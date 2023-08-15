Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Cubs 3

It’s Crosstown Part Two, this time at Wrigley Field. The Cubs took two last time, and the White Sox look to not get swept.

Lineup change:

Andrus SS

Benintendi LF

Robert Jr. CF

Jiménez DH

Moncada 3B

Vaughn 1B

Grandal C

Colás RF

Remillard 2B — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 15, 2023

The White Sox started with an Andrew Benintendi walk and a Luis Robert Jr. single.

Luis only got 1 hand, but he's got a base hit — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 16, 2023

And Yoán Moncada hustling to second to send Benintendi home to get on the board early.

We will gladly take a 1st inning lead based on Moncada hustling — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) August 16, 2023

It was fun while it lasted, I guess.

Ian Happ - Chicago Cubs (14) 2-run 375 feet

+560 — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) August 16, 2023

F Ian Happ — Dos Can Sox (@DosCanSox) August 16, 2023

Don’t fret for too long. We’ve already taken Professor Hendricks’ class before.

And now the Sox lead 3-2 — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) August 16, 2023

All thanks to the King. (And Zach Remillard’s base-stealing skills.)

Elvis



Prove the haters (me) wrong#whitesox pic.twitter.com/KoI4gl8oxp — South Side Salina (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 16, 2023

What’s better than taking the lead? Keeping it.

A SHUTDOWN INNING! — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 16, 2023

This game is at the very least staying interesting and close.

Touki Toussaint gives up another homer, this one to Seiya Suzuki and of the two-out, two-strike variety. Game’s tied at 3 in the fourth inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 16, 2023

touki's curveball is v nice but his fastballs need to be less bad — touki toussaint’s mint green glove (@scuriiosa) August 16, 2023

Oh, cool. We really can’t have nice things.

The game is still tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, and David Ross is getting feisty.

David Ross has been ejected before the start of the 7th. Unclear from the press box why he got tossed or what he was arguing about.



This is his 5th ejection of the season, 15th as Cubs manager. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 16, 2023

We’ve got a La Pantera moonshot to put the Good Guys up again.

Robert Jr sent a baseball to Loyola’s Rogers Park campus — BZ (@SoxInsane) August 16, 2023

Anything hit that far should have a stewardess on it — eat one, rick hahn (@baby_nashville) August 16, 2023

Is the Louvre taking new submissions?

Hang this picture in a museum lol pic.twitter.com/4R8dnGMpZw — Billy (@WhiteSoxCenter) August 16, 2023

And Cubs fans stay bitter.

Yasmani Grandal is usually not great but had the most beautiful throw for an out I’ve seen.

Not even kidding, that's the greatest throw to 2nd base I have ever seen in my life. — Chansey The Rapper (@ChanseyDaRapper) August 16, 2023

At 395 feet, Cody Bellinger can’t tie the game. Oscar Colás made an easy catch at the warning track.

Cubs fans reacting to that Bellinger fly ball the same way Luis Robert reacted to his home run. — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) August 16, 2023

Cubs fans, once again, stay mad.

“You’re still in 4th place”

Bro, both our seasons are currently set to end on October 1 — Al (@baseballgalal) August 16, 2023

Another run comes in making it 5-3 in the top of the ninth!

I do not recognize this team playing great D and getting timely hitting. Glad it's happening tonight. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 16, 2023

That’s a White Sox winner!

Fly the L, friends!

Oh, and happy birthday to Twitter’s favorite mail carrier!