South Side Sox Player of the Week (July 22-27): Jake Burger

The trade deadline has passed, and with it goes our Player of the Week.

Yes, slugger Jake Burger has been sent to greener (and more humid) pastures in a swap for Miami Marlins pitching prospect Jake Eder.

With many Sox fans heartbroken over the trade, this is a great opportunity to revisit Jake’s short but lasting legacy in Chicago.

When Burger was first called up from the Charlotte Knights back in July 2021, swapped out for an ailing Yermín Mercedes, he had already fought his way back from two torn Achilles tendons.

Once in the big leagues, Jake’s easy swing and genuine smile won over loads of fans, and he became a folk hero to root for in the ongoing White Sox dark age.

This season, Burger has assembled an impressive portfolio of long balls, outpacing fellow sluggers Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, and he remains second only to Luis Robert Jr. on the Sox home run leader board.

Jake’s love for the game is obvious. His infectious joy has been made him one of the easiest players to root for, and his positivity will leave the dugout (and the scoreboard) feeling barren.

We here at South Side Sox wish Jake all the best, and are glad to send him off with one final honor, as our Player of the Week!

2023 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Oscar Colás (February 25-March 2)

Andrew Vaughn (March 3-8)

Carlos Pérez (March 9-16)

Oscar Colás (March 17-22)

Cactus League MVP: Oscar Colás

Dylan Cease (March 30-April 5)

Luis Robert Jr. (April 6-12)

Lucas Giolito (April 13-20)

Jake Burger (April 21-27)

Lucas Giolito (April 28- May 4)

Hanser Alberto (May 5-11)

Luis Robert Jr. (May 12-18)

Michael Kopech (May 19-25)

Liam Hendriks (May 26-31)

Andrew Benintendi (June 1-8)

Lucas Giolito (June 9-14)

Zach Remillard (June 15-22)

Luis Robert Jr. (June 23-29)

Lance Lynn (June 30-July 6)

Andrew Benintendi (July 7-21)

Jake Burger (July 22-27)

Top 10 MVP Standings

Luis Robert Jr. (65.8)

Zach Remillard (48.0)

Dylan Cease (32.1)

Seby Zavala (27.3)

Andrew Benintendi (26.7)

Gavin Sheets (24.9)

Romy González (22.4)

Oscar Colás (17.9)

Michael Kopech (17.9)

Touki Toussaint (16.5)

Top 10 Cold Cat Standings

Tim Anderson (-85.9)

Aaron Bummer (-23.5)

Yoán Moncada (-21.0)

Yasmani Grandal (-17.9)

Alex Colomé (-11.8)

White Sox Offense (-10.0)

Declan Cronin (-8.1)

Everyone, Seriously, Everyone (-8.1)

Tristan Stivors (-7.9)

Eddie Rodriguez (-7.7)

We’ve never had a week of MVP/Cold Cats purging like we have at this trade deadline. Five of the 20 leaders across the two lists drop off, out of the organization. That includes Lucas Giolito, who was fewer than two points behind leader Luis Robert Jr. for MVP. Four of the losses come from the Cold Cats list, so enjoy the fresh names throughout!

