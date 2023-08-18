Bird App Recap: Sox rocked by Rox

Your 48-73 Chicago White Sox head west to the Centennial State, to take on the 46-75 Colorado Rockies in the Mile High City. I just know you had this late August 7:40 PM CT game circled on your calendars Sox fans, don’t even lie! I mean, what could be better than watching two utterly forgettable teams with a combined 94-148 record play baseball in an idyllic backdrop, with a start time just late enough that you’ve likely already found something else to spend your evening doing and/or watching? Oh Yeah!

If you just can’t help but tune in, you are in for some excitement! The Sox come in with a 23-40 road record and will face a Rockies team that is 26-32 at Coors Field. Want more excitement? Look no further than the pitching matchup in this one. On the mound for the visiting Pale Hose, Michael Kopech, he of a 5-10 record, and 4.58 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. And for the opposition, the first of many names with whom I will be completely unfamiliar this series, one Peter Lambert (2-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP) takes the hill for the home team.

Since you’re not brimming with enough excitement yet, here’s Pedro’s mind-numbing lineup on this Friday evening:

In case you missed it, Tim Anderson will serve a reduced suspension of five games starting with tonight’s affair in Denver.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has reached a settlement regarding the discipline issued on August 7th. He will now serve a five-game suspension that will begin on Friday, when Chicago plays at Colorado. — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 17, 2023

TA posted this on his Instagram yesterday:

While some fans are ready to write him off and cast him aside, I applaud this statement and Tim’s desire to rise above the noise.

In roster news, the Big Baby had a baby! Congrats to the new papa!

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Colorado, the #WhiteSox placed outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jiménez on the Paternity List and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2023

In team-related news, McLellan Elementary School in Bridgeport was recently renamed after Hall of Famer and Sox legend Minnie Miñoso.

Formerly known as McClellan Elementary, Minnie Miñoso Academy kicked off the school year with a Back-to-School Bash. pic.twitter.com/HU9xDvgeVW — White Sox Charities (@soxcharities) August 17, 2023

Minnie Miñoso Academy – formerly McClellan Elementary School – celebrates its new name and the start of a new school year with games, giveaways, and Southpaw, @whitesox friendly mascot. Join us today until 2 pm at Miñoso Academy! #cpsnetwork6 #CPSBackToSchool pic.twitter.com/nQ2Wh8zr6R — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) August 17, 2023

What a wonderful way to honor Minnie!

Liam Hendriks might be out for the season, but he keeps being an awesome and awe-inspiring human off the field:

Let's get to the tweets, shall we?

Everybody’s favorite Elvis leads off the game with a first-pitch solo shot!

100th career home run for Elvis Andrus! pic.twitter.com/vO86WydKjW — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2023

After a five-pitch walk to Charlie Blackmon, Ezequiel Tovar crushes a hanging slider deep to left.

Four straight Rockies reach base and it's quickly 5-1.

Michael Kopech when the 20th slider he's hung in the inning gets hit out of the park pic.twitter.com/ACAZ9aOHrE — South Side Salina (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 19, 2023

Seven batters come to the plate before Kopech records an out, and Sox fans are ready to change the channel ...

I’ve seen enough of this game. — Depressed Barbie (@chrystal_ok) August 19, 2023

And some are ready to jump ship.

Sox losing 5-1??? I’m officially becoming a Reds fan at midnight pic.twitter.com/F5P66OVkM5 — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 19, 2023

White Sox losing 5-1 to the Rockies pic.twitter.com/oQUIvsCRfV — missy (@messycarroll) August 19, 2023

Because you just have to laugh at this point.

I hate this White Sox team so much — #WhiteHotSox (@mmaxwelljr) August 19, 2023

You aren’t alone there friend ...

At least I’m high while watching this…#whitesox — Eric (that’s all you need to know) (@ThatEric) August 19, 2023

That’s one way to ease the pain.

Kopech seemed to settle down for a spell, until:

9-1 in the 5th? Really White Sox?#WhiteSox — Mollymollz (@Mollygoroundy) August 19, 2023

Really.

What was the over/under on homers given up by Kopech tonight ‍♂️ #WhiteSox — Mike - Cesspool Swimmer (@shure_michael) August 19, 2023

I hope they bet the over ...

WHY IS HE STILL IN THIS GAME #Whitesox — Lauren Lapka (@LaurenLapka) August 19, 2023

How does anyone keep their job after this season? #Accountability #WhiteSox — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) August 19, 2023

Great fucking questions.

Kopech’s night is mercifully over in the fifth ...

Imagine trading a Future HOF pitcher for Kopech and Moncada....then imagine still having a job....wow.... #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/WvHzStMTns — Jsert (@Jsert85) August 19, 2023

Couldn’t be my favorite team. Nope.

The only standings that really matter at this point ...

I kept thinking Lambert for the Rockies looked a lot like Jimmy Lambo and now I know why — Kaylee (@__kaylee) August 19, 2023

Haha, at least I’m not the only one who didn’t know ...

Just got home, turned the game on, and immediately turned it off. I’ll read a book instead. #WhiteSox — Cesspool (Laura’s Version) (@EllaJay912) August 19, 2023

Wisest tweet of the night.

What’s hilarious is that this is still 8/10 of the White Sox lineup they thought was going to be competitive this year. — HaXymania (@hazymania) August 19, 2023

And yet they say they want to compete next year too ...

That was a dreadful game — Alyssa Cohen (@aalyssacohen) August 19, 2023

This tweet was not about the White Sox, yet ever so fitting.

The white sox are so bad — Kaylee (@__kaylee) August 19, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

Sox lose 14-1. This one was UGLY.