Bird App Recap: White Sox 10, Rockies 5

Another day, another bad White Sox game. At least things started off well for Dylan Cease.
Dylan Cease, Wicked Sliders. pic.twitter.com/Ahb2VGaUeT— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 20, 2023
We even had some power courtesy of Andrew Vaughn.
Hey! Andrew Vaughn hit a home run.— Josh Nelson - WST Cesspool Member (@soxmachine_josh) August 20, 2023
⚾Andrew Vaughn! HR (16)— Home Run Report (@homerunreport) August 20, 2023
You can put it on the board … yes!
8/20/23 @ COL, ⬆️ 2nd
vs RHP Chris Flexen
100.6 MPH / 35° / 404 ft to LF
Off a 86.6 MPH cutter
▶️It's a home run in 30/30 parks.◀️
See this play in Gameday: https://t.co/QHwHbX31d9 pic.twitter.com/3pmFOMwiet
Unfortunately, Charlie Blackmon decided to take over.
Charlie Blackmon - Colorado Rockies (7) pic.twitter.com/O3NKwoYKxq— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 20, 2023
Like, really take over. For the second day in a row.
Since returning from the IL, Charlie Blackmon has two triples and two home runs. He's back. pic.twitter.com/XNKeWTJcLV— Evan Lang (@evan_lang27) August 20, 2023
Meanwhile, Zach Remillard had a hard time against the elements.
The sun, the ground and the Rockies are conspiring to make it a rough day for Zach Remillard at second base. The guy who beat a Remillard throw to first for a two-out infield hit scores when a smash at Remillard eats him up on a nutty bounce. Game’s tied at 2 in the fourth.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 20, 2023
Just watched @whitesox 2nd baseman Remillard drop a pop fly he lost in the sun…..while his sunglasses were placed safely on top of his hat. You can’t fix stupid. #MLB— Matthew Herbert (@HerbertMatthewJ) August 20, 2023
And the White Sox brain trust allowed Cease to face off against Harold Castro with predictable results.
Harold Castro owns Dylan Cease. And yet the White Sox let him pitch to Hittin' Harold.— DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) August 20, 2023
Two-run double lifts the #Rockies to 5-2 in the fifth.
2023 Dylan Cease pic.twitter.com/hshiK019fv— White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) August 20, 2023
An unpredictable strike zone brought out the ire of one Elvis Andrus. I wonder who could possibly replace him?
Elvis Andrus tossed?— Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 20, 2023
If only we had a young second baseman who needs more reps at the major league level during this lost season to take his place
Wait..
Oh, they figured it out.
Elvis Andrus, ejected during a Luis Robert at-bat, is replaced by Zach Remillard at shorstop. Lenyn Sosa enters at second base.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 20, 2023
And a good thing too.
OMG LENYN SOSA pic.twitter.com/sRPAGsD9Jr— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 20, 2023
Lenyn Sosa homers in a pinch hit appearance. They have to play this kid the rest of the way to know what they have. #WhiteSox— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 20, 2023
Lenyn Sosa ranged far to his left to make a nice play for the first out of the eighth.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 20, 2023
It wasn’t just Sosa— Oscar Colás got in on the action, too.
Oscar Colas Lefty-Lefty hit coming through in the clutch, this is madness! pic.twitter.com/G3eaLU8MzX— Mailman Jack (@MailmanJack65) August 20, 2023
Oscar Colas 2 run Double— Jack (@Jack2925_) August 20, 2023
Lenyn Sosa 2 run bomb.
Almost like they should’ve been playing since June.
Play. The. Kids.— Father Zo - Cesspool Lifeguard (@SouthsideZo) August 20, 2023
They make a fair point.
Somehow, in spite of themselves, the White Sox won.
Wait a damn minute y’all..the white sox won that game?!!?? AND AARON BUMMER GOT THE WIN???— maddie (@maddie_spagnola) August 20, 2023
“Guys we won a baseball game,” or whatever Andrew Vaughn said. #WhiteSox— Cesspool (Laura’s Version) (@EllaJay912) August 20, 2023
