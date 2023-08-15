Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Cubs 3

It’s Crosstown Part Two, this time at Wrigley Field. The Cubs took two last time, and the White Sox look to not get swept.
Andrus SS
Benintendi LF
Robert Jr. CF
Jiménez DH
Moncada 3B
Vaughn 1B
Grandal C
Colás RF
Remillard 2B
The White Sox started with an Andrew Benintendi walk and a Luis Robert Jr. single.
Luis only got 1 hand, but he's got a base hit— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 16, 2023
And Yoán Moncada hustling to second to send Benintendi home to get on the board early.
We will gladly take a 1st inning lead based on Moncada hustling— Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) August 16, 2023
It was fun while it lasted, I guess.
Ian Happ - Chicago Cubs (14) 2-run 375 feet— MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) August 16, 2023
+560
F Ian Happ— Dos Can Sox (@DosCanSox) August 16, 2023
Don’t fret for too long. We’ve already taken Professor Hendricks’ class before.
And now the Sox lead 3-2— Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) August 16, 2023
All thanks to the King. (And Zach Remillard’s base-stealing skills.)
Elvis— South Side Salina (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 16, 2023
Prove the haters (me) wrong#whitesox pic.twitter.com/KoI4gl8oxp
What’s better than taking the lead? Keeping it.
A SHUTDOWN INNING!— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 16, 2023
This game is at the very least staying interesting and close.
Touki Toussaint gives up another homer, this one to Seiya Suzuki and of the two-out, two-strike variety. Game’s tied at 3 in the fourth inning.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 16, 2023
touki's curveball is v nice but his fastballs need to be less bad— touki toussaint’s mint green glove (@scuriiosa) August 16, 2023
Oh, cool. We really can’t have nice things.
https://t.co/6UalTljGjX pic.twitter.com/Q5gwhJSdHq— The Soxside Boys (@Soxsideboys_) August 16, 2023
The game is still tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, and David Ross is getting feisty.
David Ross has been ejected before the start of the 7th. Unclear from the press box why he got tossed or what he was arguing about.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 16, 2023
This is his 5th ejection of the season, 15th as Cubs manager.
We’ve got a La Pantera moonshot to put the Good Guys up again.
Robert Jr sent a baseball to Loyola’s Rogers Park campus— BZ (@SoxInsane) August 16, 2023
Anything hit that far should have a stewardess on it— eat one, rick hahn (@baby_nashville) August 16, 2023
Is the Louvre taking new submissions?
Hang this picture in a museum lol pic.twitter.com/4R8dnGMpZw— Billy (@WhiteSoxCenter) August 16, 2023
And Cubs fans stay bitter.
Original joke https://t.co/Nownmf8jxt— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 16, 2023
Yasmani Grandal is usually not great but had the most beautiful throw for an out I’ve seen.
Not even kidding, that's the greatest throw to 2nd base I have ever seen in my life.— Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) August 16, 2023
At 395 feet, Cody Bellinger can’t tie the game. Oscar Colás made an easy catch at the warning track.
Cubs fans reacting to that Bellinger fly ball the same way Luis Robert reacted to his home run.— Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) August 16, 2023
Cubs fans, once again, stay mad.
“You’re still in 4th place”— Al (@baseballgalal) August 16, 2023
Bro, both our seasons are currently set to end on October 1
Another run comes in making it 5-3 in the top of the ninth!
I do not recognize this team playing great D and getting timely hitting. Glad it's happening tonight.— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 16, 2023
That’s a White Sox winner!
One more tomorrow…LFG!!! https://t.co/84YkgbX5z4— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 16, 2023
Fly the L, friends!
August 16, 2023
Oh, and happy birthday to Twitter’s favorite mail carrier!
That’s a happy birthday to me #WhiteSox winner! pic.twitter.com/AdHnELdZ1B— Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) August 16, 2023
