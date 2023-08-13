Gamethread: Brewers at White Sox

Happy Sunday! Today, the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Chicago White Sox in the last game of this series after two close games thus far. The Brewers, who are in playoff contention right now, have showed why these last two games. On the other hand, well, we had our chances to come back in this series — and this season — and blew them. Let’s see if today can be any different, or if the White Sox will be swept on their home field.

Dylan Cease will get the start, sitting at 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. He has 150 strikeouts in 126 1⁄3 innings pitched, over 24 games. Cease hasn’t been having the best year, but neither is anyone without a cat nickname, really. Cease’s last game against the New York Yankees featured one of the craziest stat lines you will see: He got the win and went 5 1⁄3 innings with one hit, no runs, six strikeouts, and SEVEN walks. Thanks to the Yankees being terrible with RISP, none of Cease’s seven walks scored, but we would like to start fresh today and maybe not do that again.

Freddy Peralta will get the start for the Brewers, holding an 8-8 record with a 4.28 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He has 151 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched. The first thing I noticed between these two pitchers is that their statistics for this year look very similar, so it should be a good matchup. Peralta has been on the Brewers his entire career, ever since his debut in 2018, and has been a solid starter this season. His last game against the Colorado Rockies was outstanding, as he went seven innings with one hit, one run, and 13 strikeouts. He uses a mix of four pitches starting with his fastball 52.3% of the time. He follows with a slider (23.1%), changeup (12.3%), and curveball (12.3%).

Today's #WhiteSox starters for the series finale against Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/ZJG5QEAIMT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 13, 2023

Elvis Andrus will lead it off and play shortstop, followed by Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jiménez. Yoán Moncada and Andrew Vaughn take the infield corners, and Gavin Sheets will be in right. Oscar Colás takes center and Carlos Pérez will catch. Zach Remillard takes second to close it out. No Tim Anderson today, and Luis Robert Jr. is still out after the team said he would be back Saturday at the latest. Typical.

Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT and you can watch on NBCSCHI or listen in at ESPN 1000.