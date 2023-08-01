White Sox trade Keynan Middleton to Yankees in exchange for Juan Carela

With Dylan Cease staying put after hovering over the hottest talk at the trade deadline for several days, the final deal of the White Sox 2023 sell-off has reliever Keynan Middleton headed to the Yankees in exchange for minor league pitcher Juan Carela.

Middleton was signed to a minor league deal prior to the season, and quickly established himself in a lackluster White Sox bullpen after he received the call on April 11. His 3.96 ERA has been inflated by a total of five earned runs over his last three outings, before which his ERA was a cool 2.91. He’ll be a free agent after this season.

Carela, 21, has made 16 starts for the Yankees’ High-A affiliate, posting a 3.67 ERA in a touch more than 87 innings. He was ranked their 29th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, though that was his only list appearance. Per Pipeline’s Jim Callis, Carela throws a four-seamer and a sinker that sit in the low- to mid-90s, alongside a sweeper and a work-in-progress change up. He’ll likely report to Winston-Salem upon the completion of the trade.