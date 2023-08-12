Bird App Recap: Brewers 3, White Sox 2

The White Sox are on Fox tonight, so I’m sure it will be fun for everyone to watch the Brewers once again take them down. Also, Luis Robert Jr. is not in the lineup. He didn’t return last night, as Pedro Grifol promised. I’m sure everything is just fine.

Let’s enjoy some baseball and tweets, shall we?

We’re back at this bitch pic.twitter.com/fRac9dlF29 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 12, 2023

Jesse Scholtens handles the top of the lineup with three punchouts in a row.

JESSE SCHOLTENS IS MY MF ACE — Brett (@brett_haffner) August 12, 2023

Gavin Sheets gets the first hit for the White Sox.

Why did he dive for that ball? He wasn’t even close!! (I’ll take it, because the #WhiteSox need all the help we can get) — Mike (@shure_michael) August 12, 2023

Oscar Colás follows up with a single. Elvis Andrus grounds out to first, but drives Sheets home, and the White Sox officially strike first. Then Tim Anderson got plunked. But everyone else is paying attention to a special on-field guest.

a bird casually strolling on the field — ₳VłⱤ (@4Avir) August 12, 2023

Scholtens continues to keep the Brewers on notice through five innings, with five strikeouts.

I’m a scholtens fan — Anthony Wayne (@triqqytripps702) August 13, 2023

Yoán Moncada adds a run, frustrating Brandon Woodruff in the bottom of the sixth.

The haters are fuming — cesspoolian era jacki (@zombie_jacki) August 13, 2023

Whatta lazy 107.5 MPH Home Run pic.twitter.com/abWiClajVS — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 13, 2023

Sadly, the Brewers tie it up in the seventh.

Scholtens gets pulled after the two-run double in the seventh but still had an excellent game.

Who would have thought that Jesse Scholtens would have been a starter let alone a competent one at the start of this season??? — cesspoolest sox u'know ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) August 13, 2023

Bryan Shaw gives up a run, to put the Brewers up by one.

Ladies and Gentlemen, your 2023 Chicago White Sox. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) August 13, 2023

Shoutout to Pedro Grifol for leaving Scholtens out there to die though.

i'll see y'all after the parade bitches — Cardboard White Sux (@SoxCardboard) August 13, 2023

Gavin Sheets gets on base for the third time tonight, this time via a walk. Woodruff hands the ball over to Craig Counsell.

Gavin Sheets comeback szn — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile ...

Tonight is a prime example of why Pedro Grifol should not be major league manager — Zach (@zachsox) August 13, 2023

It was so clear that Jesse was struggling and needed to be taken out of the game. Pedro is such a terrible manager. #firegrifol #WhiteSox — Shoeless Joe (@JoeRam13) August 13, 2023

Moncada stays hot with a leadoff single in the ninth.

Why not walk it off… for fun — John Totura (@JETotura) August 13, 2023

Andrew Vaughn struck out. Yasmani Grandal is up.

Yaz GIDP — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 13, 2023

Ben was wrong. Grandal struck out. Let’s see who is up to hopefully tie this game u— oh. Oh no.

Trayce Thompson at bat with the game on the line, just like Rick Hahn drew it up at the deadline — The Soxside Boys (@Soxsideboys_) August 13, 2023

And he strikes out.

Tonight’s game was a win that the manager turned into a loss. Vintage Tony La Russa performance. — WST Cesspool Petty Officer First Class (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 13, 2023

Quick turnaround, friends. Get some rest.

I hate baseball. I’ll be back tomorrow. — Brandon DJ (@therealbdejesus) August 13, 2023