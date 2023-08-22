 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Rick Hahn and Ken Williams are OUT!

Bird App Recap Special Edition: Hahn and Williams get the old heave-ho

The process of gutting the rot has begun

By Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
The seat has been pulled out under Rick Hahn
@liddle_ktina

Happy Hahn and Williams are FIRED day! It’s a time to celebrate Sox fans; change is coming!

The resurrection of hope feels fantastic, and the staff at South Side Sox wanted to capture everyone’s emotions at this very moment.

So enjoy our special edition of the Bird App Recap, readers! Let’s get to it.

Of course, we need to start with THE announcement. Print it off, frame it, save it on your phone for all eternity. Jerry sends love to his “son” Ken, but Dick barely gets a pat on the back.

White Sox Twitter is in a class all by itself. I’m not even sure much commentary will be necessary here, as the brilliant minds of the cesspool always know precisely what to say.

It seems even Rick himself had some thoughts about being terminated.

Rick’s going to have to find somewhere else to sit.

Many fans are incredibly excited that the era of Hahnspeak is over.

Our ‘good vibes’ Jacki is feeling REALLY exhilarated about the news of the day.

Even some of our old friends are celebrating.

You can’t blame us for thinking it’s a joke. We’ve all been traumatized for way too long.

It feels good to finally be able to release some pent-up resentment.

Since we did not get the parade we were promised, and Sox Fest will probably never happen again, maybe it’s time we throw our own parade. I’m game.

For once, the White Sox are a model franchise. New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals; take note.

We’ll wrap up this special edition with the best Tweet ever curated here at South Side Sox.

And with that, a new era is upon us. Cheers to the next several years and, hopefully, a more fruitful future for White Sox baseball!

