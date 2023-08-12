No walk-off here, as the Brewers defeat the White Sox, 7-6

Share All sharing options for: No walk-off here, as the Brewers defeat the White Sox, 7-6

Extras with the Brewers leads to another painful loss for the White Sox, 7-6 in 10 innings. Neither starting pitcher ever fully recovered from a rough first inning, and in the end, the White Sox were unable to muster up enough power to walk it off.

Leadoff walks will haunt you, and that was proven in fewer than 10 pitches for Michael Kopech. After three walks, the free pass machine had loaded the bases and rung up 29 pitches, but Kopech escaped a patient Milwaukee offense with just one run in. The good news? Corbin Burnes also had a bad first inning, giving the Good Guys a one-run lead, taking 22 pitches.

After 32 minutes, the first inning finally ended.

Kopech looked better in the second, aside from giving up a solo home run to tie the game. Burnes, unfortunately, would prevail as the better pitcher.

The third inning brought out the hideous jacket and hat after Eloy Jiménez launched a two-run homer into the night sky, after an Andrew Benintendi single.



The Brewers’ bullpen showed signs of life in the fourth as Burnes struggled. Tim Anderson brought in a much-needed insurance run to pad the White Sox lead to 5-2.



And thank goodness for that insurance run, as the White Sox gave two runs right back, with the tying run at second. Kopech came out of the game with 96 pitches and the game on the line, and Bryan Shaw stepped in to stop the bleeding.

While the fifth was decent for Shaw, the sixth would prove difficult. Aaron Bummer came into the game to put out the fire, but quickly loaded the bases with two outs and allowed the tying and lead runs in with a wild flip home on a comebacker. By the grace of some higher power, Bummer struck out Willy Adames and Andruw Monasterio to escape further damage.

A frustrated Burnes exited short of six innings, with 107 pitches on the night, after allowing a hit by Elvis Andrus. Fans started doing the wave, as if the White Sox weren’t down by one.

Yoán Moncada reached with his second hit of the game in the seventh, and that’s two games in a row after nearly three grueling months. Despite grounding out, Andrew Vaughn was still able to get an RBI after Moncada’s double had pushed Jiménez to third, tying the game in the seventh.



An uneventful eighth came and went. Jimmy Lambert put the Brewers away with a 1-2-3 ninth inning on just seven pitches. Naturally, the White Sox couldn’t respond, as Jiménez, Moncada and Vaughn all struck out. Free baseball, I guess.

Milwaukee took the lead in the 10th after a Mark Cahna double that brought home Brice Turang. Lambert intentionally walked Christian Yelich to put two on, and successfully avoided any more damage by striking out William Contreras.



Yet in true White Sox fashion, the free runner on second base failed to score, ending the game.

Poll Who was your White Sox MVP? Eloy Jiménez: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0.23 WPA

Yoán Moncada: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 0.19

Andrew Vaughn: 2 H, 1 RBI

Jimmy Lambert: 2 IP, 1 H, 3 Ks, 1 BB vote view results 0% Eloy Jiménez: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 0.23 WPA (0 votes)

0% Yoán Moncada: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 0.19 (0 votes)

0% Andrew Vaughn: 2 H, 1 RBI (0 votes)

0% Jimmy Lambert: 2 IP, 1 H, 3 Ks, 1 BB (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was your White Sox Cold Cat? Michael Kopech: 4 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 1 HR, 4 ER, 5 BB, -0.23 WPA

Oscar Colás: 1 BB, 1 K, 0 H, -0.21 WPA

Bryan Shaw: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER vote view results 0% Michael Kopech: 4 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 1 HR, 4 ER, 5 BB, -0.23 WPA (0 votes)

0% Oscar Colás: 1 BB, 1 K, 0 H, -0.21 WPA (0 votes)

0% Bryan Shaw: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Six Pack of Stats

Pressure Play

With one last chance to keep the game alive and an LI of 5.89, Oscar Colás grounded out to the pitcher. That’s so White Sox.

Pressure Cooker

Gavin Sheets came off the bench in the 10th with all the hope of getting a hit, or even better, a home run. Alas, the baseball gods said no, and with his ground out to first also came a 4.89 pLI.

Top Play

Mark Cahna’s double to left would bring home Brice Turang and with a WPA of .296, enough to break the tie and win the game in extras.

Top Performer

Mark Cahna, who only had one at-bat during the game, was the offense the Brewers clearly needed. His RBI double landed him with a soaring .296 WPA.

Hardest Hit

William Contrera’s first-inning single managed to outdo the Eloy Jiménez home run, reaching 113.1 mph.

Weakest Contact

On the other side, Contreras also laid down a single at just 39.3 mph.

Luckiest Hit

Andrew Vaughn’s unlikely first-inning single only had an xBA of .010.

Toughest Out

Yasmani Grandal was frustrated throughout the game, but at least brought in a run with his .710 xBA sac fly.

Longest Hit

That beautiful Jiménez home run in the third traveled 419 feet.

Magic Number: 2

Attack of the Elvii? Is that the plural term for Elvis? While the seats were packed with Elvis Presley lookalikes, the game itself had two gentlemen that share the name Elvis — Chicago’s Andrus and a Beertown relief pitcher, Peguero.