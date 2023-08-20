Bird App Recap: White Sox 10, Rockies 5

Another day, another bad White Sox game. At least things started off well for Dylan Cease.

We even had some power courtesy of Andrew Vaughn.

Hey! Andrew Vaughn hit a home run. — Josh Nelson - WST Cesspool Member (@soxmachine_josh) August 20, 2023

⚾Andrew Vaughn! HR (16)

You can put it on the board … yes!



8/20/23 @ COL, ⬆️ 2nd

vs RHP Chris Flexen



100.6 MPH / 35° / 404 ft to LF

Off a 86.6 MPH cutter



▶️It's a home run in 30/30 parks.◀️



See this play in Gameday: https://t.co/QHwHbX31d9 pic.twitter.com/3pmFOMwiet — Home Run Report (@homerunreport) August 20, 2023

Unfortunately, Charlie Blackmon decided to take over.

Charlie Blackmon - Colorado Rockies (7) pic.twitter.com/O3NKwoYKxq — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 20, 2023

Like, really take over. For the second day in a row.

Since returning from the IL, Charlie Blackmon has two triples and two home runs. He's back. pic.twitter.com/XNKeWTJcLV — Evan Lang (@evan_lang27) August 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Zach Remillard had a hard time against the elements.

The sun, the ground and the Rockies are conspiring to make it a rough day for Zach Remillard at second base. The guy who beat a Remillard throw to first for a two-out infield hit scores when a smash at Remillard eats him up on a nutty bounce. Game’s tied at 2 in the fourth. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 20, 2023

Just watched @whitesox 2nd baseman Remillard drop a pop fly he lost in the sun…..while his sunglasses were placed safely on top of his hat. You can’t fix stupid. #MLB — Matthew Herbert (@HerbertMatthewJ) August 20, 2023

And the White Sox brain trust allowed Cease to face off against Harold Castro with predictable results.

Harold Castro owns Dylan Cease. And yet the White Sox let him pitch to Hittin' Harold.



Two-run double lifts the #Rockies to 5-2 in the fifth. — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) August 20, 2023

2023 Dylan Cease pic.twitter.com/hshiK019fv — White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) August 20, 2023

An unpredictable strike zone brought out the ire of one Elvis Andrus. I wonder who could possibly replace him?

Elvis Andrus tossed?



If only we had a young second baseman who needs more reps at the major league level during this lost season to take his place



Wait.. — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 20, 2023

Oh, they figured it out.

Elvis Andrus, ejected during a Luis Robert at-bat, is replaced by Zach Remillard at shorstop. Lenyn Sosa enters at second base. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 20, 2023

And a good thing too.

OMG LENYN SOSA pic.twitter.com/sRPAGsD9Jr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 20, 2023

Lenyn Sosa homers in a pinch hit appearance. They have to play this kid the rest of the way to know what they have. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 20, 2023

Lenyn Sosa ranged far to his left to make a nice play for the first out of the eighth. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 20, 2023

It wasn’t just Sosa— Oscar Colás got in on the action, too.

Oscar Colas Lefty-Lefty hit coming through in the clutch, this is madness! pic.twitter.com/G3eaLU8MzX — Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) August 20, 2023

Oscar Colas 2 run Double

Lenyn Sosa 2 run bomb.



Almost like they should’ve been playing since June. — Jack (@Jack2925_) August 20, 2023

Play. The. Kids. — Father Zo - Cesspool Lifeguard (@SouthsideZo) August 20, 2023

They make a fair point.

Somehow, in spite of themselves, the White Sox won.

Wait a damn minute y’all..the white sox won that game?!!?? AND AARON BUMMER GOT THE WIN??? — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) August 20, 2023