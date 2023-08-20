Chicago White Sox Minor League Update: August 19, 2023

It’s been a tough week for the Charlotte Knights, not having won since Tuesday, but they bounced back yesterday and were able to shut down the Nashville Sounds, 5-1. It was a bullpen day for the Knights, and all six pitchers were on the money today, giving up just three hits as a group — a truly impressive day for the pitching staff and the defense.

After walking the first two batters of the game, Mike Mayers locked in and shut things down, giving up just one hit in the second, and striking out three. Sammy Peralta followed that up with three perfect innings of his own, and the Sounds wouldn’t get another baserunner until the bottom of the sixth. Outside of one walk and two batters getting plunked, Nashville wouldn’t record another hit until the bottom of the ninth inning.

On the offensive side of things, Charlotte was able to efficiently scrap together five runs, padded by a couple of big extra-base hits from Laz Rivera and Yolbert Sánchez, and a two-hit day from Adam Haseley.

The Barons dropped last night’s game to the Lookouts, 6-3, a tough one to swallow after five really strong innings from Ky Bush. He cruised through the first five, the only baserunners being a walk and a double. The sixth inning was a different story, giving up two long balls to the Lookouts, surrendering the lead, 4-2.

Haylen Green and Chase Plymell had efficient innings out of the bullpen, allowing just three hits between the two of them, and racking up just one K. Gil Luna also had a tough time today, giving up another two runs in the top of the eighth to add some insurance runs to Chattanooga.

Birmingham wasn’t short on offense, though, posting 15 hits — five more than their opponents — but left the same amount on base. The Barons went 5-for-18 with RISP — a .278 clip — however, they couldn’t get more than three across the plate. Monster days from Colson Montgomery, Tim Elko, and Alsander Womack, who combined for two doubles, a triple, and 10 hits would get shadowed by the loss today. Maybe next time, Colson Montgomery can get that homer to complete the cycle.

Mason Adams had another quality start for the Dash on Saturday, throwing for six solid innings, giving up three earned on five hits, walking one, and striking out seven — certainly not a bad day when the offense has your back. It has been a great August for him overall, with three efficient starts at a 3.75 ERA, we will certainly take that!

The Dash went just 2-for-10 with RISP and left nine on base, but the heroics of DJ Gladney and Brooks Baldwin saved the day, as they both blasted homers and accounted for half of the runs scored.

A HOME RUN by Baldwin and the Dash take back the lead!



Michael Turner, and Shawn Goosenberg also each posted a pair of base hits, and Colby Smelley and Turner also both drove in an RBI apiece.

Andrew Dalquist had a weird one on the mound, walking five and striking out three in his 1 2⁄ 3 innings, leading to just one earned run on zero hits. This sort of reminds me of Dylan Cease’s previous start where he walked a thousand batters but carried a no-hitter through six. Baseball really can be a strange sport.

Everett Hazelwood closed out the last inning and some change, striking out two and sealing the Dash victory.

The Cannon Ballers pitching staff was the star of the show last night, shutting out the Mudcats, 3-0. Peyton Pallette handled the first 3 2⁄ 3 innings of work, giving up just two hits and striking out four, efficiently working around his four walks.

Our stars showed out tonight!



Peyton Pallette is your 5 Star Transmission& Total Auto Care Star of the Game!



The bullpen provided the support he needed, with Manuel Veloz earning the win in his 4 1⁄ 3 innings, walking two batters, and striking out none — the defense had his back thankfully.

The third inning was a big one for the Ballers, with Ryan McCarthy leading off the inning with a double, and Drake Logan followed that up with a walk. Mario Camilletti continued the great week he’s been having, driving in the first run of the game on a sac fly. Calvin Harris singled just a few batters later to bring Drake Logan in — 2-0, Ballers.

Jacob Gonzalez scored the final run of the game with a solo shot in the fifth, and Billy Seidl closed it out in the ninth to seal the W.

