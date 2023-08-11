Visiting Dugout Episode 34 — Milwaukee Brewers

After a dramatic weekend and an embarrassing week, the White Sox are hopefully looking ahead to this weekend's series after taking two straight sets. Ideally, the dirty secrets are over and maybe the news will break that there are several coaching and front office jobs opening up. (It won’t happen, but a girl can dream.)

Jordan White joins the show to talk about the first-place Brewers. You might know Jordan from Pitcher List, and the recently-ended podcast In The Deep. He’s also your go-to guy if you want advice on fantasy baseball pickups.

The pitching matchups look promising, so long as Michael Kopech can maintain the magic from his previous start, and Dylan Cease can bounce back from what was probably his worst start ever.

Jordan’s Pitcher List departure has him watching baseball for fun again.

The Brewers are in first place, but the National League Central is still wide-open

What’s going on in Milwaukee, anyway?

The Cubs' annoying hot streak

Baseball butts: Mark Cahna edition

Jordan’s MVP on the Brewers

A White Sox and Brewers trade

Twitter questions!

Pitching matchups and a series preview

Fears, threats, and the keys to winning the series

Chrystal and Jordan make unconfirmed plans because baseball is better with friends

Around the league

Find Jordan on Twitter and see some of his work on Pitcher List.

