Miami Marlins v Chicago White Sox

Filed under:

Liam Hendriks undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Get well soon! We love you!

By Ryiin
/ new
Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox celebrates the third out during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 9, 2023.
| Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced late Wednesday afternoon that star closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow:

Hendriks had been on the injured list since late June with right elbow inflammation, after making his emotional return to the diamond after a five-month battle with cancer. This latest news comes as a bit of a shock and a surprise, as initial reports seemed to indicate the sidelining was more precautionary after his hard fight back to the active roster.

Hendriks, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last December, announced it publicly on his Instagram last January.

He made his emotional return to the South Side on May 29:

If this was the last great moment of his White Sox career, what a moment it was. With a 12-14 month recovery timeline, Liam’s career with the White Sox might effectively be over. It’s another gut punch for fans in this miserable season.

Heal soon Liam. We love you!

