Noah Schultz on the bump again.
Tiffany Wintz/South Side Sox

White Sox Minor League Update: August 13, 2023

The lone win is in Winston-Salem, but Noah Schultz looks pretty good again in Low-A

By Darren Black
Charlotte jumped out to a big 5-1 lead after the first inning, and slowly lose it for their 73rd defeat of the year. Garrett Davila was the big culprit in that loss, as by the time he left the game in the fifth, the Knights had already lost their lead. The bullpen was a bit better, but the offense was nearly all gone so there wasn’t much room for error if they wanted to win. Jordan Leasure did pitch today, in the eighth. It was his second scoreless stint since he was acquired.

On offense, it wasn’t the top of the order getting things done today. One through three in the order went 0-for-13 with a walk. The rest of the lineup went 9-for-21 and four walks. Xavier Fernández led that charge in the 4-hole with three hits on the day, including his first Triple-A homer. All he does is hit; it is really impressive.

Yolbert Sánchez followed up with two hits of his own, singles of course. Though, the lack of effort right out of the box probably pushed this two-bagger to a single.

Poll

Who was the Knights MVP?

view results
  • 83%
    Xavier Fernández: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
    (5 votes)
  • 16%
    Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Nate Mondou: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Knights Cold Cat?

view results
  • 71%
    Garrett Davila: 4 1⁄3 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
    (5 votes)
  • 14%
    Adam Haseley: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K
    (1 vote)
  • 14%
    Victor Reyes: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
7 votes total Vote Now

It was Jake Eder and Jared Kelley day for Birmingham, but they were awful, and the game ended in the sixth inning. Yeah, it wasn’t really great here in Double-A, unless your name is Bryan Ramos in the month of August — then you have to be good just about every game.

That homer was one of Ramos’ two hits today, as he pushed his OPS to .900 on the season. It was his 11th bomb and quite frankly, it may be time to give him a shot at Triple-A. If this is a year about finding out what is what in the organization, then Ramos, who is on the 40-man, should get pushed a bit more.

Wilfred Veras, Edgar Quero, and Tim Elko played today, too. Veras’ knack for extra-base hits didn’t stay in Winston-Salem, with his fourth Double-A double today. On the other end of that, Elko really is single or bust right now with hits. It’s very early for Elko, but the assumed Birmingham let down is happening.

Poll

Who was the Barons MVP?

view results
  • 100%
    Bryan Ramos: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Anybody else
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Barons Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    José Rodríguez: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-2, 0 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
  • 80%
    Jake Eder: 3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Jared Kelley: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

The offense clicked, especially in the fifth inning, and Mason Adams’ first High-A start looked very familiar to his Low-A ones: Six innings of work and leaving the team with a lead. Adams wasn’t dominant to say the least — he allowed eight runners on base in those six innings — but he, largely, got out of innings in the nick of time thanks to 10 ground outs.

If Adams allowed two runs, that means the arms behind him threw three shutout innings. It was to varying degrees of success, Cole Duensing walked three in two-thirds of a frame while Hunter Dollander went 1 1⁄3 with two strikeouts, but the result was the same: They ended a win with no runs allowed.

Meanwhile, everybody in the lineup decided to reach base today or drive in runs. Shawn Goosenberg was the best among them, with three hits. One of his two doubles came from a shot down the left field line.

Brooks Baldwin did get a single today, but he is off to a slow start at this new level. One thing to note though, he is still playing shortstop. He didn’t play there after getting drafted last season, and with Wes Kath still getting time a third, Baldwin has been playing a harder position. Maybe that is a little too much of an ask by the Sox after a promotion.

Poll

Who was the Dash MVP?

view results
  • 75%
    Mason Adams: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
    (3 votes)
  • 25%
    Shawn Goosenberg: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
4 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Dash Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    Nobody
    (0 votes)
  • 75%
    Cole Duensing: 2⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
    (3 votes)
  • 25%
    Jacob Burke: 1-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Taishi Nakawake: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

It was a Noah Schultz day, so what more could you ask for? Well, besides a win, but still, the best pitcher in the system looked like the best pitcher, again.

He must be on a strict season-long pitch limit, because he really should be going deeper into games at this point. The command wasn’t there as much as normal, but five strikeouts in 3 1⁄3 innings makes up for any such issues.

The bullpen was not as kind as Schultz was for the end result, a loss. Ethan Hammerberg was the only arm out of the pen to escape unscathed. Zach Franklin, the 10th rounder from the 2023 draft, made his Low-A debut and it didn’t go well: Two runs allowed.

If the bullpen was better, the offense would have been bailed out. The usuals, from the 2023 draft, did their duty, but the holdovers were left behind. Jacob González had the only RBI and Calvin Harris was the only bat to reach base twice (single and a walk). The RBI from González got caught up in the wind in what was an otherwise well struck opposite field sac-fly.

Poll

Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Calvin Harris: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Jacob González: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K
    (1 vote)
  • 80%
    Noah Schultz: 3 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 K
    (4 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat?

view results
  • 50%
    Zach Franklin: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Eddie Park: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Ryan Galanie: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
2 votes total Vote Now
