Bird App Recap: Rangers 2, White Sox 0

No fancy tweet for the lineup. It had to be quickly updated as the Trade Deadline Fire Sale was still hot and we were a man down at second base. The White Sox make a stop in Arlington to face the first-place Rangers.

SS Tim Anderson

3B Yoán Moncada

CF Luis Robert Jr.

DH Eloy Jiménez

LF Andrew Benintendi

1B Andrew Vaughn

RF Oscar Colás

2B Elvis Andrus

The bright light known as Jake Burger is heading to Miami with my heart. Keynan Middleton makes his way to New York to join the last-place Yankees.

Here is a little salt to rub in your wound. I promise I’ll get to this game at some point.

Jake Burger on the trade to Marlins. pic.twitter.com/DnjSRE0yVg — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 1, 2023

At least we have the future of the team still in Triple-A, while Elvis Andrus gets tonight’s start.

16th of the year for Lenyn Sosa! pic.twitter.com/qncqzGv5Ji — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 2, 2023

Not a lot going on for either team so far.

All you guys crying that we needed to keep Cease because we needed starters forgot one thing.



2024 White Sox Opening Day Starter: Jesse Scholtens https://t.co/GeLZBeCimP — White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) August 2, 2023

I’d love some runs from the Sox, but 0-0 is comfortable for now. Scholtens has kept the Rangers quiet for three innings.

Scholtens looks like the White Sox created him in the same 3D Printer as Dunning. — Freelancer (@localguy76) August 2, 2023

So close. So damn close to a two-run lead.

A homer in 21 of 30 parks. He crushed that ball https://t.co/s5PaWC00iD — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 2, 2023

I’m just so glad we kept all the power hitters on the team. Wait.

Vaughn gets 91 center cut and does Jack shit with it. pic.twitter.com/sZe5P3Jm8j — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) August 2, 2023

Scholtens gives up a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Garver breaks a scoreless tie with solo homer against Jesse Scholtens. Fifth inning. Sox have one hit. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 2, 2023

Time for some retaliation. What about Ja —

The Sox could use a Burger Bomb right now!! Oh Well! — SOX ENCORE (@michaelphoulih4) August 2, 2023

At least we have a pitching change for Texas. Maybe this team can do something against Josh Sborz.

A guy like Sholtens is giving you a game like this and you can’t do anything offensively. Looking forward to watching this same lineup, that has 1 hit with 11strikeouts and no walks through 6, next year too. ‍♂️ — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) August 2, 2023

Nothing from the Sox. But the Rangers got another run in.

I’m starting to think Declan Cronin might not be a big part of next season’s contending White Sox roster. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) August 2, 2023

There is a scumbag, whoops, setup man on the mound for the Rangers. Now would be the perfect time to get those bats hot, boys. Tee off.

Andrew Vaughn is 3-for-4 lifetime vs. Chapman. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 2, 2023

Or not. Whatever.

Welp. The Sox are shut out in just under two hours.

Ballgame. Sox blanked. It’s a 2-0 final on a pair of Rangers home runs. Jesse Scholtens was quite good as he joins the rotation. Sox’ bats did next to nothing, only three hits.



They’re 22 games under .500. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 2, 2023

Will everyone join me in a little scream therapy? I’ll countdown to three and we’ll all just scream into the void, 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...

18 innings without a run lol — Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) August 2, 2023

Tonight is the 5th time in White Sox history they have struck out 16+ times and not walked.



Two times in 2023. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 2, 2023

I’m so glad Rick Hahn let everyone know this is NOT a rebuild and they’ll be contenders next year! He’ll just talk to you after the parade.

WHITE SOX ARE BACK, BABY!!!!!!!



PLAYOFF VIABLE FOR 2024!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/czCYFupFfq — White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) August 2, 2023

Whatever. See y’all tomorrow.

“We plan on competing in 2024.” pic.twitter.com/wwmM4JbjmA — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 2, 2023