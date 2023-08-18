White Sox Minor League Update: August 17, 2023

We begin our minor league coverage tonight in America's Music City, where our Triple-A Charlotte Knights clashed with the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds.

Have a night, Adam Haseley.

Adam



Adam Haseley started us off with a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/DWLa20cJ3U — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 18, 2023

Batting leadoff and playing center field, former first-round pick Adam Haseley left his mark on this contest. A home run to open the game sparked a four-hit performance from the 27-year-old lefty. He'd go on to be the only Knight on the night to hit a ball that left the park. Despite what could be considered a relative power outage, Charlotte also enjoyed productive performances from organization favorites Xavier Fernández, Yolbert Sanchez, and Erik González, among others.

Recently claimed starter José Ureña bounced back in a big way, going six full innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and walking two. He was relieved by waiver acquisition Deivi García who surrendered a run in his lone inning of work while striking out two. Caleb Freeman, however, would go on to allow the three runs in a rocky eighth inning that turned the tide of this game in the home team's favor, securing a two-run lead that the back end of the Sounds bullpen wouldn't relinquish.

The Sounds were led offensively by a resurgent Keston Hiura, who joined the 20-home run club at the Triple-A level, and a rehabbing but still potent Rowdy Tellez.

Let's pick a (Charlotte) Knight in shining armor in the loss.

Poll Who was Charlotte’s Knight in shining armor? Adam Haseley: 4-for-5, HR, R, RBI

Yolbert Sanchez: 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, K

Xavier Fernández: 3-for-5, K

José Ureña: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Erik González: 2-for-3, R, BB vote view results 54% Adam Haseley: 4-for-5, HR, R, RBI (6 votes)

0% Yolbert Sanchez: 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, K (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández: 3-for-5, K (0 votes)

45% José Ureña: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K (5 votes)

0% Erik González: 2-for-3, R, BB (0 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Knight struggled the most in the contest? Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 2 K

Nate Mondou: 0-for-4

Caleb Freeman: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 K, L vote view results 9% Tyler Neslony: 0-for-4, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Nate Mondou: 0-for-4 (0 votes)

90% Caleb Freeman: 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 K, L (10 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Birmingham, aren't you a sight for sore eyes?

The home crowd was treated to a dominant win that was never really in question due largely to a sharp outing by starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon and a stellar return to the lineup from top organization prospect Colson Montgomery.

Cannon went four scoreless innings before surrendering his first run in the fifth. However, the Barons had already jumped ahead to a four-run lead by then. Canon tossed 88 pitches, fanned five, and walked absolutely nobody en route to a well-deserved win.

Colson Montgomery was locked in despite a lengthy absence from the starting nine due to illness. In four trips to the plate, he notched two hits and drove in half of the Barons' runs on the night.

Colson Montgomery sends a bounding ball through the right side to bring in Yoelqui Cespedes (1B). Popeye pushes the action to advance to 3rd, and scores on a throwing error. 2-0 #Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xFUKSUACZT — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 18, 2023

Montgomery wasn't the only Baron to bring his A-game to the plate tonight. Both Tim Elko and Wilfred Veras left the yard to round out Birmingham's scoring at six runs on the night.

Veras extends his hit streak to six games with some POWER pic.twitter.com/3HQqc7GlVV — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 18, 2023

TIMMY TANKS



Elko’s first HR as a Baron ‍ pic.twitter.com/EpM7Thx6Ad — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 18, 2023

Also of note, 25-year-old reliever Chase Plymell earned his first save with the Double-A ballclub with a scoreless ninth.

A feel-good game, indeed! It falls to our readers to crown a Baron MVP.

Poll Who was the Barons’ MVP in the victory? Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, 3 RBI

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, R, RBI

Tim Elko: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 K

Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 5 K

Chase Plymell: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, SV vote view results 35% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-4, 3 RBI (5 votes)

14% Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, R, RBI (2 votes)

0% Tim Elko: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

50% Jonathan Cannon: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 5 K (7 votes)

0% Chase Plymell: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, SV (0 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons’ LEAST valuable player? Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4, K

Alsander Womack: 0-for-3, BB

Adisyn Coffey: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 K vote view results 53% Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4, K (7 votes)

7% Alsander Womack: 0-for-3, BB (1 vote)

38% Adisyn Coffey: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 K (5 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Fans were treated to a Cannon Baller EXPLOSION in Kannapolis.

Another game, another matchup against a Brewers affiliate. This time, however, the Sox-aligned team prevailed!

Recently interviewed Mario Camilletti walked the game off and notched an impressive three hits, five RBI, and two walks to extend his Carolina League lead. He was joined in the three-hit club by first baseman Ryan Galanie and a trio of two-hitters in Drake Logan, Chris Lanzilli, and 2023 first-rounder Jacob Gonzalez.

The potent Ballers offense smacked 15 hits as a unit, resulting in 11 runs and a hard-fought W.

ROLL WEEVILS BABY! Mario Camilletti completes the comeback to walk it off against the Mudcats! pic.twitter.com/x5Vt7lB5d5 — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) August 18, 2023

As you'd expect in a game with 31 combined hits, neither side enjoyed particularly sharp pitching. Due to electric but wild relief performances, the White Sox salvaged four scoreless innings on the game's back end. Reliever Anderson Comás went 1 1⁄3, gave up three hits, but struck out three with no runs charged to his line. Connor Pellerin and Billy Seidl combined for the last three scoreless innings, with the latter reliever earning the win.

Offense aplenty. Will a pitcher who served as effective riot control earn the MVP nod? Or will one of the shootout's participants take home the honors?

Poll Who was the Kanny MVP in the win? Mario Camilletti: 3-for-4, R, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB

Jacob Gonzalez: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, K

Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-5, R, 2B, K

Ryan Galanie: 3-for-5, 2B, R

Drake Logan: 2-for-2, 3 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB

Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, W

Anderson Comás: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 0 R

Connor Pellerin: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 0 R vote view results 84% Mario Camilletti: 3-for-4, R, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB (11 votes)

7% Jacob Gonzalez: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, K (1 vote)

7% Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-5, R, 2B, K (1 vote)

0% Ryan Galanie: 3-for-5, 2B, R (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan: 2-for-2, 3 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB (0 votes)

0% Billy Seidl: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, W (0 votes)

0% Anderson Comás: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 0 R (0 votes)

0% Connor Pellerin: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K, 0 R (0 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll And Kanny’s LVP? Jordan Sprinkle: 0-for-5, RBI, K

Shane Murphy: 3 1⁄3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, BB, 4 K

Zach Franklin: 1 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Jordan Sprinkle: 0-for-5, RBI, K (0 votes)

18% Shane Murphy: 3 1⁄3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, BB, 4 K (2 votes)

81% Zach Franklin: 1 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K (9 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Another dub! This time, in Winston-Salem.

Thirteen hits produced eight runs in this explosive Dash victory. Loidel Chapelli was hot at the plate, collecting a pair of doubles out of the leadoff spot. However, it was DJ Gladney who stole the show. DJ mashed two majestic homers in five trips to the plate, drove in half of Winston-Salem's runs, and even added a walk for good measure.

HOME RUN #2 of the night for @djglad11



Drive 4 | Dash 8 @AtriumHealthWFB pic.twitter.com/Mgn8OOwBpB — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) August 18, 2023

Caberea Weaver and Brooks Baldwin also continued their hitting ways, the former notching two knocks and the latter collecting three.

Every pitcher to enter the game for both teams allowed at least one earned, with most surrendering two or more. Twenty-five combined hits have a way of inflating ERAs, I'm told. Despite that volatile offensive environment and a less-than-stellar display of location on the mound, starter Josimar Cousin did manage to pitch six whole innings of two-run ball on the way to his first win at the High-A level.

With all that said, let's pick a Dash player that stands above the rest.

Poll Who was Winston-Salem’s MVP? Loidel Chapelli: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB

Brooks Baldwin: 3-for-5, 2B, R, RBI

DJ Gladney: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB

Caberea Weaver: 2-for-4, 2B, K

Josimar Cousin: 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 5 K, W vote view results 0% Loidel Chapelli: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB (0 votes)

0% Brooks Baldwin: 3-for-5, 2B, R, RBI (0 votes)

91% DJ Gladney: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB (11 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver: 2-for-4, 2B, K (0 votes)

8% Josimar Cousin: 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 5 K, W (1 vote) 12 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash cold cat in the victory? Bryce Willits: 0-for-5, RBI, K

Brooks Gosswein: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K

Jake Palisch: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 54% Bryce Willits: 0-for-5, RBI, K (6 votes)

36% Brooks Gosswein: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K (4 votes)

9% Jake Palisch: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 11 votes total Vote Now

And last but certainly not least, an impressive pitching duel in the ACL!

Stop me if I sound like a broken record, but another Norge Vera start led to another scoreless outing. Two innings of one-hit ball was all the rehabbing righty could cover before hitting his pitch limit and turning the ball over to the bullpen. The game would prove to be in capable hands with 2023 third-round pick Seth Keener taking the ball for two scoreless innings, striking out four in the process, and tallying his first W in rookie ball. Christian Oppor also pitched two perfect innings while fanning two. Carlton Perkins took the ball in the seventh and eighth and struggled slightly with his command. He walked two but struck out three in two more scoreless innings. Gabriel Rodriguez allowed the lone ACL Sox run but nailed down his first save with a two-k ninth.

Darío Borrero carried a modest offensive showing from the ACL Sox. He went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI out of the eight spot in the order, making a strong case for deserving MVP honors this go-round.

Speaking of MVP honors, how about we decide who earned them?

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Norge Vera: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 0 ER

Seth Keener: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 0 ER, W

Christian Oppor: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Carlton Perkins: 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 0 ER

Gabriel Rodriguez: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 K, SV

Darío Borrero: 2-for-2, R, RBI, BB

George Wolkow: 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB, SB, E vote view results 12% Norge Vera: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 0 ER (1 vote)

12% Seth Keener: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 0 ER, W (1 vote)

25% Christian Oppor: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Carlton Perkins: 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 0 ER (0 votes)

0% Gabriel Rodriguez: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 K, SV (0 votes)

25% Darío Borrero: 2-for-2, R, RBI, BB (2 votes)

25% George Wolkow: 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB, SB, E (2 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

And who'll hope to bounce back next time?