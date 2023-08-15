Gamethread: White Sox at Cubs

The White Sox (47-72) are at Wrigley Field to face the Cubs (61-57) for a two-game series. The South Siders have lost three in a row, and they are 4-8 in August.

Touki Toussaint, who enters this game with a 4.27 ERA and a 4.63 FIP, will start on the mound for the White Sox. He has accumulated 0.3 fWAR in 46 1⁄ 3 innings of work this season. After having a strong 3.46 ERA in July, Toussaint has a 6.97 ERA in two August starts.

Kyle Hendricks, 33, will start for the North Siders. Hendricks has a 3.96 ERA and a 4.20 FIP, rendering him a 1.3-fWAR pitcher in 86 1⁄ 3 innings. Hendricks faced the White Sox on July 25, when he allowed three runs (all earned) in 6 1⁄ 3 innings. The Cubs won that game by a score of 7-3.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:05 p.m. Central.