Bird App Recap: A bad baseball brew

Happy Friday, Friends! The Brew Crew is in town, to take on the Pale Hose on the South Side!

This bit is probably very tired for most readers, but I don’t care, it still amuses me. And if we can’t be entertained while watching bad baseball, what are we even doing here?

Another of Pedro’s inexplicable lineups:

Because we can’t jeopardize wins for the sake of development after all ...

Of course Elvis has to start on Elvis Night:

Viva Las Elvis. pic.twitter.com/XluM0IUgAG — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2023

On the bump tonight:

In a bit of pop-culture news:

The goal was a rebrand, the outcome was iconic.



Fueled by hip-hop, the Sox ball cap is now a staple of music and fashion history.



COMING SOON: Fitted in Black | @NewEraCap#HipHop50 pic.twitter.com/8zTFYK2cxU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2023

And 30 years later, it’s still iconic:

30 years later, the Good Guys still Wear Black. pic.twitter.com/BdszuDcJg4 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 10, 2023

The 1993 Sox are my all-time favorite White Sox team. Has it really been 30 years already? Damn, I’m old.

Need to reminisce about 30 years ago because the team sucks so bad. Thanks Jerry! — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 10, 2023

Ouch. I mean, he’s not wrong ...

If you know, you know.

On to the tweets this lovely Friday evening!

#WhiteSox and Kopech off to a brilliant start lol — Zach (@zachsox) August 12, 2023

8 pitches in and its 1-0 MKE already... — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 12, 2023

Nothing sets the tone like a 30 pitch top of the first #whitesox — Charno (@midicecharno) August 12, 2023

Kopech walks three, but strands the bases loaded after a big strikeout.

It’s a new low when you can’t score against the White Sox with the bases loaded — Alex  (@Patsnation87) August 12, 2023

I mean, its true.

LOL

Moncada fouls one off his shin, then lines ones off the glove of Santana at first base, and we have a tie ballgame!

Was curious how long it would take for the Brewers to play down to the White Sox level. Evidently not long — Josh Waldoch (@joshwaldoch) August 12, 2023

Andrew Vaughn hits a lazy pop fly to short left center that no Brewer wants to catch, it falls in for a hit, and everyone advances!

Can the Brewers please not play at the White Sox level? — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) August 12, 2023

Doesn’t look that way.

A Yaz sacrifice fly to left puts the Sox up, 2-1!

White Sox have the lead.



This first inning has been ugly for both teams. — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) August 12, 2023

The White Sox are leading now somehow — Reviewing the Brew (@ReviewngTheBrew) August 12, 2023

I know, it’s hard for us to believe, too.

Eloy putting on the wheels pic.twitter.com/XGAFYSYkuX — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 12, 2023

One pitch into the second inning ...

#Brewers Victor Caratini homers (6) 406ft on a fly ball to center off #WhiteSox Michael Kopech.



MIL 2 @ CHW 2; TOP 2 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) August 12, 2023

Sox bats score, Sox pitchers giveth right back ...

Benny singles in the third. Eloy unties it!

#WhiteSox Eloy Jimenez homers (14) 419ft on a fly ball to left center off #Brewers Corbin Burnes. Andrew Benintendi scores.



MIL 2 @ CHW 4; BOT 3 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) August 12, 2023

ELOY MY BOY!!!! A TWO-RUN DINGER GIVES THE SOX A 4-2 LEAD!!! BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM!!!! pic.twitter.com/RYsd20usCl — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) August 12, 2023

111.5 mph off the bat. ‍ pic.twitter.com/gfsivJRDUQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 12, 2023

Elvis Night at the ballpark



White Sox 4, s 2 pic.twitter.com/CaCnaoZ3Ce — john j. kim (@jkimpictures) August 12, 2023

Pale Hose up, 5-2, but White Sox gonna White Sox ...

White Sox defensive fundamentals always on point... — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 12, 2023

Twice missing the cutoff man by a mile in 3 batters. #WhiteSox #Pedro #Fundamentals — Eric Gust (@EricGust2) August 12, 2023

In typical White Sox fashion, Pedro leaves his starter in one batter too long... pic.twitter.com/y0GYV6gNL4 — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 12, 2023

Willy Adames with a 2 run Single for the Brewers and its 5-4 White Sox over the Brewers in the top of the 5th inning. #ThisIsMyCrew #Brewers — Mark Michalski (@mark_michalski) August 12, 2023

how tf does burnes give up 5 er to the white sox, they suck ass — Alec (@Framchise) August 12, 2023

It’s true. But maybe so do the Brew Crew?

Brewers put two men on with nobody out, so of course Pedro goes to his comfort blanket ...

It would be such a “bummer” for the White Sox if the Brewers tied the game / grabbed the lead here — ™️ (@yelichfans) August 12, 2023

A Yelich single loads the bases ...

White Sox already blowing the lead pic.twitter.com/yWNIhojIh7 — Nick xruaL (@n_vstheworld) August 12, 2023

LMAO that’s so white sox pic.twitter.com/fzwIJx6XR1 — Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 12, 2023

You've got to be kidding me. Oh wait.... I've seen this before. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) August 12, 2023

A bases-loaded dribbler back to the mound that draws a throwing error by Bummer makes it 6-5, Milwaukee ...

I wonder if Bummer is one of the pitchers who skipped fielding practice #WhiteSox — Ryan (@PunkGiraffe88) August 12, 2023

white sox baseball ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/wMaByjdd7U — Dylan (@NotCease) August 12, 2023

Things that needed to happen in this game:

The Brewers had every opportunity to put Elvis Peguero in to pitch against Elvis Andrus on Elvis night pic.twitter.com/YPeFdaeyjB — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 12, 2023

Talk about missed opportunities!

Free baseball between two bad teams. Just how everyone wanted to spend their Friday night... #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 12, 2023

FML ...

A Mark Canha double off of Jimmy Lambert scores the ghost run, and it’s 7-6, Brewers in the 10th.

the level of unserious that the white sox are is outrageous — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) August 12, 2023

No arguments here.

Final score: Brewers 7, Sox 6.

Sox give this one away. If they have to lose, at least it helps Milwaukee fend off a much-hated team nipping at their heels in the NL Central. Silver linings, I guess ...