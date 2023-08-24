White Sox Minor League Update: August 24, 2023

Let’s see if the farm fared better than the major league club today! We start our coverage in Triple-A Charlotte.

It went from probable to absolute bullpen day in Triple-A for the home faithful. While not the most steady of performances, the pen found a way to produce when it mattered most, walking away with the 12-9 dub. Former Royal Mikey Mayers earned the win in today’s box score, going two and a third innings of one-run ball without recording a K, while managing to give up FOUR hard-hit balls in just 34 pitches. Luke Farrell and Nicholas Padilla kept the Redbirds quiet in the eighth, with the latter earning the save in this one.

The lead is OURS!!!! pic.twitter.com/k2mlkSfrvH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 25, 2023

It’s impossible to talk about a 12-run game without talking offense. Xavier Fernández remains TORRID at the plate, elevating his OPS to better than 1.000 with a three-hit game that included a double and two RBIs. Tyler Neslony, batting out of the 2-spot, went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, and four RBIs in an out-of-this-world showing at the dish in this one. Each of the starting nine was able to record at least one hit, and recently-demoted fan favorite Zach Remillard flashed his wheels, as a triple was his sole mark in the hit column.

Weather would run away with this one before the ninth inning could be completed, but a win is a win is a win is a win!

Let’s celebrate by handing out some digital hardware.

Poll Who is tonight’s Knights MVP? Tyler Neslony: 2-for-3, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Xavier Fernández: 3-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K

Nate Mondou: 1-for-1, 2 R, 4 BB

Poll Who’s most in need of a bounce back? Johan Domínguez: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB

Andrew Pérez: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 K

Let’s hop states and check on Double-A Birmingham next.

Ten hits. Zero earned runs allowed. Four players with multihit efforts, and a convincing win against the Trash Pandas. What more can you ask for?

Popeye had a big night out of the leadoff spot, recording two hits and a walk to go with two runs scored in the win. Alsander Womack continued his display of excellent contact hitting with two singles on the night, and a run scored of his own. Wilfred Veras went 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of RBI to pad his impressive .377 average and 1.036 (!!!) OPS in Double-A.

Wilfred Veras claims his second RBI of the night!



Popeye gets us to a three run lead pic.twitter.com/kEWluIi4pQ — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 25, 2023

Oh, and No. 1 prospect Colson Montgomery is sill doin’ his thing —

Colson hits ➡️

Tatum scores! ‍ pic.twitter.com/lJ8kQWMJ4P — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 25, 2023

We’d be remiss not to mention the pitching performance that held Rocket City to just one unearned run. Starter Jonathan Cannon went 3 2⁄3 innings strong and striking out one; his command wasn’t precise (86 pitches) enough to get through four frames, though. Garrett Schoenle, able to swoop in and vulture Cannon’s win due to the righty’s inefficiency, went 1 1⁄3 innings with three K’s and two walks. Yoelvín Silven and Adisyn Coffey spanned the final four innings, each eating up two apiece to close out the ballgame.

Side note: Want to know how well Tim Elko’s been mashing this year? He had an 0-for-5 night and it dropped his batting average ... to .339.

All in all, another solid win for this immensely-talented Birmingham ballclub. Now, it’s time to dish out credit where it’s due!

Poll Who was the Barons’ MVP in the win? José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB

Colson Montgomery: 2-for-5, RBI, 2 K

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB, K

Alsander Womack: 2-for-5, R, K

Yoelvín Silven: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB

Can we keep the vibes high in High-A?

My goodness: 25 hits, 25 runs, and a three-run victory for the Good Guys.

Where to start in this one? Five of the starting nine recorded multihit efforts. Only one, hot-hitting Troy Claunch, managed to leave the park. Brooks Baldwin continues to destroy High-A pitching, too, as he recorded a three-hit effort while playing shortstop. Catcher Michael Turner hammered two doubles and drove in four of the Dash’s 14 runs. Recently-promoted SSS ally Mario Camilletti walked thrice and scored three times while recording a hit and a RBI. There’s a lot to say about this one, but a few clips are worth a thousand words!

Michael Turner with a missle to the LCF wall for his 2nd RBI double of the night. Brooks Baldwin comes in to score. 14-8 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GKcvHJothq — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2023

Bryce Willits lines a single to LF to drive in Baldwin and Goosenberg. #Dash up 10-7. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qnAkepvJQp — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2023

Wes Kath rips a RBI single to RF. Michael Turner comes in to score. 11-7 #Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LMXkvXsLLD — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2023

Starter Josimar Cousin, however, did not enjoy a productive outing. In 1 2⁄3 innings on the bump, he surrendered seven hits, seven earnies, a walk, and two homers. Not his sharpest performance. Mercifully, Vince Vannelle closed out the second inning and went three more, all without allowing a hit. If you see a fire, you might as well call Vannelle, he sure can put ’em out. Reliever Johnny Ray pitched a hitless ninth and fanned a batter en route to his first save at High-A this year.

A lot of encouraging performances. Do we reward the offense for their firepower? Or should we dish MVP honors out to the pitchers who kept this one from getting more out of hand than it already was? Let’s decide.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP in the win? Mario Camilletti: 1-for-3, 3 BB, RBI

Brooks Baldwin: 3-for-6, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Michael Turner: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Troy Claunch: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, K

Vince Vannelle: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Poll Who will most be looking to bounce back? Josimar Cousin: 1 2⁄3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, BB, K

Drew Dalquist: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 BB, K

Caberea Weaver: 0-for-5, 4 K

Three games, three wins. Can Low-A keep the streak going?

Close, sure, but no Jerry Reinsdorf cigar. Kanny was walked off, again, in extras. Ben Beutel was saddled with the brutal loss and the blown save, going a third of an inning, giving up two hits, and allowing three runs (two earned). His ERA on the season is a respectable 3.60, however, so he’ll look to bounce back in his next outing.

Not all bad news out for the Cannon Ballers, though! Ryan Galanie was on fire at the dish, going 3-for-4. A duo of Kannapolis hitters, Jordan Sprinkle and Ryan McCarthy, legged out triples, and Kanny outhit the Pelicans, 11-9. And while he was hitless in his four trips to the plate in this one, leadoff batter Rikuu Nishida sat down for an interview with yours truly if you’d like some supplemental reading on the Japanese speedster.

Ryan Galanie singles to get the #Ballers back in front 4-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XwdyomC62N — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2023

Ryan McCarthy smokes a triple to the LC gap. Sprinkle and Galanie score. 3-2 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/I00RuOGuLN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2023

Starter Shane Murphy was pretty good on the mound to start the game. He pitched five innings of two-run ball while striking out three in a no-decision. Kole Ramage relieved Murphy in the sixth and pitched two scoreless innings while fanning two. Horacio Andujar was sharp as well, pitching an inning of one-hit, one-punchout ball to complete the eighth.

Shane Murphy made the Thursday start for the #Ballers. He allows a 1st inning 2R HR, but after that he shuts the Pelicans down. 5 innings allowing 2R on 4H and a BB. He strikes out 3 on 46/71. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9NwfZQa0gG — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2023

A hard loss, indeed, but let’s find a silver lining in this loss, shall we?

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers’ silver lining in the loss? Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-5, R, K

Ryan Galanie: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-5, R, 3B, 2 K

