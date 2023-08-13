White Sox Minor League Update: August 12, 2023

It’s been a super tough week for the Knights, not having won since last Sunday, and unfortunately, they still couldn’t get the W tonight. The losing streak remains.

Johan Domínguez paved the way for a quality outing for the Charlotte pitching staff, but the Stripers were able to adjust throughout the game and beat the Knights, 4-0. Domínguez went three innings, giving up just one hit, striking out two, and walking two more. Sammy Peralta took the loss today, however, as he got the unlucky bid of being the pitcher on the mound when Gwinnett took the lead, although he gave up just one run on one hit.

The offense has been relatively dead all week, but they certainly didn’t have much to show for it tonight, only mustering up three hits as a team. Lenyn Sosa and Tyler Neslony each put up a base hit, and Xavier Fernández added a double to the board. Ultimately, the Knights went 0-for-5 with RISP, and left four on base — what a difference those four would have made, but hindsight is always 20/20.

Xavier Fernández (1B): 1-for-2, 2B

Sammy Peralta: 2 IP, L, H, ER, BB, K

Birmingham had a chance to win two games today, battling in a doubleheader with the Montgomery Biscuits — a true Alabama showdown. Things didn't go according to plan, despite getting an early lead when Wilfred Veras drove in José Rodríguez in the top of the first to set the tone. It was a back-and-forth game early on with the Barons relinquishing the lead right away, only to answer with three of their own in the top of the third inning capped by a Rodríguez double and a Terrell Tatum triple. That would be about all the offense the Barons could round up today, outside of scratching one more across in the fifth inning.

On the defensive end, Ky Bush got beat up a bit in his second start for Birmingham, going four innings and giving up six earned runs on eight hits. Adisyn Coffee followed suit, allowing three runs in just 1 1⁄3 innings. That would be all Montgomery needed in the opener as the Barons lost, 9-5.

On to the nightcap!

In the second game of today’s doubleheader, Wilfred Veras stayed hot, gathering another couple of hits and posting an RBI. Outside of a three-run fourth inning, the offense couldn’t get to Biscuits starter Logan Workman, though Bryan Ramos continued to perform. Following a José Rodríguez homer, Ramos doubled in another run, giving the Barons a temporary 3-2 lead in the fourth inning.

That lead wouldn’t hold though, although we witnessed a relatively solid outing from Matt Thompson. It was a tight ballgame all the way through, but Chase Plymell ended up giving up a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh. The Barons lose, 5-3, and would probably like to turn the page and look forward to tomorrow.

Wilfred Veras: 4 H, 3 RBI

Terrell Tatum: 3 H, 2 RBI, 2 R

Luis Mieses: 0-for-6, 3 K

Chase Plymell: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 BB, 2 ER

Winston-Salem piled on to the abysmal day for the farm system, as they took on the Rome Braves down in Georgia. This game didn’t have a single multi-run inning, but the Braves maintained control of the game, scoring one run each in the third, fourth, fifth, and seventh innings. The Dash were only able to muster one run in the eighth, on a Michael Turner sacrifice fly.

Despite the loss, the pitching staff did a solid job. Juan Carela led the way, giving up two earned runs (three total) on five hits over five strong innings despite only striking out three. Kohl Simas followed Carela and ended up giving up a couple of hits, leading to the fourth Rome run, but Eric Adler continued pitching well and closed out the game scoreless. Sadly the offense just wasn’t there and the Dash fell to Rome, 4-1.

Wes Kath: 1 H (double)

Juan Carela: 5 IP. 2 ER, 3 K

Team Defense: 2 E, 1 unearned run

Caberea Weaver: 0-for-4, 3 Ks

The Cannon Ballers got outplayed today on both sides of the ball. The pitching staff combined to give up 19 hits and 11 total runs, only eight of them earned. Peyton Pallette had a tough start, but the defense didn’t back him up as much as they should have, fumbling two errors to make only two of the five runs earned.

Manuel Veloz came in to relieve for the next 4 1⁄3 , and he didn’t fare much better. In fact, things got a lot worse. Ten hits later, the Wood Ducks had another five runs, and it appeared the offense went and keeled over after the sixth ... if they were even alive before that.

Chris Lanzili and Eddie Park had solid days at the plate, each going 2-for-4, accumulating the majority of Kannapolis hits. Only two runs squabbled across the board for the Cannon Ballers, and the would drop Saturday’s game, 11-2.

Chris Lanzili (LF): 2-for-4

Calvin Harris (C): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Manuel Veloz: 4 1⁄3 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, HR, BB

And last but not least, the ACL White Sox also lost today, making it a perfect 0-for-6 on today’s games — almost impressive, if I do say so myself. The ACL Rockies came out of the gates HOT, and immediately poured seven runs on in the first. There wasn’t much hope for the South Side rookies at this point, but they continued to battle, of course.

The pitching staff was completely riding the struggle bus today, until things seemed to get under control in the last three innings of the game. Carlton Perkins started the game, but wouldn’t make it out of the first, giving up six runs and being pulled from the game all before getting three outs.

The bats weren’t dead this time around, but they couldn’t figure out how to get a hit while there were runners on base, ultimately going 1-for-11 with RISP, leaving 10 on base as a team. WOOF. Javier Mora was the only batter to have a multi-hit game, but it wouldn’t matter, as the ACL squad took a 13-3 L.

Mikey Kane (3B): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, 2 K

Lucas Gordon: IP, BB, 3 K

