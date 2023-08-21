Gamethread: Mariners at White Sox

Happy Monday, White Sox fans. It’s been quite a ride we’ve taken together this August, which is somehow almost over. We’re in the home stretch of the baseball season, and these end days feel as long and drawn-out as the dog days of summer.

Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.47 ERA) takes the mound for the Good Guys for this series opener at home against the Seattle Mariners, who have won seven of their last ten games. Coming off of yesterday’s high-scoring win in Colorado, the White Sox descend back to sea level to try to continue the offense. Oscar Colás’ five RBI performance yesterday will hopefully show up for a curtain call.

Here’s your White Sox lineup:

And for the Mariners:

Bringing that feel-good-feeling to Chi-town pic.twitter.com/P2tw6ctF4x — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 21, 2023

Luis Castillo (9-7, 3.23 ERA) has a higher ERA on the road than he does at home, but he and the Mariners have been on fire lately. The team is going for their seventh win in a row, so the White Sox will have to keep that fire from last night going into tonight’s game.

Game time is at 7:10 pm CST on NBC Sports Chicago, or listen on AM 1000.