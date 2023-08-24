All sharing options for:

Bird App Recap: Sox suck, eat Arby's

Well, there are still more White Sox games this season.

Here's the lineup for what undoubtedly is one of said games.

If nothing else, Pedro has his boss's back.

My dude these guys barely speak to eachother https://t.co/WC4eSI1NYk — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 25, 2023

Unsurprisingly, not many fans there see it.

Woof. Attendance looks like crap tonight for the reverse boycott at @whitesox game — WST Cesspool Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) August 25, 2023

2023 White Sox number three starter Jesse Scholtens strikes out the side in the first.

Jesse Scholtens is my ace — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) August 25, 2023

This would indeed have to be some kind of record.

Jesse Scholtens is on pace for 27 strikeouts and a perfect game. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 25, 2023

Move over, Luis; there is a new White Sox home run champ. 1-0, good guys.

Andrew Benintedi's fourth home run ties him with the number of years he has left on his contract.

Known power hitter Andrew Benintendi — Father Zo - Cesspool Lifeguard (@SouthsideZo) August 25, 2023

It's a quick six-pitch second for Scholtens, but unfortunately, the best we can hope for now is 24 Ks.

Daily check-in on whether Elvis Andrus is still getting starts for this team over young guys.

Thursday, August 24, 2023: Yes.

Why is Elvis still getting ABs? ‍♀️ — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 25, 2023

The Korey Lee Game.

Korey Lee with Nuthin But A G Thang for his walk up music. pic.twitter.com/3qXbez6jTY — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 25, 2023

Lee takes a 3-2 pitch for a called third — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 25, 2023

Luis Robert is so good at baseball, and he robs another home run in classic LRJ fashion.

Luis Robert makes robbing home runs look easy. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) August 25, 2023

LUIS ROBERT JR. ROBS ANOTHER HOMER! pic.twitter.com/m09uAr2euk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 25, 2023

Andrew Benintendi is unable to match Luis's jumping ability.

3-1, Athletics.

It still counts!

Eloy Jiménez has an 18 game hit streak!



….against Oakland pic.twitter.com/eqF2JisHcn — touki toussaint’s mint green glove (@scuriiosa) August 25, 2023

As a rabid Rikuu stan, I concur.

Tired: White Sox promote Korey Lee to majors



Wired: White Sox promote Colson Montgomery to majors



Inspired: White Sox promote Rikuu Nishida to majors https://t.co/APQuW7YbP6 — BK (@TheBennettK) August 25, 2023

Very loud "Sell The Team" chants from a sparsely populated stadium provide the soundtrack to the fifth inning.

Both owners, preferably. Please.

Hearing very loud here chants on TV here in Oakland #SellTheTeam https://t.co/hPwqLgdhou — Elise Marie Collins (@mysticflavor) August 25, 2023

Okay, Jason. Sure.

Jason Benetti acting like the “Sell the Team” chants only apply to the A’s and not the #WhiteSox — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) August 25, 2023

Yet Elvis Andrus persists and homers to make it 3-2, A's.

Korey Lee hustles to second on a throwing error, Benintendi gets an RBI, and Luis Robert hits one into Lake Michigan.

5-3, White Sox.

LUIS ROBERT JR MOTHERFUCKER https://t.co/h3K6iz2712 — Dante (@DontizzleJones) August 25, 2023

"Did we just become best friends?"

"Yup!"

5-4, Sox.

In tonight's game:



Luis Robert Jr. robbed a home run, and hit a home run



Brent Rooker had a home run robbed, and hit a home run — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 25, 2023

A dude named Langaliers chases Scholtens with his second homer.

Jimmy Lambert enters in relief. 5-5, tie.

the As and the White Sox are having a tit for tat sad off and she just like me fr — Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 25, 2023

Errors and extra bases leading to runs?

For the White Sox?

Since when?

Another homer for the Vegas-bound green team.

It's 7-5, bad guys.

White Sox Baseball!



I missed you, you miserable bastard. — SoxTwitt3r Cohen (@SoxTwitt3r) August 25, 2023

Then again ...

Why am I watching this White Sox game? — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) August 25, 2023

The White Sox ran into the Big Green Machine tonight.

Home-run parade marches on for the worst-in-baseball A’s. Their fifth of the game is a solo shot off Lane Ramsey. Sox down 8-5 in the eighth inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 25, 2023

He's not wrong.

5 HRs to the A’s is insane lol — ⚪️ ℕ ⚫️ (@WSXEMAN) August 25, 2023

Sox get two men on but fail to keep the inning alive as Oscar Colás doesn't run out the dropped third strike.

Just run to first base #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) August 25, 2023

Nope, just the South Siders wetting themselves when the big, bad Oakland Athletics come to town.

The Pale Hose lost and will continue to exist.

Time is an illusion as we march towards our deaths.

Eat Arby's and watch the White Sox.

White Sox are the worst team in the league. Regardless of record. They suck. — TomPaints (@tom_paints) August 25, 2023