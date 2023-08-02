Bird App Recap: Rangers 11, White Sox 1

I hate to do this to you, but bad news first. Though as White Sox fans, we’re all used to bad news. Liam Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery, with a timeline of 12-14 months. It’s not fair, and I fear this will be the end of his time on the White Sox, and maybe even in Major League Baseball.

Chicago #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2023

Now for tonight’s lineup of misfit baseball players. Dylan Cease takes the mound for the White Sox.

The guys face off against our old friend Dane Dunning, the most consistent pitcher on the Rangers.

dane dunning is going to throw a complete game 1-hit shutout today inducing 28 groundballs, with the only hit being an andrew vaugh infield single — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) August 3, 2023

The White Sox leave three on base and the Rangers take advantage right away.

2-run homer by Corey Seager.

Rangers 2, White Sox 0. Bottom of the 1st. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) August 3, 2023

I can’t believe fans were hoping for competent players who can hit the ball.

Where's that one tweet asking White Sox fans if signing Semien and Seager would've been what they wanted? — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 3, 2023

IS THAT WHAT YOU GUYS WANT? Yes, Slavko. That would’ve been cool.

The Rangers spent $556M on Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray.



That what you guys want? — Slavko Bekovic (@SBekovic) May 19, 2022

Seager drives in another run to make it 3-0, Rangers. Ethan Katz makes his second mound visit with Cease at 53 pitches in the second. To Josh’s point, that won’t take long at all at this rate.

I'm sure Grifol will push Cease to 100 pitches tonight. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 3, 2023

Another base hit for Texas, and another run scored.

Will the Sox score in august? — Optimistic Sox Fan (Ride Enjoyer) (@WhiteSoxCheech) August 3, 2023

Cease loads the bases with one out. I really can’t wait until the White Sox are checks notes, contending next year.

It’s gonna be a magical 2024. — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) August 3, 2023

Now it’s 7-0, still in the second inning.

Cease ruining his trade value....



Wait... — DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) August 3, 2023

Cease is pulled at 79 pitches in the second after walking another batter with two outs.

Dylan Cease with an all-time clunker for him, gives up seven runs in 1.2 innings, throws 79 pitches and only gets five outs. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 3, 2023

Dunning pitches through an easy 1-2-3 inning.

White Sox have not scored in 22 innings — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 3, 2023

Shall we see how two of the farm teams are faring tonight?

just call up the whole Barons squad at this point https://t.co/4nMZzsNIEB — Zach (@zachsox) August 3, 2023

Jacob Burke unleashes his inner gymnast with this catch @WSDashBaseball | @whitesox pic.twitter.com/bdttj1q3QC — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 3, 2023

Now back to what we missed. Oh.

Meanwhile, former White Sox right-hander Dane Dunning has blanked his former team on two hits through four innings. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 3, 2023

Josh Young homers on two strikes to make it 9-0.

9-0 5th inning. Sox being blown away — Lori Ann Sanders (@SandersLoriann) August 3, 2023

Top of the White Sox order faced 5 pitches in the sixth. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 3, 2023

It’s 11-0 after a two-run blast from Semien.

White Sox would like a second baseman like Marcus Semien, too bad they didn’t like draft him or anything. — Muzz (@Muzzkill7) August 3, 2023

I can't wait until next year so we can contend!!! #WhiteSox #firehahn — Shoeless Joe (@JoeRam13) August 3, 2023

Dunning ends the seventh with 84 pitches, and the White Sox still haven’t scored.

The White Sox have not scored a run in 25 innings. — Sarah ⚾️ (@sarahknowsball) August 3, 2023

Seby Zavala actually did something — he prevented a shutout and ended a 26-inning scoreless streak. Just 11 runs are needed to win.

Alertttttt the Sox have scored a run — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) August 3, 2023

We all know that’s impossible for this team.

Absolutely amazing nights to try to defend this.



Bravo. https://t.co/Wp2o1y3HU2 pic.twitter.com/tQn2e5Dlah — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 3, 2023

Quick turnaround, friends. But not for me, I’m off for a few days.