White Sox Minor League Update: August 22, 2023

Lots and lots of walks from the Knights pitchers and an ill-timed error put the Knights down for one more loss. That error came from the offensive jugger naught of the day, which is unfortunate, Yolbert Sanchez. He went 2-for-5 with a homer that drove in three.

Yolbert Sanchez goes deep off the roof of the Piedmont deck. Laz Rivera (E5) and Adam Haseley (BB) come in to score. 3-1 #Knights. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GBCNsSYhGY — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 23, 2023

Xavier Fernández provided some pop too, this time at the end of the game when the Knights were out of by then, down 9-4. He continues to really impress in Triple-A, just barely under a 1.000 OPS after today’s performance. Korey Lee did not provide much pop today, though he did reach base twice like Fernández and Sanchez. Lee did show some savvy behind the plate with a pick-off at first.

Nice-Lee done!



Korey Lee with the pick-off throw at 1st base! pic.twitter.com/hjH4Cv45YN — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 22, 2023

From the mound, as mentioned before, the Knights had a lot of walks from the mound, 14 in all. Luis Patiño accounted for half of them over his four innings. He left his 12 outs with only 24 strikes in 61 pitches, truly abysmal and probably why he was on waivers. Still, he somehow managed to give up just one run. The bullpen after, especially from Andrew Pérez and Chris Muller, was not as lucky. They both allowed four runs, Muller’s were at least unearned. However, he had the bad control bug that was going around with four walks over two outs, so not all in error.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

Yolbert Sanchez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sanchez: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Andrew Pérez: 1 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Chris Muller: 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 4 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Andrew Pérez: 1 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Chris Muller: 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 4 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A big prospect day in Double-A from the mound and from the batter’s box. Cristian Mena has put up much better numbers recently and today was one of those good days. He had a quality start, six good innings with two runs given up. He allowed another home, something that he has struggled with this year, but the control was good to limit it to just a solo shot. He left after six with 18 swing-and-misses.

From the plate, pretty much everybody was good and productive today, besides Alsander Womack. José Rodríguez led off today and collected two hits. He scored each time. Bryan Ramos and Wilfred Veras had two-hit days as well. Veras, Rodríguez, and Colson Montgomery capped their days with doubles. Edgar Quero extended his on-base streak to 17 with a single and two walks.

Though the big day from the plate came from Tim Elko, the least heralded in prospect rankings of the bunch. He has made a meteoric rise this year and he keeps hitting homers, from Kannapolis to Birmingham, he just hits dingers.

Tim Elko goes deep for his 3rd #Barons HR. They lead 1-0. It's his 25th dinger on the year and his 91st RBI. #AyeAyeCaptain #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kVfH5lk3QA — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 22, 2023

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Wilfred Veras: 2-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Tim Elko: 3-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Cristian Mena: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K vote view results 0% Wilfred Veras: 2-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko: 3-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Cristian Mena: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Jonah Scolaro: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Alsander Womack: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Jonah Scolaro: 1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Just a really awful, terrible, no-good showing from all involved. The offense came up with two hits, that’s it, just two. Bryce Willits and Loidel Chapelli were the hitters to record them. Chapelli drove in the lone run.

The pitching was equally terrible. Each pitcher allowed multiple runs in their stints, Kole Ramage with worst with five runs and one out recorded. Looking at the box score, I’m sure you are thinking, no, that isn’t true. Well, Troy Claunch is not a pitcher, he’s a catcher that manned the ninth inning for the Dash down 17-1. He somehow was the only guy on the mound to not allow a run.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Troy Claunch: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Nobody

Loidel Chapelli: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Troy Claunch: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Nobody (0 votes)

0% Loidel Chapelli: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everybody

The Hitters

The Pitchers vote view results 0% Everybody (0 votes)

0% The Hitters (0 votes)

0% The Pitchers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis had a lead late, up two in the ninth inning, and gave it up to eventually lose in the 10th. The top of the lineup did not do much to turn the tide. Combined they went 0-for-13 with four walks and were the only starters to not record a hit today. The bottom, especially the bottom two, brought the run production. Drake Logan and Wilber Sanchez drove in six of the eight runs. Logan with four total and two because of a homer in the fourth.

Drake Logan pulls his 4th HR out to LF. Jordan Sprinkle (BB) scores, and the #Ballers are up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fQxbmQYks9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 23, 2023

On the whole, the bullpen had a terrible time of it today. Realistically, the loss stems from two pitchers, Emerson Talavera and Billy Seidl. They combined for seven of the nine runs from Kannapolis pitching. Seidl had more control issues while Talavera was hit harder, with four extra-base hits against him, one being a homer. At the start of the game, before he was pulled, McDaniel looked good. However, he left the game wincing in the fourth.

Drew McDaniel was pitching well, but leaves the game w/ what looked like apparent oblique issues at 3.2IP on 40/63. He allows 1R unearned on 5H and 1BB. He strikes out 5. I included the pitch where I first noticed a wince, a high FB. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/iGJgiqSZjY — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 23, 2023

He allowed one too many hits but was able to get a strikeout when he needed it before he left the game. Hopefully, this is not bad, but the season is pretty much over for the lower minors. That could have been his last outing.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Drew McDaniel: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K

Wilber Sanchez: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Drake Logan: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Drew McDaniel: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

0% Wilber Sanchez: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Drake Logan: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Jacob Gonzalez: 0-for-5, 1 BB, 1 K

Calvin Harris: 0-for-5, 1 BB, 2 K

Emerson Talavera: 1 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Billy Seidl: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Jacob Gonzalez: 0-for-5, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Calvin Harris: 0-for-5, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Emerson Talavera: 1 1⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Billy Seidl: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Christian Oppor was going to allow a run eventually, the fifth-rounder from this past draft finally did that today. He struggled with command, but this earned run was going to come eventually.

George Wolkow played today as well, in center, he walked and that was it for production at the plate. He is tabbed with a fielding error as well.

The big bat of the day belonged to Luis Pineda. He had three hits, two of which were for extra bases. One of those was a homer, a solo shot in the second.

Monday’s Rookie Games

A decent-sized win for the ACL Sox on Monday. The pitching was great with just four hits allowed, leading to one run. Chase Krogman continued to show more promise from the mound than he did from the batter’s box with a one-two-three inning.

George Wolkow had a hit today, a walk, and a stolen base. The ACL is just watching what Wolkow does at this point. Ronny Hernandez provided an actual thump for the team though. He hit a homer en route to his 3-for-3 day.