The White Sox selected Grant Taylor, who has already gotten his Tommy John surgery out of the way, in the second round.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

White Sox select in RHSP Grant Taylor in second round (No. 51 overall)

Not an active member of the LSU title team this summer, as he was sidelined all year after TJS

By Brett Ballantini
With the 51st overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox selected right-handed starting pitcher Grant Taylor from defending NCAA champion LSU.

Now, the 21-year-old didn’t actually participate in the national title run for the Tigers due to being out all year after Tommy John surgery. So, this is another would shoulda coulda stretch pick from the White Sox.

Taylor was ranked as the No. 102 draft prospect on MLB Pipeline.

He is said to be able to touch 99 mph with his fastball, with great downhill angle — but then, that was before he had major reconstructive arm surgery.

There is a chance Taylor could be employed straight away/permanently out of the bullpen, but if the White Sox spent the 51st pick in a loaded 2023 draft on a speculative reliever coming off of TJS, heads gotta roll.

Grant Taylor’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

Durability 67
vs. Power 58
Hittable 58
K/BB 55
Walks 53
Strikeouts 53
Team Winning Pct. .538

The White Sox are finished picking tonight. They have the No. 84 overall pick in the third round on Monday. Rapid-fire drafting gets underway at 1 p.m. CT, with the first White Sox pick coming in around 1:15. Brett Ballantini, Darren Black and Tommy Barbee will have your draft profiles.

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)
Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)

