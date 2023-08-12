Share All sharing options for: DISH Deluxe 4 — Field of Dreams Game, second anniversary

Don’t ask us how they got out there among the hoi-est of polloi — actually, Brett did ask! — but Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and her husband and partner-in-ballpark-travels, Shaun, take us through the magical, inaugural Field of Dreams Game, two years ago today:

Getting tickets! “Shaun, I’ve got some good news, and some bad news ...”

Hey, let’s get in the car and drive four hours to a baseball game! And back!

Did Melissa employ a “Queen’s wave” as Iowans lined the roadways to greet fans attending the game

Pregame outside the park, including Steinbrenners cutting the concession lines

Pregame inside the park, with kudos for MLB putting on an A+ show

In-game, including Hands across America, as fans of all stripes show up for the game to unify in rooting against the Yankees

The corn went Hollywood

José took one to the corn

Mood swings late — and was it the White Sox or Cubs fan who preached patience and practiced optimism as the South Siders appeared ready to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?

THE ENDING

Where this game ranks as an attendee, all-time

A “bonus” discussion of Field of Dreams, the movie

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.