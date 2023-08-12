 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
@therealbdejesus

Bird App Recap: Brewers 3, White Sox 2

More like White SUX, am I right?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox are on Fox tonight, so I’m sure it will be fun for everyone to watch the Brewers once again take them down. Also, Luis Robert Jr. is not in the lineup. He didn’t return last night, as Pedro Grifol promised. I’m sure everything is just fine.

Let’s enjoy some baseball and tweets, shall we?

Jesse Scholtens handles the top of the lineup with three punchouts in a row.

Gavin Sheets gets the first hit for the White Sox.

Oscar Colás follows up with a single. Elvis Andrus grounds out to first, but drives Sheets home, and the White Sox officially strike first. Then Tim Anderson got plunked. But everyone else is paying attention to a special on-field guest.

Scholtens continues to keep the Brewers on notice through five innings, with five strikeouts.

Yoán Moncada adds a run, frustrating Brandon Woodruff in the bottom of the sixth.

Sadly, the Brewers tie it up in the seventh.

Scholtens gets pulled after the two-run double in the seventh but still had an excellent game.

Bryan Shaw gives up a run, to put the Brewers up by one.

Shoutout to Pedro Grifol for leaving Scholtens out there to die though.

Gavin Sheets gets on base for the third time tonight, this time via a walk. Woodruff hands the ball over to Craig Counsell.

Meanwhile ...

Moncada stays hot with a leadoff single in the ninth.

Andrew Vaughn struck out. Yasmani Grandal is up.

Ben was wrong. Grandal struck out. Let’s see who is up to hopefully tie this game u— oh. Oh no.

And he strikes out.

Quick turnaround, friends. Get some rest.

