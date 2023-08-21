Bird App Recap: Mariners 14, White Sox 1

I can confirm the Mariners have not spent their season sleeping in Seattle. After sweeping the Astros this weekend, they are just a half-game back in the American League West. Now they come to play the very sleepy Chicago White Sox. This lineup is airtight though, so Luis Castillo better watch out.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Mariners: pic.twitter.com/kKnxh1tpjx— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2023
Good news, Eloy is back from paternity leave. Bad news, It’s 5-0 after the top of the first inning.
Mariners are on a warpath. Wake me when the sweep is over.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 22, 2023
Touki Toussaint?— Where is Jon Jay? (@JonWhere) August 22, 2023
You mean Dookie Toussaint?
Not a home run, but an RBI double that was smoked off the bat at 108.8 mph. it’s now 5-1.
I repeat…monster Daddy Eloy run incoming. https://t.co/9Nc7z4h6tx— Patrick (@pmgerbs) August 22, 2023
This is the only reason anyone watches these days.
Listen, I watch the White Sox because I am my funniest when I am suffering.— missy (@messycarroll) August 22, 2023
I don’t know how the Mariners scored two more runs to make it 7-1, but here’s a really great highlight from Luis Robert Jr.
Start with him and build a new team— Father Zo - Cesspool Lifeguard (@SouthsideZo) August 22, 2023
The usual. pic.twitter.com/dDyfmxgGAQ— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 22, 2023
The bases are loaded in the top of the sixth and the ball was fisted. Teehee.
THE BALL WAS WHAT, @jasonbenetti— Lenynist (@baby_nashville) August 22, 2023
It’s 9-1. Nobody is surprised.
Ms came in red hot. This game turning into a laugher comes as no surprise.— Ryiin (@rfoto) August 22, 2023
We pause to consider the following:
If the White Sox keep tanking will their fan gear become affordable? Asking as a broke person.— Cesspool (Laura’s Version) (@EllaJay912) August 22, 2023
“When people aspire to play for the White Sox —“— Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 22, 2023
“Let me just cut you off right there.”
At least it’s pretty on the South side.
A #BaseballSky that's Guaranteed to blow your mind. pic.twitter.com/iuNHBNcc1w— MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2023
Big Dumper makes it 12-1. That’s his second home run tonight.
Cal Raleigh is unleashing an assault on the Lite Landing tonight— Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) August 22, 2023
It’s only getting worse. Another home run gives the Mariners a baker's dozen.
More like Brent Honey Not-Well pic.twitter.com/Ia7dkVbkkf— Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 22, 2023
It is now 14-1 and this is my main takeaway from tonight’s broadcast:
Mike Huff > Gordon Beckham #WhiteSox— Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) August 22, 2023
Decisions are being made. It’s okay if you still want to go to games and see you’re friends.
J: “The White Sox are losing 14-1.”— silent j (@zombie_jacki) August 22, 2023
W: “Again? Wasn’t that the score earlier in the week?”
J: “Yep.”
W: “Aren’t you going to two games this week?”
J: “It’s something I don’t like talking about.”
Nothing could be better than the vibes in the clubhouse right now. I am sure of it.
White Sox lose 14-2. But I’m sure the vibes in the clubhouse are still immaculate.— Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) August 22, 2023
See you tomorrow?
