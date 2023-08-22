Bird App Recap Special Edition: Hahn and Williams get the old heave-ho

Happy Hahn and Williams are FIRED day! It’s a time to celebrate Sox fans; change is coming!

The resurrection of hope feels fantastic, and the staff at South Side Sox wanted to capture everyone’s emotions at this very moment.

So enjoy our special edition of the Bird App Recap, readers! Let’s get to it.

Of course, we need to start with THE announcement. Print it off, frame it, save it on your phone for all eternity. Jerry sends love to his “son” Ken, but Dick barely gets a pat on the back.

White Sox Twitter is in a class all by itself. I’m not even sure much commentary will be necessary here, as the brilliant minds of the cesspool always know precisely what to say.

Dear Rick Hahn,



I'm glad you got fired. Now you have all the time in the world to go fuck yourself.



With love,

A Member of White Sox Twitter Cesspool. pic.twitter.com/QAtST3n1F3 — Scarlett Coronado (@Tigresa_de1810) August 22, 2023

It seems even Rick himself had some thoughts about being terminated.

Well, fuck. — Maybe Rick Hahn (@MaybeHahn) August 22, 2023

Aww nuts! — Rick Hahn (@NotRickHahn) August 22, 2023

Rick’s going to have to find somewhere else to sit.

BREAKING: Rick Hahn no longer has a seat at the table. — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 22, 2023

Many fans are incredibly excited that the era of Hahnspeak is over.

How absolutely refreshing is it that we won’t have to hear another smug, full of shit press conference from Rick Hahn ever again? — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) August 23, 2023

I’m so happy I don’t have to hear Rick Hahn’s lawyer speak ever again. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) August 23, 2023

Our ‘good vibes’ Jacki is feeling REALLY exhilarated about the news of the day.

Sure, sex is great, but have you ever been in the drive-through line at McDonald’s when you found out that Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn got fired?! — silent j (@zombie_jacki) August 22, 2023

Even some of our old friends are celebrating.

Keynan and Burger’s wife liking this is golden pic.twitter.com/qxhAKzaOXB — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) August 22, 2023

You can’t blame us for thinking it’s a joke. We’ve all been traumatized for way too long.

Please tell me the article I just read about Kenny Williams, and Rick Hahn getting fired is not an article from the onion — Vinnie Barbarino (@snibbies411) August 22, 2023

Please help me out…I think I’be been working too much lately and am seeing things that are not really there. Did Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn really get fired?! — Brian (@Spotted_Moo) August 22, 2023

It feels good to finally be able to release some pent-up resentment.

White Sox fired Rick Hahn and Ken Williams. They finally fired Ken Williams. Good, fuck him; this is the guy that disrespect "The Big Hurt" Frank Thomas calling him an idiot back in 2005. Fuck that guy. Glad he's gone. Good riddance! — Joshua Cercado (@bigheadjosh92) August 22, 2023

Since we did not get the parade we were promised, and Sox Fest will probably never happen again, maybe it’s time we throw our own parade. I’m game.

“Ask me after the parade”



Surely Rick Hahn was referring to the parade down 35th now that he and Kenny have been fired pic.twitter.com/feO1Ayp8V1 — West Pine Bills (@WestPineBills) August 22, 2023

When is the Rick Hahn got fired Bridgeport parade happening? — missy (@messycarroll) August 22, 2023

Rick Hahn: “Talk to me after the parade”

The parade has finally arrived

pic.twitter.com/VbGgxiTdSL — mayor of section 509 (@BovHahn) August 22, 2023

For once, the White Sox are a model franchise. New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals; take note.

Holy Moly! If the Chisox can finally fire their their top highly underperforming baseball leaders, so can the Yankees!



Yankees, it's your move! #FireCashman



Ken Williams, Rick Hahn fired as White Sox vice president, general manager https://t.co/ZI3Zw4J8gr — Dennis Garcia ⚖ (@DennisCGarcia) August 23, 2023

The Chicago White Sox announced that Ken Williams, executive vice president, and Rick Hahn, senior vice president/general manager, have been relieved of their responsibilities, effective immediately. STL please do the same!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 282lbr (@hawkeyellbr) August 22, 2023

We’ll wrap up this special edition with the best Tweet ever curated here at South Side Sox.

The end of an error. https://t.co/uJQ4BSkDY1 — South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) August 22, 2023

And with that, a new era is upon us. Cheers to the next several years and, hopefully, a more fruitful future for White Sox baseball!