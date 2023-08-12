 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DISH Deluxe 4 — Field of Dreams Game, second anniversary

Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and husband Shaun sit with Brett Ballantini to talk a very rare experience — watching MLB in Iowa!

By Brett Ballantini and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
Don’t ask us how they got out there among the hoi-est of polloi — actually, Brett did ask! — but Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and her husband and partner-in-ballpark-travels, Shaun, take us through the magical, inaugural Field of Dreams Game, two years ago today:

  • Getting tickets! “Shaun, I’ve got some good news, and some bad news ...”
  • Hey, let’s get in the car and drive four hours to a baseball game! And back!
  • Did Melissa employ a “Queen’s wave” as Iowans lined the roadways to greet fans attending the game
  • Pregame outside the park, including Steinbrenners cutting the concession lines
  • Pregame inside the park, with kudos for MLB putting on an A+ show
  • In-game, including Hands across America, as fans of all stripes show up for the game to unify in rooting against the Yankees
  • The corn went Hollywood
  • José took one to the corn
  • Mood swings late — and was it the White Sox or Cubs fan who preached patience and practiced optimism as the South Siders appeared ready to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?
  • THE ENDING
  • Where this game ranks as an attendee, all-time
  • A “bonus” discussion of Field of Dreams, the movie

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

