Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Cubs 3

The Cubs lose to a sprained pinky

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@WhiteSoxCenter

It’s Crosstown Part Two, this time at Wrigley Field. The Cubs took two last time, and the White Sox look to not get swept.

The White Sox started with an Andrew Benintendi walk and a Luis Robert Jr. single.

And Yoán Moncada hustling to second to send Benintendi home to get on the board early.

It was fun while it lasted, I guess.

Don’t fret for too long. We’ve already taken Professor Hendricks’ class before.

All thanks to the King. (And Zach Remillard’s base-stealing skills.)

What’s better than taking the lead? Keeping it.

This game is at the very least staying interesting and close.

Oh, cool. We really can’t have nice things.

The game is still tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, and David Ross is getting feisty.

We’ve got a La Pantera moonshot to put the Good Guys up again.

Is the Louvre taking new submissions?

And Cubs fans stay bitter.

Yasmani Grandal is usually not great but had the most beautiful throw for an out I’ve seen.

At 395 feet, Cody Bellinger can’t tie the game. Oscar Colás made an easy catch at the warning track.

Cubs fans, once again, stay mad.

Another run comes in making it 5-3 in the top of the ninth!

That’s a White Sox winner!

Fly the L, friends!

Oh, and happy birthday to Twitter’s favorite mail carrier!

