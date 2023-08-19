 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Rockies 11, White Sox 5

It just keeps getting worse

By Jacki Krestel
/ new
@MannyOnMLB

It’s Saturday night, the South Siders have yet to reach 50 wins, are facing the NL-worst Colorado Rockies, and the Chicago Bears are playing a prime-time preseason game.

But, sure. Let’s see who’s still talking about the Chicago White Sox on Twitter.

No matter what happens tonight, we’ll always have this double rainbow (all the way across the sky. It’s so intense.)

Wait... did Elvis Andrus just steal home?!

I KNOW! THAT’S WHAT I’M SAYING!

Unfortunately, the good vibes didn’t last long, and neither did the lead.

Scholtens was on the struggle bus big time in the first inning, throwing 46 pitches before the melee ended.

Look, we’ve got to blame someone.

Let’s take a break to check in on everyone’s favorite coping mechanism.

I’m feeling so attacked right now.

Is the defense ... fixed?

No. No, it is not fixed. It’s broken. It’s very broken.

I ... don’t understand how to explain to you what just happened.

It’s raining, I guess.

The defense is still broken, in case you were wondering.

The scorebox on the broadcast? Also broken.

The vibes are off.

A full Betty White!

Luis Robert, Jr. goes deep! But the scorebox is back and it still ain’t pretty.

The Rox tacked on a few runs, the Sox went quietly in the ninth, and that was it.

Woof.

Poll

Who had the best tweet of the night?

view results
  • 0%
    SoxOptimist - Uncle Jesse Scholtens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    South Side Salina - Betty White Lambert
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    RICO Insider Jeff Everson - Fly ball or home run?
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ali White Sox - So, so many errors.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Baby Nashville - All shook up
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...