White Sox Minor League Update: August 13, 2023

Charlotte jumped out to a big 5-1 lead after the first inning, and slowly lose it for their 73rd defeat of the year. Garrett Davila was the big culprit in that loss, as by the time he left the game in the fifth, the Knights had already lost their lead. The bullpen was a bit better, but the offense was nearly all gone so there wasn’t much room for error if they wanted to win. Jordan Leasure did pitch today, in the eighth. It was his second scoreless stint since he was acquired.

On offense, it wasn’t the top of the order getting things done today. One through three in the order went 0-for-13 with a walk. The rest of the lineup went 9-for-21 and four walks. Xavier Fernández led that charge in the 4-hole with three hits on the day, including his first Triple-A homer. All he does is hit; it is really impressive.

X Gon' Give It To Ya



Xavier Fernández with his 1st Knights homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/FOCiIkIAHQ — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 13, 2023

Yolbert Sánchez followed up with two hits of his own, singles of course. Though, the lack of effort right out of the box probably pushed this two-bagger to a single.

RBI SINGLE for Yolbert Sánchez! pic.twitter.com/9ekVIzmBUf — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 13, 2023

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Xavier Fernández: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Nate Mondou: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 83% Xavier Fernández: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K (5 votes)

16% Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

0% Nate Mondou: 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Garrett Davila: 4 1⁄3 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Adam Haseley: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K

Victor Reyes: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 71% Garrett Davila: 4 1⁄3 IP, 10 H, 7 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (5 votes)

14% Adam Haseley: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

14% Victor Reyes: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

It was Jake Eder and Jared Kelley day for Birmingham, but they were awful, and the game ended in the sixth inning. Yeah, it wasn’t really great here in Double-A, unless your name is Bryan Ramos in the month of August — then you have to be good just about every game.

Bryan Ramos starts us off early! pic.twitter.com/V9vai9bnkE — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 13, 2023

That homer was one of Ramos’ two hits today, as he pushed his OPS to .900 on the season. It was his 11th bomb and quite frankly, it may be time to give him a shot at Triple-A. If this is a year about finding out what is what in the organization, then Ramos, who is on the 40-man, should get pushed a bit more.

Wilfred Veras, Edgar Quero, and Tim Elko played today, too. Veras’ knack for extra-base hits didn’t stay in Winston-Salem, with his fourth Double-A double today. On the other end of that, Elko really is single or bust right now with hits. It’s very early for Elko, but the assumed Birmingham let down is happening.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Bryan Ramos: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

Anybody else vote view results 100% Bryan Ramos: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (5 votes)

0% Anybody else (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-2, 0 BB, 2 K

Jake Eder: 3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Jared Kelley: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

20% Yoelqui Céspedes: 0-for-2, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

80% Jake Eder: 3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (4 votes)

0% Jared Kelley: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

The offense clicked, especially in the fifth inning, and Mason Adams’ first High-A start looked very familiar to his Low-A ones: Six innings of work and leaving the team with a lead. Adams wasn’t dominant to say the least — he allowed eight runners on base in those six innings — but he, largely, got out of innings in the nick of time thanks to 10 ground outs.

Mason Adams first start for the #Dash on Sunday was exactly what it will be in the statline: a Quality Start. He goes 6 innings allowing 2R on 5H and 2BB. He strikes out 3 on 56/81 doing what he does - frustrate hitters. This is what you want to see. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9TTQlZDIE0 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 13, 2023

If Adams allowed two runs, that means the arms behind him threw three shutout innings. It was to varying degrees of success, Cole Duensing walked three in two-thirds of a frame while Hunter Dollander went 1 1⁄3 with two strikeouts, but the result was the same: They ended a win with no runs allowed.

Meanwhile, everybody in the lineup decided to reach base today or drive in runs. Shawn Goosenberg was the best among them, with three hits. One of his two doubles came from a shot down the left field line.

Shawn Goosenberg rips a double down the line. Bryce Willits (1B) motors around from first to come in and score. 1-0 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/AlS47KqJ9F — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 13, 2023

Brooks Baldwin did get a single today, but he is off to a slow start at this new level. One thing to note though, he is still playing shortstop. He didn’t play there after getting drafted last season, and with Wes Kath still getting time a third, Baldwin has been playing a harder position. Maybe that is a little too much of an ask by the Sox after a promotion.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Mason Adams: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 75% Mason Adams: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (3 votes)

25% Shawn Goosenberg: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Nobody

Cole Duensing: 2⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Jacob Burke: 1-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Taishi Nakawake: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Nobody (0 votes)

75% Cole Duensing: 2⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K (3 votes)

25% Jacob Burke: 1-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Taishi Nakawake: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

It was a Noah Schultz day, so what more could you ask for? Well, besides a win, but still, the best pitcher in the system looked like the best pitcher, again.

Noah Schultz started the #Ballers Sunday game. He goes 3.1 and allows 1R unearned on 3H and 2BB. He strikes out 5 on 36/56. The run scored after he was out after a throwing E2 as an attempted CS at 2B went into CF. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZF9OHDZEDb — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 13, 2023

He must be on a strict season-long pitch limit, because he really should be going deeper into games at this point. The command wasn’t there as much as normal, but five strikeouts in 3 1⁄3 innings makes up for any such issues.

The bullpen was not as kind as Schultz was for the end result, a loss. Ethan Hammerberg was the only arm out of the pen to escape unscathed. Zach Franklin, the 10th rounder from the 2023 draft, made his Low-A debut and it didn’t go well: Two runs allowed.

If the bullpen was better, the offense would have been bailed out. The usuals, from the 2023 draft, did their duty, but the holdovers were left behind. Jacob González had the only RBI and Calvin Harris was the only bat to reach base twice (single and a walk). The RBI from González got caught up in the wind in what was an otherwise well struck opposite field sac-fly.

The #Ballers got on the board in the 8th. Mario Camilletti works his 78th BB on the season on a WP. Juan Gonzalez (BB) comes home from 3B on the WP. Jacob Gonzalez then lifts an oppo sac fly to deep LF to bring in Drake Logan (2B). The KCB trail 4-2 going to the 9th. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0LaILmC3EM — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 13, 2023

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Calvin Harris: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K

Jacob González: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Noah Schultz: 3 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 K vote view results 0% Calvin Harris: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

20% Jacob González: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

80% Noah Schultz: 3 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (4 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now