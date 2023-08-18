Gamethread: White Sox at Rockies

Happy Friday, White Sox fans, and happy Michael Kopech day. This evening, the South Siders are opening a three-game series in the thin air of Coors Field, where the balls fly farther, and the blood is less oxygenated.

Absent from the White Sox lineup is Eloy Jiménez, who got injured when he breathed wrong is on paternity leave, and Tim Anderson, whose five-game suspension starts today, being reduced by one game after his appeal.

Here’s your Pale Hose lineup:

No doubt Kopech will give up a couple of long balls, even against a .380 Colorado Rockies team who has the rare classification of owning a winning percentage worse than the White Sox. This one’s a toss-up, White Sox fans. The Rockies have a better record at home, the Good Guys have an abysmal road record, and both teams have no chance at postseason ball.

And for the bad guys:

Friday night under the lights pic.twitter.com/lvnmdxGq5G — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 19, 2023

Peter Lambert has a 4.56 ERA on the season, but his ERA at home (8.14) bodes well for the Good Guys.

Strap on those oxygen masks. It’s time to try not to be the losingest.

The first pitch is at 7:40 p.m. CT, and as per usual, the Sox side of the TV and radio broadcasts can be found on NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN AM 1000, respectively.