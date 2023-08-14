Today in White Sox History: August 14

1915

The White Sox purchased the contract of pitcher Lefty Williams from Salt Lake City of the Pacific Coast League. Williams might have been inducted into the Hall of Fame for his abilities if not for his decision to throw the 1919 World Series as a member of the Black Sox. In his four seasons, Williams went 81-44 for the White Sox, twice winning more than 20 games.

1919

Center fielder Happy Felsch tied a major league record by recording four outfield assists in a 15-6 loss to the Red Sox. In that same season, Felsch ended up setting a record for outfielder double plays in a season, with 15.

1939

It was the first time a major league night game was played in Chicago, with the White Sox besting the St. Louis Browns, 5-2. Johnny Rigney got the complete game win, with 10 strikeouts, before 30,000 fans.

Two years after this game, in 1941, Rigney married the oldest grandchild of Charles Comiskey, Dorothy — who would end up with controlling interest in the team in the 1950s and was the person who sold to Bill Veeck. In 1947, Rigney retired as a player and became director of the White Sox farm system, ascending to vice-president (and co-GM with his brother-in-law, Chuck Comiskey) in 1955.

1983

Catcher Carlton Fisk appeared to hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning off of Baltimore’s Scott McGregor, only to have home plate umpire Jim Evans overrule third base umpire Greg Kosc and say it was a ground-rule double. The decision was based on the impression that a fan appeared to have leaned over the wall to catch it. The White Sox wound up losing, 2-1. (That fan then called Jimmy Piersall’s radio show afterwards to give his side of the story. TV replays showed he was not leaning over the wall when he caught the ball.)

Manager Tony La Russa went ballistic … arguing, kicking dirt, then pulling the third-base bag out of the ground and flinging it towards the Sox dugout. Naturally, he was thrown out for his tantrum. It was just another in a series of bizarre plays that took place against Baltimore down through the years.

1984

Two days after he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the White Sox retired Luis Aparicio’s No. 11. Little Looie became the fourth White Sox player so honored, after Luke Appling (1975), Nellie Fox (1976, following his untimely death the prior December) and Minnie Miñoso (1983).

2008

In a 9-2 win over the Royals at U.S. Cellular Field, the Sox hit four consecutive home runs for the first time in franchise history. The four came in a six-run sixth inning, and were hit by Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramírez and Juan Uribe, all with two outs. It was the sixth time in major league history a team hit four home runs in a row. Alexei sent his bat used in the game to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Also in the game, White Sox outfielder Carlos Quentin set a major league record when he was hit by a pitch for the sixth consecutive game. Quentin would get hit 20 times in 2008.