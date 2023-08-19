Gamethread: White Sox at Rockies

Allowing a team to score 14 runs on you does not help a run differential. Good thing the season is so bad we need not care about statistics like run differential. Last night was what I would call embarrassing, so it’s time to pick up the scraps left on the floor and attempt to put a win together tonight in Denver.

Taking the mound for the White Sox is the de facto ace, Jesse Scholtens. When the season started in April, I didn’t even know who the righthander was, but here we are. Admittedly, I really like the guy, and it’s not just because he kind of looks like Lucas Giolito. It’s also because, in 19 games this season, he has a 3.20 ERA with 40 strikeouts. His three starts in August have all been quality ones. Scholtens has four pitches in his arsenal, including a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup. He throws his fastball most often at 43.7%, followed by his slider, making up 38.8% of his pitch usage. These are also his most used pitches in two-strike counts; however, he will use his slider more often against lefties.

Kyle Freeland is pitching for the home team tonight. The southpaw is in his seventh season with the Rockies, and this is far from his best season. His best season was his sophomore year in 2018, where he had a 2.85 ERA over 33 starts and 202 innings. Since then, he has not had an ERA below four. This year is no different, sitting with a 4.94 ERA after 23 starts. He doesn’t walk a lot of guys, but he also doesn’t strike many guys out. In fact, his strikeout percentage is in the bottom 3% of the league this year at 14.3%. Freeland utilizes a five-pitch mix but primarily has used an 88 mph sinker and an 83 mph slider. Fun fact, none of his pitches have been eclipsing regularly this season. At any rate, the visitors will likely make him look Cy Young-worthy.

Pedro Grifol continues his shortstops must-leadoff philosophy tonight, with Elvis Andrus in the one-spot. The rest of the lineup is... something.

Can this lineup nab Sox pitching for another dozen or so tonight? Turn on NBC Sports Chicago or tune in on 720 WGN.