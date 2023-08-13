 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: Brewers 7, White Sox 3

South Siders get swept and the tank season is back ON

By Kristina Airdo
The White Sox are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, after losing back-to-back heartbreaking games, in true South Side fashion. They lost in extras on Friday, and blew the lead late in the game Saturday, which absolutely checks out.

And once again, there’s no Luis Robert Jr. in the lineup today. Back to our roots, with Gavin Sheets in right field.

Either way, happy Cease Day to all who celebrate.

Dylan Cease had a clean first, and the vibes are good (so far).

After a couple back-to-back singles in the top of the second, Mark Canha poked a sac fly out to right, scoring the first run for Milwaukee. This is still a fair assessment.

Checking in on the farm — Noah Schultz had another great day for the Low-A Cannon Ballers. He now sits at a 1.52 ERA over 23 2⁄3 innings!

The offense for both teams has been pretty nonexistent in the series, with five total hits through four. The White Sox actually have one more hit than the Brewers at this point, but can’t get a runner past first base.

At least the slider is slidin’ today.

Cease later hung a knuckle-curve down the middle and Andruw Monasterio ripped it down the left-field line to score the second run to make it 2-0. Cease would get out of the jam, forcing the Brewers to leave the runners stranded. White Sox fans know how that goes.

Don’t worry, you still aren’t as big of a failure as Rick Hahn and the rest of the White Sox front office.

The White Sox got a mini two-out rally cooking in the bottom of the fifth, with runners on first and second, but Yoán Moncada just can’t lay off that high fastball. Sources confirm that the Sox are riding the struggle bus.

The bats might be struggling, but Dylan Cease is having himself a pretty efficient day, despite getting zero run support.

Aaron Bummer came in for the eighth, and threw Dylan Cease’s quality start right down the toilet. A true vintage Bummer sequence: walk, walk, wild pitch (runners advance), and a Carlos Santana three-run bomb to cap it off.

This was an interesting stat to learn, but he gives up runs in every other way so it just feels like he had given up one or four.

Brent Honeywell came in to relieve before Bummer could record an out.

Honeywell shut it down after that nonsense, but Declan Cronin had a tough time in the ninth, letting another couple of runs in after hitting a couple of batters and loading the bases.

They got out of it, but it feels like they can’t do anything normally, or make a clean out.

Time to look away from the madness for a second to check in on an old friend. It appears Joe Kelly has caught the White Sox injury curse.

Alright who is ready for a seven-run rally?

The Good Guys waited until their final out of the game to put some runs on the board. Beginning with an RBI double from Carlos Pérez.

Elvis Andrus came through for another two RBIs. Are you saying there’s a chance?

White Sox lose, 7-3. There’s always this, I guess.

