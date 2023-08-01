Gamethread: White Sox at Rangers

In their first game after this year’s trade deadline, the White Sox (43-64) will face the Rangers (60-46) in Arlington.

Jesse Scholtens will start for the South Siders. Scholtens (3.32 ERA, 3.94 xERA, 4.72 FIP, 0.1 fWAR) is off to a solid start to his MLB career. Scholtens, 29, has pitched 38 innings in the majors, all for the White Sox this season. Since his last start on July 6, Scholtens has made five relief appearances. In those appearances, Scholtens had a 2.70 ERA in 6 2⁄ 3 innings, but hitters slashed .308/.357/.423 against him.

Andrew Heaney, 32, will start on the mound for the Rangers. Heaney (4.62 ERA, 4.78 xERA, 5.19 FIP, 0.3 fWAR) has been serviceable, but Texas was expecting more from him after he made a sizable step in the right direction last season. In 45 1⁄ 3 career innings against the White Sox, Heaney has a 5.16 ERA.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

SS Tim Anderson

3B Yoán Moncada

CF Luis Robert Jr.

DH Eloy Jiménez

LF Andrew Benintendi

1B Andrew Vaughn

RF Oscar Colás

2B Elvis Andrus

C Seby Zavala — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2023

The major story of the day is that the White Sox traded Jake Burger to the Marlins (57-50) for Jake Eder, a 24-year-old pitcher. More details on that trade can be found here. The White Sox also traded Keynan Middleton to the Yankees (55-51) for Juan Carela, a 21-year-old pitcher. That move is dicussed here. Finally, the White Sox acquired Luis Patiño, a 23-year-old pitcher, from the Rays (65-44) for cash considerations, as described here. Best of luck to these players as they head to new organizations.

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:05 p.m. Central. The usual suspects (NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM) will cover the game.