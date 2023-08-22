Gamethread: Mariners at White Sox

The White Sox (49-76) are looking to recover from their lopsided loss on Monday night against the Mariners (70-55).

The South Siders will be facing Bryan Woo, who is set to start on the mound for Seattle. Woo, a right-handed pitcher, is a 23-year-old rookie. Woo enters this game with a 4.75 ERA, a 3.37 xERA, and a 4.07 FIP. In 55 innings, Woo has accumulated 0.8 fWAR. Back on June 16, Woo pitched against the White Sox, and that was his third career start. During that game, Woo allowed two runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Impressively, Woo struck out nine without issuing any walks, and the Mariners proceeded to win, 3-2.

The starting pitcher for the White Sox will be [redacted], who enters with a 3.26 ERA, a 4.29 xERA, and a 4.42 FIP. In 85 2⁄ 3 innings, he has accumulated 1.4 fWAR.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Shortly before today’s game, the White Sox made the following announcement:

There will be much more to come on South Side Sox, but for now, my goodness. What an update. Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn have held high positions in the White Sox front office for as long as I have been a fan. I am grateful for their contributions to the playoff teams they helped put together, especially the 2005 squad. However, they overstayed their welcome with the White Sox, and their departure is ultimately for the best.

As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central.