MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox
Rare source of offense: Andrew Vaughn picked up one of the South Siders’ three hits.
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Filed under:

Rangers 2, White Sox 0: Offense falls flat

Despite a great performance by Jesse Scholtens, the South Siders came up short in Texas

By Joe Resis
In their first game after the trade deadline, the White Sox (43-65) lost to the Rangers (61-46), 2-0, at Globe Life Field.

It was all about starting pitchers Jesse Scholtens and Andrew Heaney early on. Through three innings, nobody reached base, and Heaney had six strikeouts, while Scholtens had five. Tim Anderson finally broke up the double-perfect game with a leadoff single to open the fourth. Two batters later, Luis Robert Jr. crushed a changeup just to the right of straight-away center field. The ball appeared to be heading over the fence, and in fact, it would have in 21 out of 30 MLB stadiums. However, Globe Life Field barely held this one, and center fielder Leody Taveras made a great catch just in front of the wall.

Six Pack of Stats

Homers doom White Sox: The offense was unable to overcome two pitching mistakes.
FanGraphs

Pressure Play
When Luis Robert Jr. struck out with a runner on first and no outs in the seventh, the LI was 2.85.

Pressure Cooker
Zach Remillard, who went 0-for-1 with a strikeout as a pinch-hitter, had a 2.61 LI to lead the pack.

Top Play
Mitch Garver’s go-ahead solo homer to put the first run of the game on the board boosted the Rangers’ win probability from 53.6% to 69.1% (15.5% WPA).

Top Performer
Andrew Heaney’s excellent start gave him a large WPA (28.6%), and that was easily enough to lead the way.

Hardest Hit
Robert’s deep fly ball in the fourth inning left the bat at 109.1 mph, but he was not rewarded with a home run — or even a hit.

Weakest Contact
The ground out by Eloy Jiménez in the second had an exit velocity of only 61.4 mph.

Luckiest Hit
Andrew Vaughn’s single in the eighth had a .240 xBA.

Toughest Out
When Robert flew out in the fourth, his fly ball registered a massive .980 xBA.

Longest Hit
Adolis García’s home run in the seventh inning traveled 418 feet, just edging out Garver’s home run (411 feet) and Robert’s fly out (410 feet).

Magic Number: 3
The three true outcomes tell us all that there is to know about the South Siders’ offensive output in this game: 16 strikeouts, zero walks, and zero home runs. When that happens, things generally do not work out.

Scholtens had his perfect game broken up with no outs in the fourth, as well, when Marcus Semien singled. Scholtens also walked Travis Jankowski, and suddenly, he was in trouble. However, he got Nathaniel Lowe to ground into a double play, and Adolis García grounded out to end the threat.

The Rangers finally broke the ice in the bottom of the fifth, when Mitch Garver got a fastball to his liking and crushed it. Garver’s sixth home run this season traveled 411 feet, and the only stadium with dimensions that would have held it is Coors Field.

Despite that mistake, Scholtens had a terrific game. Thanks to his six strong innings, he gave the White Sox an excellent opportunity to win, as he only allowed that run. Scholtens continues to be one of the few pleasant surprises of the season.

In the seventh, rookie Declan Cronin took over on the mound. Unfortunately, Cronin was unable to keep the deficit at one, as García took him deep for a solo home run. Cronin got through the rest of the seventh without allowing further damage, and Bryan Shaw pitched a perfect eighth inning, but it did not matter.

Meanwhile, the offense was nowhere to be found. Besides the fourth inning single by Anderson and the subsequent deep fly out by Robert, there was hardly any life. Yoán Moncada singled to lead off the seventh, and Andrew Vaughn singled to lead off the eighth. However, both of them were stranded without even advancing to second. The White Sox struck out 16 times and drew exactly zero walks.

The White Sox will be back in action against Texas tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Central. Dylan Cease (4.15 ERA, 4.08 xERA, 3.57 FIP, 2.6 fWAR) is scheduled to take the mound. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.

