Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Mariners 4

It’s been quite the week for the team, fans, and the organization as a whole.

Despite all the drama from this week, we face another difficult storyline — the White Sox will probably get swept by the Mariners. Let’s see how someone that still has a job puts them out there today.

It’s a hot one today! Good thing there won’t be any lines for a cold beverage.

Huge crowd this afternoon at Guaranteed to Lose Field! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FnjlGFPXFT — WinkelJones (@MWSoxFan) August 23, 2023

Michael Kopech is off to a bad start between walks and hitting batters.

Kopech might need to be benched. He’s gonna murder someone. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) August 23, 2023

Things are really just not looking good, making this tweet evergreen.

I have no hope for the White Sox — My MLB team is mid and inconsisent 70-56 (@JerrrricMLBTBJ) August 23, 2023

The White Sox strike first.

Sox start the scoring in this one. A Carlos Pérez leadoff double is cashed in when Tim Anderson singles him home. It’s a 1-0 lead in the third inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 23, 2023

Kopech is still struggling, but at least he’s not alone.

White Sox starters have walked at least 4 in 11 of the last 18 games. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 23, 2023

Kopech leaves the mound with trainers after throwing three warm-up pitchers.

Kopech threw a 90 MPH fastball and sat 94. yep, that's an injury. — touki toussaint’s mint green glove (@scuriiosa) August 23, 2023

Get this man a banana and some electrolytes, it’s too hot out there!

Michael Kopech left today’s game with leg cramps and is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 23, 2023

Kopech’s tough start isn’t the only issue though.

#WhiteSox through 5 have struck out 9 times with 0 walks. No matter what happens off the field this roster is still bad. — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) August 23, 2023

Hey! Some life! From ... Trayce Thompson? It’s 3-0, White Sox.

Trayce Thompson officially has hit a Home Run in three separate rebuilds. First player to ever do it @BlackOutShowCHI https://t.co/LHivhmjljy — Guillens Baseball (@GuillensWorld) August 23, 2023

That Trayce Thompson home run was the parting gift for Rick and Kenny. — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) August 23, 2023

Fans still have something to say though.

The Mariners look to rally in the eighth with one run in, runners in the corners, and two outs.

Reiterating my objection to Santos being used this hard — The Dane Dunning-Kruger Effect (@Nick_BPSS) August 23, 2023

Last week of the season Pedro definitely gonna try and make Gregory Santos get a 12 out save — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 23, 2023

Thankfully, the Mariners have stranded eight through eight innings. We’re down to the wire.

THREE OUTS TO GLORY — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 23, 2023

Gregory Santos, who is still in for the ninth, has worked his way into a bases-loaded one-out jam.

Why tf is Santos still in the game? — BZ (@SoxInsane) August 23, 2023

And Julio Rodriguez, with two strikes, gets hit. The Mariners walk in a run. Eugenio Suarez knocks in two, making it 4-3. Still just one out. Santos FINALLY gets pulled.

Y’all ready for Pedro Grifol to stick around for year 2? — BK (@TheBennettK) August 23, 2023

Unless Pedro Grifol is in on this tank job.

Praise be Gregory Santos and his contribution to a high draft pick.



I see you, king. — SoxTwitt3r Cohen (@SoxTwitt3r) August 23, 2023

Another hit by pitch loaded the bases, but the Mariners were unable to advance anyone.

we spare you from capital punishment bc your team is downbad enough pic.twitter.com/Tg4Yi89RGK — Sofie ️‍ (@sofieballgame) August 23, 2023

Oscar Colás puts down a two-strike leadoff double in the ninth.

Oscar Colas has 3 hits today and goddamnit, I'm happy about that! — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 23, 2023

Andrew Benintendi knocks Colás in and gets to second since J.P. Crawford chose to not cut off at second. Yasmani Grandal of all people comes in to pinch-hit with one out and a tie game. He struck out.

no — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) August 23, 2023

Tim Anderson comes in to hopefully save the day.

TA game winner would be poetic. — Future Cesspool Moncada (@FutureMoncada) August 23, 2023

Nope.

17 Ks. But our player development is great... — Wayne (@richwp01) August 23, 2023

And we’re going to extras on what is probably the hottest day of the year.

nice upper 90s day out for extra innings baseball — david (@dsportsandbrems) August 23, 2023

The Mariners once again load the bases without anyone reaching home, now with 14 stranded. Cheers to the new guy!

Good job by Sammy Peralta. — Josh Nelson - WST Cesspool Member (@soxmachine_josh) August 23, 2023

The Mariners made some dumb plays! Tim Anderson steals third after being hit by the ball in the back of the head. The baseball gets through and Anderson runs home for a wild walk-off.

We won? — Dump On The Ump (@UmpDump2005) August 23, 2023

In the most White Sox way, of course.

What a hilarious way for the White Sox to win — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) August 23, 2023