Today in White Sox History: August 15

1922

In front of 2,500 at Fenway Park, the Soxes White and Red set an AL record with 35 singles in a 19-11 Chicago win. The White Sox had 21 of the one-baggers, Boston 14. The two clubs had 43 hits total (25 Chicago, 18 Boston) and were a combined 23-of-39 with runners in scoring position.

Eddie Mulligan and Earl Sheely led the White Sox with three singles apiece (Sheely added a double), with Boston’s Joe Harris and Mike Minosky matching the one-bagging feat for the Red Sox.

The White Sox actually trailed this one, 10-8, after Boston put up a seven-run sixth. But the South Siders scored 11 in the final three frames, including their own seven-spot in the ninth, to make it a laffer. Ted Blankenship wound up getting the win in relief, with Red Faber picking up the save.

The 19-run output remains tied for 12th all-time in White Sox history.

1973

White Sox GM Roland Hemond acquired starting pitcher Jim Kaat on waivers from Minnesota. All “Kitty” did was become a two-time 20-game winner for the White Sox in 1974 and 1975. Those two seasons ended up being the best of the future Hall-of-Famer’s career. In 1975, he made the All-Star team and finished fourth in AL Cy Young race, compiling a career-best 7.7 WAR.

In 92 career appearances and 87 starts over two-plus years in Chicago, Kaat won 45 games and had 15.3 WAR.

1986

GM Ken Harrelson’s stabs at signing longtime veterans to the roster continued. Just three days after inking legendary Steve Carlton to finish the year out in the White Sox rotation, Harrelson grabbed slugger George Foster. Foster had been released by the New York Mets after a poor 1986, but was just one year removed from a .792 OPS and 121 OPS+.

Foster made a splash with his new team, homering in the second at-bat of his debut, part of a 2-for-4 night during a loss to the Brewers at Comiskey Park, 4-3.

However, Foster’s career was coming to an end, as he was released just three weeks later, playing in just 15 games with the White Sox. That homer in his debut proved to be his very last in the majors.

1996

White Sox first-rounder Bobby Seay was declared a free agent because the team failed to offer a formal contract within 15 days of the draft. He was reportedly asking for a $2 million signing bonus, which would have been a record for the time, and refused to negotiate with GM Ron Schueler when he flew down to see him in Florida — directing him to talk with his agent, Scott Boras.

The southpaw became the first player in the 32 years of the draft to become a free agent in the same summer he was selected. Seay signed with Tampa Bay in October for $3 million, made his MLB debut six years later, and would end up with 3.0 WAR in his career.