White Sox Minor League Update: August 15, 2023

The Knights survive a short start from Chase Solesky, 3 1⁄3 innings, and win comfortably 7-4. Solesky made it out, only giving up two runs, but he certainly tried to get more in with 10 runners allowed on. Caleb Freeman was the only big downer of the bullpen after Solesky was pulled. He allowed the final two runs in his innings. On the positive end, though, Sammy Peralta looked great with eight up and eight down. He should be an option to fill out the 28-man roster in September since he can be an innings-eater from the pen. Jordan Leasure did give up a couple of hits, but he rode two strikeouts to get out of his inning without a run.

The offensive side was a sort of team effort. They had 12 hits between them; only Korey Lee went hitless. Xavier Fernández continued his hot streak as well. He led the team in three hits as he continues to get time at first.

Xavier Fernandez singles through the left side to bring in Victor Reyes (1B). #Knights up 3-2. Their other 2R came via sac flys. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cxETBYT1ry — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 16, 2023

Adam Haseley, another guy who could see some more MLB games this September, went 2-for-2 with a walk. He can play all three outfield spots, and the Sox could certainly use more players that can actually do that. The most likely man up, though, is Lenyn Sosa, and he continues to show well in Triple-A. He had two hits and currently has a .825 OPS.

It was Edgar Quero day, with some supporting help from the other 11 Barons players to make it in the game. Quero hit not one but two homers tonight. These were his first homers since joining the Barons. His first came in the fourth, a solo homer to take a 1-0 lead.

EDGAR QUERO



The @whitesox No. 3 prospects first homer with the Barons pic.twitter.com/lbbbwi1Erh — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 16, 2023

His second knock? It also put the Barons ahead, but this time it came in the tenth. All he needed to do, really, was single, and that would have been enough for a Birmingham win. He went for it all, though, with a two-run homer to win the game 7-5.

Edgar Quero likes walkoffs. 2R bomb for his 2nd HR on the night and with the #Barons, who win 7-5. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uVc36xUmkr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 16, 2023

Quero, of course, did not do this all on his own; he just provided the biggest highlights and moments. Wilfred Veras had another two hits, both of them doubles; his promotion has been a total success. Tim Elko had two as well, although he still isn’t showing much pop. One guy did a bit better, though, from the mound, Cristian Mena.

Cristian Mena . He tosses a QS for the #Barons on Tuesday. He goes 6.2 allowing 2R on 4H and 3BB. He strikes out 10 on 57/96 (higher pitch counts have been allowed his last couple outings). #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1iS8efH3DN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 9, 2023

The righty went seven innings and only tossed 81 pitches. He was more efficient today with nine ground outs. The punchouts weren’t there, so it wasn’t a flashy game, but this is good to see from a pitcher that might be up for MLB innings next year.

The first of the two A-ball offensive-filled games for the White Sox affiliates. Kannapolis ended up with more runs, but the Dash got out to a big, quick lead as well and held it throughout the game. Brooks Baldwin had his best day at the plate since his promotion to High-A. He hit his first round-tripper, a solo shot in the first innings to start the five-run inning. It was one of his three hits.

Brooks Baldwin takes this FB in the upper zone and turns it around to RF for his first HR w/ the #Dash on his birthday. Treat yourself to a piece of cake. W-S up 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/tkcoX4uAJw — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 15, 2023

Shawn Goosenberg had three hits as well. Those gave him the opportunity to swipe his 32nd bag this year. It was very weird seeing a guy playing first base today and having over 30 stolen bases.

From a more top-prospect perspective in the lineup, Loidel Chapelli and Jacob Burke both had two hits. Burke had a double and single and just missed out on getting back to .300 for the Dash. Chapelli tripled and added a walk in there to get on base one more time than Burke.

Like Drew McDaniel in Low-A, as you will see, the starting pitcher did fine enough in a blowout. Though, you would like them to go longer than four innings. Alas, Tyler Schweitzer had to use 84 pitches to get 12 outs, so he had to leave the game. The bullpen backed him up well, with Vince Vannelle being the bulk innings eater. He went three easy innings with just 38 pitches. He left the game with no runs and just one measly hit.

Another offensive explosion, this time in Kannapolis. The offense collects 16 runs off the back of 16 hits and eight walks. The heart of the lineup, two through six, manufactured the brunt of the production. Calvin Harris did Calvin Harris things with two singles and a walk. Eddie Park had a good day, too, and scored every time he got on base, four times. Chris Lanzilli had another big day as well, leading the team with six RBI off of his three — count them three — doubles in the game. None had a bigger day or bigger statement than Jordan Sprinkle. It has been a very disappointing year for the middle infielder, but he finally hit that first four-bagger of the 2023 season.

Jordan Sprinkle looks like a new man upon returning from AZ. He launches his first HR of the season for the #Ballers, and puts them up 9-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/a4ocPTze8f — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 16, 2023

The pitching, in particular the bullpen, was solid today. They had room for error, and Drew McDaniel did skirt past some potential big bad innings, but they got the job done well in the end.

McDaniel allowed 10 hits and walked three without striking out many batters. So, escaping with three runs allowed in five innings is as close to the best as you can do under those circumstances. Once the bullpen came in, the Mudcats lost all ability to score. Emerson Talavera and Oriel Castro threw two shutout innings each.

Yep, that says George Wolkow home run right there. It was the first of his very young professional career and one of his two hits on the night. Sixth-rounder lefty Lucas Gordon got an inning in today. It was his third game since getting drafted and signing slightly over slot value. All of his innings have been scoreless.

Monday Rookie Games

A valiant effort in the comeback fell just short for the ACL Sox on Monday. George Wolkow played some center field. Although it was another day without a hit for him, he did get a walk, at least. The best performances came from the bottom of the lineup. Carlos Jimenez went 3-for-3 with a homer in the eight-spot. Edrick Feliz, in the nine-hole, hit a homer as well during his two-hit day.