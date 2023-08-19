Bird App Recap: Rockies 11, White Sox 5

It’s Saturday night, the South Siders have yet to reach 50 wins, are facing the NL-worst Colorado Rockies, and the Chicago Bears are playing a prime-time preseason game.

But, sure. Let’s see who’s still talking about the Chicago White Sox on Twitter.

No matter what happens tonight, we’ll always have this double rainbow (all the way across the sky. It’s so intense.)

Wait... did Elvis Andrus just steal home?!

Did Elvis Andrus really just steal home? — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) August 20, 2023

I KNOW! THAT’S WHAT I’M SAYING!

Elvis Andrus, a day after hitting his 100th career home run, walks to open the game, moves to third on a Luis Robert Jr. single, then steals home on Kyle Freeland's pickoff attempt at first base.



1-0 White Sox — Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) August 20, 2023

ELVIS HAS ME ALL SHOOK UP — Dr. Winston O'Boogie (@baby_nashville) August 20, 2023

Elvis Andrus just stole home in the year of our lord 2023 — Mac Wilcox (@MacWilcoxCBP) August 20, 2023

Unfortunately, the good vibes didn’t last long, and neither did the lead.

The #WhiteSox have an 80 grade when it comes to giving the lead right up. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) August 20, 2023

Scholtens was on the struggle bus big time in the first inning, throwing 46 pitches before the melee ended.

Scholtens - just wtf? — Alina (@alinaaaaxd) August 20, 2023

Was just about to suggest Spring Training rules where we get to pull Jesse mid-inning then let him come back out for the 2nd! — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) August 20, 2023

When Uncle Jesse Scholtens is getting shelled :( pic.twitter.com/YGiIx39llB — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 20, 2023

Look, we’ve got to blame someone.

Safe to say scholtens is having a ruff one. But was amazed Pedro allowed katz to go out and talk to him. — MOWTHELAWN (@BroseffUp) August 20, 2023

Wonder what great advice Katz in giving Scholtens … — Damien Collado (@DamienCollado) August 20, 2023

Hey Chief, remember when White Sox pitchers didn’t walk everyone? pic.twitter.com/zw2Hi2qSV5 — The K (@Frank_The_K) August 20, 2023

Let’s take a break to check in on everyone’s favorite coping mechanism.

Make that a triple for #WhiteSox top prospect Colson Montgomery who already doubled earlier!



Drives one into the corner where it rattles around and allows him to get to third. This on a 2 strike count too after be fouled a few off. Elite approach. @FutureSox @dailywhitesox pic.twitter.com/zMG7rWuNIt — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) August 20, 2023

I’m feeling so attacked right now.

It's gotten so bad for our White Sox team. We now have to get more updates on the minor league affiliate than the Major League squad. — hanzik5 (@blkranger12) August 20, 2023

Is the defense ... fixed?

Nice play by Moncada. Hopefully he didn’t injure himself — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) August 20, 2023

Moncada is an underrated defender. He needs a more consistent bat though. — Huey XIII (@JustOOOhh) August 20, 2023

You can hate on Yo all you want and his bat deserves it but Burger NEVER makes that play. #whitesox pic.twitter.com/JiIJBDS00u — Eric (that’s all you need to know) (@ThatEric) August 20, 2023

No. No, it is not fixed. It’s broken. It’s very broken.

2023 White Sox in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/tTwtDw8N5X — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) August 20, 2023

Andrew Vaughn continues to disappoint. — Jeff Menard (@JeffMenard1989) August 20, 2023

I ... don’t understand how to explain to you what just happened.

If you missed the Elias Diaz pickoff throw to get Andrew Benintendi at first base, make it a point to find it. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 20, 2023

Just flipped over and caught the replay..that’s some real carnival action pic.twitter.com/Ktd7vQ2YHB — Air Yards (@tacogladiator) August 20, 2023

It’s raining, I guess.

"Due to lightning in the area, please clear the upper deck, rockpile and upper rooftop."



~Very helpful announcement at Coors Field — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) August 20, 2023

Rockies fans just reacted to lightning in the area on a fly ball like it was a sure home run, something I was told only Cubs fans do — RICO Insider Jeff Everson (@EVR551) August 20, 2023

The defense is still broken, in case you were wondering.

Oscar Colas just looked absolutely terrible on that play off the wall. Awful. #whitesox #MLB — Kevin Molloy (@Kevkev561) August 20, 2023

Colas — Kaylee (@__kaylee) August 20, 2023

is colas okay tho — yami (@yamilethhhm) August 20, 2023

The scorebox on the broadcast? Also broken.

Watching the #WhiteSox game on my phone with Hulu does anyone else not see the scoreboard? Been watching 3 innings haven’t seen it one time lol — Jack Son (@MfJiffy) August 20, 2023

Jerry didn’t pay the bill so we don’t even get a score bug anymore #Whitesox — Matt Kirchhoff (@dogdadMatt) August 20, 2023

The vibes are off.

Do the White Sox even have fun playing baseball? — Blake Street Banter ⚾ (@blakestbanter) August 20, 2023

Every time I get internet access on this trip I get the most depressing White Sox score updates. — Josh Nelson - WST Cesspool Member (@soxmachine_josh) August 20, 2023

A full Betty White!

Fun fact!



Jimmy Lambert's curve has a full Betty White (rip) of vertical drop!



Read more: https://t.co/CsivjoRoXW#WhiteSox @SouthSideSox pic.twitter.com/sRm0rbRix7 — South Side Salina (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 20, 2023

Luis Robert, Jr. goes deep! But the scorebox is back and it still ain’t pretty.

Luis Robert Jr moonshot!! That’ll cut the deficit to 4! — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 20, 2023

Ok honest question….is there anyone on this team to truly watch besides Luis Robert Jr? — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) August 20, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. The only reason to keep watching. pic.twitter.com/tC8xeooWvr — MSS (@MySoxSummer) August 20, 2023

The Rox tacked on a few runs, the Sox went quietly in the ninth, and that was it.

Woof.