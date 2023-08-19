White Sox Minor League Update: August 18, 2023

We begin tonight where we began last night, in Nashville. And, however unfortunately, the result tonight was the same as last night’s; a Knights loss.

Sounds lefty Robert Gasser was absolutely dealing tonight, and that fact is reflected in the score. Our Triple-A Knights managed to drive across a run in the first inning, but that would be the last time the visiting team saw the scoreboard move in their favor.

Despite scoring just one run on the night, Charlotte had no shortage of baserunners in the game. Korey Lee, Victor Reyes, and Yolbert Sánchez each enjoyed solid multi-hit performances, and Xavier Fernández stayed hot by collecting a knock of his own.





Xavier Fernández with his 10th hit over his last 4 games! pic.twitter.com/gaAeFEyOsu — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 19, 2023

Since joining the Triple-A club, Fernández has maintained a gaudy .362 batting average. If the journeyman catcher can keep performing at this level, he’ll make a strong case for a September call-up given the lack of production at the catcher position for the White Sox at the major league level. However, hot-hitting Korey Lee is also making a strong case for that distinction.

On the pitching side, starter Johan Domínguez turned in an admirable effort, delivering four innings of one-run ball and fanning three. Andrew Pérez and Nicholas Padilla would each go on to give up a couple of runs, the former being tagged with the loss in this one.

All in all, a quiet night for the organization in Nashville. Still, we must give credit where it’s due and attribute blame where it’s deserved.

Poll Who was the Knights' silver lining in the loss? Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, R, K

Korey Lee: 2-for-4, K

Victor Reyes: 2-for-4

Johan Domínguez: 4 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the Knights' biggest underachiever? Clint Frazier: 0-for-4, 3 K

Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, 2 K

Nate Mondou: 0-for-3, 2 K

Andrew Pérez: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, K, L

Oh. Oh, no.

A rollercoaster season for Matt Thompson continued tonight. The oft-embattled righty threw 87 pitches in three and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs and walking five on the way to his thirteenth loss at the Double-A level. Each and every pitcher to come out after him was equally scorched by this red-hot Lookouts club. The only Barons pitcher to not surrender 3+ runs tonight was catcher Iván González, who pitched one and one-third merciful innings of one-run ball to finish the game.

The Barons were led offensively by first baseman Tim Elko who continues to tear the cover off of the baseball. Of his two hits, the one that left the park accounted for the entirety of Birmingham’s scoring in this affair. Much like in Triple-A, there were Barons on base all night despite the minuscule scoring result. Bryan Ramos, Edgar Quero, Yoelqui Céspedes, Wilfred Veras, and Moisés Castillo all had at least one knock in the starting nine. Ramos and Quero also got on base by way of the walk, a distinction they shared with Terrell Tatum, Colson Montgomery, and Tim Elko.

Another organization game, another tough loss. Let’s try to find another silver lining, shall we?

Poll Who, though it may be obvious, deserves MVP honors in this one? Tim Elko: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, BB, R

Moisés Castillo: 1-for-4, 2B, K

Poll Who's the night's LEAST valuable player? Matthew Thompson: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 4 K, L

Jared Kelley: 1 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, BB, 3 K

Garrett Schoenle: 2.3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, BB, K

In High-A, we were treated to a win! A thrilling extra innings victory, at that!

Have a game, Loidel Chapelli! The Dash leadoff hitter legged out a triple among three other hits and scored twice. He would go on to be the only Winston-Salem hitter to record an extra-base hit, as small ball reigned supreme on the night. Shawn Goosenberg would join Chapelli in the hit column with three of his own, and Bryce Willits and Taishi Nakawake would record two.

Recently acquired starter Juan Carela who came over in the Kenyan Middleton deal pitched six strong innings of one-run ball, striking out three before leaving with a no-decision. He lowered his season ERA to a respectable 3.41. Cole Duensing and Frander Veras would combine to pitch scoreless seventh and eighth innings respectively. Reliever Eric Adler would pitch a solid ninth before losing his command in the tenth, surrendering three runs. Kole Ramage would come in to pitch a key scoreless eleventh inning to secure the win, his first in High-A, in this hotly contested match-up.

A feel-good victory deserves a feel-good MVP. Let’s dole out the honors.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP tonight? Juan Carela: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Kole Ramage: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 K, W

Loidel Chapelli: 4-for-6, 2 R, 3B

Shawn Goosenberg: 3-for-5, R

Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K

Poll Who was the Dash cold cat? Wes Kath: 0-for-5, 2 K

Eric Adler: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K

These losses to Brewers affiliates are getting a little excessive, huh?

Starter Tanner McDougal had a short, short leash. He only made it two-thirds of an inning before getting the hook. He walked three, struck out one, and struck out one batter. Ben Beutel delivered a serviceable three and a third innings of relief, coughing up a couple of runs to add to the Mudcats' tally. At this point, though, the Ballers were in the lead, compliments of a four-run third inning. Emerson Talavera was called on to eat the most significant portion of the game in terms of innings, going three and two-thirds. Unfortunately for Talavera and his team, he’d also give up the majority of the runs the Ballers would allow in this one with five runs (four earned) charged to his line in the loss.

Last night’s hero Mario Camilletti continued to produce from the leadoff spot, collecting two hits and scoring once. Cleanup batter Jhoneiker Betancourt had a heck of a day, too, notching three hits in four trips to the dish and driving in two. Wilber Sánchez was the only other Cannon Baller to record a multi-hit effort, but each member of the starting nine would reach base in this one, with Jordan Sprinkle serving as the lone exception.

Who deserves the MVP nod, and who earned the unfortunate LVP distinction?

Poll Who was Kannapolis' silver lining in the loss? Mario Camilletti: 2-for-6, 2B, R

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

Wilber Sánchez : 2-for-3, R, BB

Poll Who was Kannapolis' LVP? Emerson Talavera: 3 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 K, L

Jordan Sprinkle: 0-for-5, K

Out to the desert to check on the ACL Sox!