Bird App Recap: Rangers 2, White Sox 0

No fancy tweet for the lineup. It had to be quickly updated as the Trade Deadline Fire Sale was still hot and we were a man down at second base. The White Sox make a stop in Arlington to face the first-place Rangers.
SS Tim Anderson— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2023
3B Yoán Moncada
CF Luis Robert Jr.
DH Eloy Jiménez
LF Andrew Benintendi
1B Andrew Vaughn
RF Oscar Colás
2B Elvis Andrus
C Seby Zavala
The bright light known as Jake Burger is heading to Miami with my heart. Keynan Middleton makes his way to New York to join the last-place Yankees.
Thank you for what you brought to the clubhouse, on the field and to our fans, Jake and Keynan. pic.twitter.com/mxvXomiPEt— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2023
Here is a little salt to rub in your wound. I promise I’ll get to this game at some point.
Jake Burger on the trade to Marlins. pic.twitter.com/DnjSRE0yVg— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 1, 2023
At least we have the future of the team still in Triple-A, while Elvis Andrus gets tonight’s start.
16th of the year for Lenyn Sosa! pic.twitter.com/qncqzGv5Ji— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 2, 2023
Not a lot going on for either team so far.
All you guys crying that we needed to keep Cease because we needed starters forgot one thing.— White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) August 2, 2023
2024 White Sox Opening Day Starter: Jesse Scholtens https://t.co/GeLZBeCimP
I’d love some runs from the Sox, but 0-0 is comfortable for now. Scholtens has kept the Rangers quiet for three innings.
Scholtens looks like the White Sox created him in the same 3D Printer as Dunning.— Freelancer (@localguy76) August 2, 2023
So close. So damn close to a two-run lead.
A homer in 21 of 30 parks. He crushed that ball https://t.co/s5PaWC00iD— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 2, 2023
I’m just so glad we kept all the power hitters on the team. Wait.
Vaughn gets 91 center cut and does Jack shit with it. pic.twitter.com/sZe5P3Jm8j— Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) August 2, 2023
Scholtens gives up a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Garver breaks a scoreless tie with solo homer against Jesse Scholtens. Fifth inning. Sox have one hit.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 2, 2023
Time for some retaliation. What about Ja —
The Sox could use a Burger Bomb right now!! Oh Well!— SOX ENCORE (@michaelphoulih4) August 2, 2023
At least we have a pitching change for Texas. Maybe this team can do something against Josh Sborz.
A guy like Sholtens is giving you a game like this and you can’t do anything offensively. Looking forward to watching this same lineup, that has 1 hit with 11strikeouts and no walks through 6, next year too. ♂️— Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) August 2, 2023
Nothing from the Sox. But the Rangers got another run in.
I’m starting to think Declan Cronin might not be a big part of next season’s contending White Sox roster.— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) August 2, 2023
There is a scumbag, whoops, setup man on the mound for the Rangers. Now would be the perfect time to get those bats hot, boys. Tee off.
Andrew Vaughn is 3-for-4 lifetime vs. Chapman.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 2, 2023
Or not. Whatever.
Go sit down Yaz #WhiteSox— (@StonecoldSxnick) August 2, 2023
Welp. The Sox are shut out in just under two hours.
Ballgame. Sox blanked. It’s a 2-0 final on a pair of Rangers home runs. Jesse Scholtens was quite good as he joins the rotation. Sox’ bats did next to nothing, only three hits.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 2, 2023
They’re 22 games under .500.
Will everyone join me in a little scream therapy? I’ll countdown to three and we’ll all just scream into the void, 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
18 innings without a run lol— Kyle Hall (@KHallNation) August 2, 2023
Tonight is the 5th time in White Sox history they have struck out 16+ times and not walked.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 2, 2023
Two times in 2023.
I’m so glad Rick Hahn let everyone know this is NOT a rebuild and they’ll be contenders next year! He’ll just talk to you after the parade.
WHITE SOX ARE BACK, BABY!!!!!!!— White Sox Twitt3r (Is sad) (@SoxTwitt3r) August 2, 2023
PLAYOFF VIABLE FOR 2024!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/czCYFupFfq
Whatever. See y’all tomorrow.
“We plan on competing in 2024.” pic.twitter.com/wwmM4JbjmA— Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 2, 2023
Poll
Who had the best tweet?
-
0%
@SDJ5K: Competing in 2024
-
16%
@SoxTwitt3r: Playoff Viable for 2024
-
16%
@KHallNation: 18 innings without a run
-
0%
@michaelphoulih4: The Sox could use a Burger Bomb
-
66%
@localguy76: 3D Printer as Dunning
Loading comments...