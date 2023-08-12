Gamethread: White Sox vs. Brewers

If you missed last night’s game, you should be glad. A comfortable lead turned into an extra-innings loss after several miscues from the defense. Tonight, the Good Guys will try to avoid a series loss, and looking silly. This will be a tough task, as Milwaukee has what appears to be their ace on the mound.

From the surface, Brandon Woodruff looks to be having the season of his life with a 1.65 ERA. How is his ERA so low in the the month of August? Well, this is only the fourth start of his season. The righty made two starts in April before finding himself on the 15-day IL, then 60-day IL, with right shoulder inflammation. His first start back from injury was Sunday against the Pirates. He went a respectable five innings, gave up just two earned runs on four hits, walked none, and struck out nine. The Brew Crew will need dominance from Woodruff if they plan to win the weak NL Central and make noise in the playoffs.

Facing off against the veteran is White Sox rookie, Jesse Scholtens. The righty was called up to the big league club for the third time on June 1. Since being called up, he has appeared in 13 games and started just three. Scholtens has been an innings-eater for a starting rotation that was struggling and has since been depleted. It is safe to assume that he will continue to be called on for starts since Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn have been traded.

In Scholtens’ two starts this month, he has gone 12 innings, given up three earned runs on nine hits, walked just two, and struck out 12. The White Sox will look for him to add another strong outing to his August tab.

Luis Robert Jr. remains out of the lineup tonight, and Oscar Colas gets the nod in center field in his place. Gavin Sheets gets a rare start in right field this evening, as well. Nothing about this lineup is groundbreaking, but here is how Pedro has them.

Craig Counsell sends his guys to bat in this order.

First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. tonight. You can watch the broadcast tonight on FOX, or listen on ESPN 1000.