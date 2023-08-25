Gamethread: White Sox vs. Athletics

It’s appropriate for the White Sox - Athletics game to be the opening act for the Vanilla Ice concert tonight. Not only are both teams ice cold, but they have also aged just as poorly and, some might argue, peaked in the 90s.

Of course, you’re not here for takes on Vanilla Ice’s musical contributions but rather a masochistic need to prepare for tonight’s game. Dylan Cease is starting the game tonight for the White Sox (5-6, 4.50 ERA), who needs to bounce back from a shortened outing against the Rockies, where he gave up five runs in 4.2 innings. Zach Neal (0-0, 8.25 ERA) takes the mound for the A’s, as the Columbia, SC-born righty makes his first MLB start since 2016 in his last stint with the Oakland team. He has seen limited MLB action but pitched three seasons for the Saitama Seibu Lions, where he finished with a 19-15 record and a 4.49 ERA.

On offense, the White Sox bring out the young guns, with Oscar Colás, Lenyn Sosa, and Korey Lee all starting and rounding out the bottom of the order. The A’s, meanwhile, feature the same lineup as yesterday.

It's a 90s vibe over here!



Your #WhiteSox starters on 90s Night at Guaranteed Rate Field: pic.twitter.com/6z1qhsYFFD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 25, 2023

It's a Neal nice day for baseball pic.twitter.com/MlBXCNKZlW — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 25, 2023

Gametime is at 7:10 PM CT on Sportsvision, I mean, NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN 1000.