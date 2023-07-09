White Sox select in RHSP Grant Taylor in second round (No. 51 overall)

With the 51st overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the White Sox selected right-handed starting pitcher Grant Taylor from defending NCAA champion LSU.

Now, the 21-year-old didn’t actually participate in the national title run for the Tigers due to being out all year after Tommy John surgery. So, this is another would shoulda coulda stretch pick from the White Sox.

Taylor was ranked as the No. 102 draft prospect on MLB Pipeline.

He is said to be able to touch 99 mph with his fastball, with great downhill angle — but then, that was before he had major reconstructive arm surgery.

High ride mid-90s fastball with a ton of backspin & an absolute hammer of a curveball at LSU in 2022 - spin rates in the 2600-2800 range.



Needs to improve control, and of course get healthy. Likely saving some money here. https://t.co/L7zwymp8H6 — Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) July 10, 2023

Congratulations @GrantTay27 - Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Week! Taylor pitched 6 innings vs. the YD Red Sox on 7/12 and struck out 12 batters while surrendering just one run on four hits, with no walks. He has a 2.14 ERA this summer and 30 Ks over 21 IP. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/p33zO7h2M7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) July 19, 2022

The Chicago White Sox have selected RHP Grant Taylor. Missed the entire 2023 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but was the most impressive arm I saw last summer on the Cape. FB sat in the 93-95 mph range and showed a plus CB. Starter’s pitch mix. pic.twitter.com/4GbBMpcM44 — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) July 10, 2023

There is a chance Taylor could be employed straight away/permanently out of the bullpen, but if the White Sox spent the 51st pick in a loaded 2023 draft on a speculative reliever coming off of TJS, heads gotta roll.

Grant Taylor’s Baseball Cube Talent Ratings

Durability 67

vs. Power 58

Hittable 58

K/BB 55

Walks 53

Strikeouts 53

Team Winning Pct. .538

The White Sox are finished picking tonight. They have the No. 84 overall pick in the third round on Monday. Rapid-fire drafting gets underway at 1 p.m. CT, with the first White Sox pick coming in around 1:15. Brett Ballantini, Darren Black and Tommy Barbee will have your draft profiles.

2023 Chicago White Sox Draft Picks

First Round (No. 15 overall) Jacob González, SS (ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline)

Second Round (No. 51 overall) Grant Taylor, RHSP (ranked No. 102 on MLB Pipeline)