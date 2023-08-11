White Sox Minor League Update: August 10, 2023

We begin tonight’s coverage in Triple-A, where ... YEESH!

Our affiliated Knights lost against the Gwinnett Stripers by the miniscule margin of 16 runs. Lefty Nate Fisher did not have his best stuff on the mound in relief of recently acquired Luis Patiño. Fisher, to his credit, wore it by getting the Knights to the sixth inning to spare the short relief — and didn’t walk anybody! However, he DID give up three round-trippers and 11 hits en route to a 10-earnie performance in his 3 2⁄3 innings.

Luis Patiño reached his pitch limit after the first 1 1⁄3 innings, and allowed three runs on three hits. What’s encouraging about his performance is three punchouts in that limited workload, and the three runs he gave up can be traced to just one major misstep, a three-run blast from Chadwick Tromp.

Offensively, Clint Frazier continued to make his case for another call to the big leagues. He delivered a 102-mph solo blast in the first inning that was a thing of beauty. He also added a walk and an additional RBI on the night while finishing play bolstering his team-leading OPS of .934.

Clint Frazier with a pic.twitter.com/sMnHquXo75 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 10, 2023

Recently promoted and chronically slept-on catcher Adam Hackenberg delivered his first home run in Triple-A, a solo shot off of Braves prospect Darius Vines, as the Knights DH.

1st Triple-A Home Run



Adam Hackenberg with a 382-foot pic.twitter.com/NHkgGZotFV — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 10, 2023

Other performers of note include White Sox org newcomer Korey Lee, who continues to hit in Triple-A, with two knocks in five ABs. Adam Haseley also collected a pair of hits out of the leadoff spot, including a three-bagger.

A rough night, indeed, but one that saw admirable fight from the home team. Let’s decide on an MVP!

Who was the Knights' MVP in the loss? Adam Haseley: 2-for-5, 3B, R, K

Clint Frazier: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K

Korey Lee: 2-for-5, 2 K

Luke Farrell: 1 IP, 2 H, R, K







Who was the Knights' LEAST valuable player on the night? Luis Patiño: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, BB. 3 K, L

Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, K

Nate Fisher: 3 2⁄3 IP, 11 H, 10 R, K





Comparatively more encouraging results out of Double-A Birmingham tonight, who have caught fire now that practically every prospect of note is wearing the Bham pinstripes!

Birmingham won a tight contest against the Montgomery Biscuits today. The deciding play was a bases-loaded HBP inflicted by Nelson L. Alvarez that forced in the deciding run. Jonah Scolaro closed the door after entering two frames prior, delivering 2 1⁄3 innings of scoreless ball during which he punched out two, walked one, and collected the “W” on the night. In its totality, the Barons pitching staff was sharp the whole contest. Starter Jonathan Cannon covered five innings, surrendering four hits but walking nobody while fanning four in a two-run outing. Garrett Schoenle pitched an erratic but scoreless inning and two-thirds that saw him issue three walks before handing the ball over to Scolaro.

Tatum ties the ballgame ‍ pic.twitter.com/CL1KkH4UeE — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 11, 2023

Offensively, Terrell Tatum continued to rake. He recorded another multi-hit game in the win, notching a single, a double, a game-tying RBI, a stolen base, and a walk. Luis Mieses added another two hits of his own, and neither of the slugging duo went down on strikes in their combined seven official at-bats. Top prospect Bryan Ramos collected a double, a walk, and a caught stealing on the night while No. 1 prospect Colson Montgomery had an uncharacteristically rough showing at the plate, striking out twice in four appearances while walking once.

A hard-fought victory deserves recognition. Let’s anoint an MVP.

Who was the Barons' top performer? Bryan Ramos: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, CS

Luis Mieses: 2-for-4

Terrell Tatum: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SB

Jonah Scolaro: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, BB, 2 K, W

Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 K

Garrett Schoenle: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K











Who would have been better off on the bench tonight? Colson Montgomery: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Sebastian Rivero: 0-for-3, BB, K

Moisés Castillo: 0-for-3, RBI, K

Wilfred Veras: 0-for-3, R







Baseball giveth, baseball taketh away. High-A Winston-Salem saw a late-inning rally fall short in a tough loss.

Reliever Vince Vannelle surrendered the deciding run in the ninth inning. His opposite number, Jonathan Hughes, delivered two innings of nearly pristine ball en route to collecting the win for the Rome Braves. The Braves jumped on Winston-Salem early, scoring three runs (two earned) against Tommy Sommer. Sommer didn’t walk any, but likewise failed to record a strikeout. Everhett Hazelwood came on in relief of Sommer in the second and pitched a wild 2 1⁄3 innings of ball, walking three and surrendering three hits en route to a four-run performance. He struck out three, as well.

Relievers Noah Owen and Johnny Ray combined for 3 2⁄3 scoreless innings, each issuing a walk and the former fanning two batters.

Bryce Willits went 3-5 on Thursday for the 2nd day in a row. He has been w/ the #Dash for 3 games, and he has 3 multi-hit games. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pEQF2Yfsfq — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 11, 2023

On the offensive side of the ball, Bryce Willits ballooned his season OPS to a video game-like 1.171 with a three-hit performance, his third multi-hit effort in three games since his call-up from Kannapolis. He was among a quartet of Dash hitters who recorded multi-hit games. Caberea Weaver mashed a grand slam in the fourth to go along with a single out of the 9-spot in the order. Mainstays Troy Claunch and DJ Gladney accounted for the other two multi-hit performances. Claunch drove in one, scored one, and walked in his productive night behind the dish. Gladney barreled up a triple and drove in two from the cleanup spot.

Caberea Weaver was back home in GA, and made himself at home. His Grand Slam ties it up. It's his 5th HR of the year for the #Dash. Goose (BB), Kath (HBP), and Claunch (BB) all come in to score on the blast. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DKqeKZl9cd — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 11, 2023

The admirable fight from a potent Winston-Salem team fell short, but honors are still due. Let’s crown an MVP!

Who was Winston-Salem's silver lining in the loss? Bryce Willits: 3-for-5, 2 R, K

DJ Gladney: 2-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI, K

Troy Claunch: 2-for-3, R, RBI, BB

Caberea Weaver: 2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI

Noah Owen: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Johnny Ray: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K











Who was the Dash's cold cat on the night? Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4, R, BB, 3 K

Wes Kath: 0-for-2, R, BB, 2 K

Tommy Sommer: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Everhett Hazelwood: 2 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Vince Vannelle: 1 IP, 2 H, R, BB, K, L









Kannapolis outhit its opponent, but a five-run Wood Ducks ninth would sink the Cannon Ballers late in this one.

Kannapolis was largely in control throughout the duration of regulation in this contest. Closer Billy Seidl was not sharp in the ninth, however, and took the “L” and blown save in his lone inning pitched. He walked three, surrendered five runs (all earned) and struck out two. Seidl has been relatively reliable this season as Kannapolis’ closer and will hope to bounce back in his next opportunity.

Cannon Ballers pitching was on-point for the first eight innings, however. Starter Shane Murphy logged four innings of one-run ball while punching out five. Ethan Hammerberg and Logan Lyle each followed with a pair of scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Seidl.

Jordan Sprinkle spearheaded the Cannon Ballers’ offensive effort, driving in two of Kannapolis’ four runs on two hits out of the 5-spot in the order. Jhoneiker Betancourt mashed the sole home run in the contest and finished with two hits and a walk on the night. Catcher Juan Gonzalez continued the long-running trend of offensive production from behind the plate, notching two hits of his own and scoring a run in the process.

All in all, a hard loss for the team from Kanny. Let’s recognize the best and worst efforts in the loss.

Who was Kannapolis' top performer? Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, K

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, BB

Juan González: 2-for-4, R

Shane Murphy: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Ethan Hammerberg: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Logan Lyle: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

Jacob Gonzalez: 1-for-3, R, BB, RBI, K













Who was Kanny's cold cat? Mario Camilletti: 0-for-4, BB, K

Ryan Galanie: 0-for-4

Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 2 K, BS, L





And finally, let’s venture out to the desert to check out the ACL Sox!

Rehabbing starter Norge Vera took the tough-luck loss in this one, surrendering two runs in the first, neither of which were earned. His ERA remains nonexistent in his rehab. Pitchers Jake Peppers and Zach Franklin each turned in strong scoreless innings in relief, the former striking out two and the latter fanning three.

Top rookie league prospect Ryan Burrowes struck out three times from the leadoff spot, but also notched two hits and a run. He was responsible for the two errors in the field in the contest. Edrick Felix drove in all three of the ACL Sox runs with a three-run blast in the seventh to left field. Bat-to-ball prodigy Mikey Kane continued his hot start in the ACL, collecting a hit, a walk, and his first stolen base in professional ball.

All in all, a bit of a pedestrian showing in Arizona. Let’s give credit where it’s due and attribute blame where necessary.

Who was the ACL Sox's bright spot in the loss? Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-5, R, 3 K, 2 E

Edrick Felix: 1-for-5, 3 RBI, 2 K, R

Mikey Kane: 1-for-3, BB, SB

Norge Vera: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, L

Jake Peppers: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

Zach Franklin: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K









