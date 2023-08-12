DISH Deluxe 4 — Field of Dreams Game, second anniversary

Don’t ask us how they got out there among the hoi-est of polloi — actually, Brett did ask! — but Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and her husband and partner-in-ballpark-travels, Shaun, take us through the magical, inaugural Field of Dreams Game, two years ago today:
- Getting tickets! “Shaun, I’ve got some good news, and some bad news ...”
- Hey, let’s get in the car and drive four hours to a baseball game! And back!
- Did Melissa employ a “Queen’s wave” as Iowans lined the roadways to greet fans attending the game
- Pregame outside the park, including Steinbrenners cutting the concession lines
- Pregame inside the park, with kudos for MLB putting on an A+ show
- In-game, including Hands across America, as fans of all stripes show up for the game to unify in rooting against the Yankees
- The corn went Hollywood
- José took one to the corn
- Mood swings late — and was it the White Sox or Cubs fan who preached patience and practiced optimism as the South Siders appeared ready to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?
- THE ENDING
- Where this game ranks as an attendee, all-time
- A “bonus” discussion of Field of Dreams, the movie
