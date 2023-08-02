Liam Hendriks undergoes Tommy John Surgery

The Chicago White Sox announced late Wednesday afternoon that star closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow:
Chicago #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2023
Recovery time for Hendriks is expected to take approx. 12-14 months. He was placed on the 15-day IL on June 11 (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation after going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA (3 ER/5.0 IP), three strikeouts and one save over five appearances this season.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2023
Liam Hendriks update… pic.twitter.com/R5dYAQxV88— Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) August 2, 2023
Hendriks had been on the injured list since late June with right elbow inflammation, after making his emotional return to the diamond after a five-month battle with cancer. This latest news comes as a bit of a shock and a surprise, as initial reports seemed to indicate the sidelining was more precautionary after his hard fight back to the active roster.
Hendriks, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last December, announced it publicly on his Instagram last January.
He made his emotional return to the South Side on May 29:
If this was the last great moment of his White Sox career, what a moment it was. With a 12-14 month recovery timeline, Liam’s career with the White Sox might effectively be over. It’s another gut punch for fans in this miserable season.
Heal soon Liam. We love you!
