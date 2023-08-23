 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Rick Hahn and Ken Williams are OUT!

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Mariners 4

Better than revenge

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
@UmpDump2005

It’s been quite the week for the team, fans, and the organization as a whole.

Despite all the drama from this week, we face another difficult storyline — the White Sox will probably get swept by the Mariners. Let’s see how someone that still has a job puts them out there today.

It’s a hot one today! Good thing there won’t be any lines for a cold beverage.

Michael Kopech is off to a bad start between walks and hitting batters.

Things are really just not looking good, making this tweet evergreen.

The White Sox strike first.

Kopech is still struggling, but at least he’s not alone.

Kopech leaves the mound with trainers after throwing three warm-up pitchers.

Get this man a banana and some electrolytes, it’s too hot out there!

Kopech’s tough start isn’t the only issue though.

Hey! Some life! From ... Trayce Thompson? It’s 3-0, White Sox.

Fans still have something to say though.

The Mariners look to rally in the eighth with one run in, runners in the corners, and two outs.

Thankfully, the Mariners have stranded eight through eight innings. We’re down to the wire.

Gregory Santos, who is still in for the ninth, has worked his way into a bases-loaded one-out jam.

And Julio Rodriguez, with two strikes, gets hit. The Mariners walk in a run. Eugenio Suarez knocks in two, making it 4-3. Still just one out. Santos FINALLY gets pulled.

Unless Pedro Grifol is in on this tank job.

Another hit by pitch loaded the bases, but the Mariners were unable to advance anyone.

Oscar Colás puts down a two-strike leadoff double in the ninth.

Andrew Benintendi knocks Colás in and gets to second since J.P. Crawford chose to not cut off at second. Yasmani Grandal of all people comes in to pinch-hit with one out and a tie game. He struck out.

Tim Anderson comes in to hopefully save the day.

Nope.

And we’re going to extras on what is probably the hottest day of the year.

The Mariners once again load the bases without anyone reaching home, now with 14 stranded. Cheers to the new guy!

The Mariners made some dumb plays! Tim Anderson steals third after being hit by the ball in the back of the head. The baseball gets through and Anderson runs home for a wild walk-off.

In the most White Sox way, of course.

Poll

Who had the best tweet of the game?

view results
  • 14%
    @TheBennettK: Pedro Grifol year two
    (1 vote)
  • 42%
    @SoxTwitt3r: Santos the draft pick king
    (3 votes)
  • 28%
    @jkimpictures: Sentiment picture
    (2 votes)
  • 14%
    @Nick_GGTB: Sell graphic
    (1 vote)
7 votes total Vote Now

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...