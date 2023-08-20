Gamethread: White Sox at Rockies

Happy Sunday! Today, two 48-75 teams will face off as the Chicago White Sox play one more game at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies' offense has exploded in the last two games against this pitching staff that is just trying to make it by at this point. Going 3-7 in their previous ten games has tied the White Sox and the Rockies for the third-worst record in the MLB.

Dylan Cease is on the mound today with his 5-6 record, 4.32 ERA, and 1.39 WHIP. Maybe he will finally be the one to quiet whatever this Rockies' offensive surge is. His last game against the Milwaukee Brewers was successful as he went seven innings with five hits, two runs, two walks, and seven strikeouts, but of course, he picked up the loss. Let's see what the offense will give him today.

Chris Flexen is on the mound for the Rockies, who has appeared in 21 games this season with a 1-5 record, 7.74 ERA, and 1.85 WHIP. He was traded to the New York Mets this season from the Seattle Mariners and was immediately released. The Rockies then picked him up, and he has been appearing in a starter role for them since. His last game was against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he went six innings with five hits, four runs, one walk, and six strikeouts.

Elvis Andrus will lead it off again, followed by Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. Andrew Vaughn will DH, and Yoán Moncada is at third. Gavin Sheets takes first base, Yasmani Grandal is behind the plate, and Trayce Thompson will be in right field. Zach Remillard is at second to close it out.

Game time is at 2:10 p.m. CT on NBCSCHI, and you can listen in, if you even want to, at ESPN1000.