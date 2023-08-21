Bird App Recap: Mariners 14, White Sox 1

I can confirm the Mariners have not spent their season sleeping in Seattle. After sweeping the Astros this weekend, they are just a half-game back in the American League West. Now they come to play the very sleepy Chicago White Sox. This lineup is airtight though, so Luis Castillo better watch out.

Good news, Eloy is back from paternity leave. Bad news, It’s 5-0 after the top of the first inning.

Mariners are on a warpath. Wake me when the sweep is over. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 22, 2023

Touki Toussaint?



You mean Dookie Toussaint? — Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) August 22, 2023

Not a home run, but an RBI double that was smoked off the bat at 108.8 mph. it’s now 5-1.

I repeat…monster Daddy Eloy run incoming. https://t.co/9Nc7z4h6tx — Patrick (@pmgerbs) August 22, 2023

This is the only reason anyone watches these days.

Listen, I watch the White Sox because I am my funniest when I am suffering. — missy (@messycarroll) August 22, 2023

I don’t know how the Mariners scored two more runs to make it 7-1, but here’s a really great highlight from Luis Robert Jr.

Start with him and build a new team



pic.twitter.com/JXjmVnZTG0 — Father Zo - Cesspool Lifeguard (@SouthsideZo) August 22, 2023

The bases are loaded in the top of the sixth and the ball was fisted. Teehee.

It’s 9-1. Nobody is surprised.

Ms came in red hot. This game turning into a laugher comes as no surprise. — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 22, 2023

We pause to consider the following:

If the White Sox keep tanking will their fan gear become affordable? Asking as a broke person. — Cesspool (Laura’s Version) (@EllaJay912) August 22, 2023

“When people aspire to play for the White Sox —“



“Let me just cut you off right there.” — Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 22, 2023

At least it’s pretty on the South side.

Big Dumper makes it 12-1. That’s his second home run tonight.

Cal Raleigh is unleashing an assault on the Lite Landing tonight — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) August 22, 2023

It’s only getting worse. Another home run gives the Mariners a baker's dozen.

More like Brent Honey Not-Well pic.twitter.com/Ia7dkVbkkf — Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 22, 2023

It is now 14-1 and this is my main takeaway from tonight’s broadcast:

Mike Huff > Gordon Beckham #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) August 22, 2023

Decisions are being made. It’s okay if you still want to go to games and see you’re friends.

J: “The White Sox are losing 14-1.”



W: “Again? Wasn’t that the score earlier in the week?”



J: “Yep.”



W: “Aren’t you going to two games this week?”



J: “It’s something I don’t like talking about.” — silent j (@zombie_jacki) August 22, 2023

Nothing could be better than the vibes in the clubhouse right now. I am sure of it.

White Sox lose 14-2. But I’m sure the vibes in the clubhouse are still immaculate. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) August 22, 2023

See you tomorrow?