Athletics 12, White Sox 4: Sox are Ice Cold

That was too much suffering, even for an opening act.

With three errors in the game, two courtesy of Andrew Benintendi on almost-consecutive plays, the White Sox had nearly as many defensive miscues as they scored runs. Meanwhile, Dylan Cease never looked comfortable and gave up nine runs and nine hits in only 4 1⁄3 innings. All the while, he also struck out six and walked five. Not a healthy WHIP night for the Stache. An equally-inept Tanner Banks gave up back-to-back homers, for three total earned runs in 2 2⁄3 innings.

Bryan Shaw was the only White Sox pitcher to lower his ERA, so let’s steal a Beefloaf schtick:

Meanwhile, the White Sox bats went missing against the Athletics, only getting four runs (two earned) off of Zach Neal, making his first MLB start in seven years. Those runs were courtesy of homers from Lenyn Sosa and Eloy Jiménez, and a double from Yoán Moncada.

Sosa’s two-run bomb in the second gave a faint whiff of hope for the Pale Hose, as it tightened the game to 5-2, but the good feelings were short-lived as the A’s never stopped scoring — adding another seven runs before the seventh inning ended.

Jiménez’s has a .974 OPS against the A’s this year, but his solo shot came with the game well in hand for Oakland.

It was another clunker for the White Sox against the worst team in Major League Baseball. The Athletics will attempt to finish off the sweep tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m. CT, with JP Sears (2-10, 4.61 ERA) facing off against Touki Toussaint (1-6, 5.30 ERA).

Six Pack of Stats

Pressure Play

In the lone inning where Zach Neal even came close to struggling, he collected a 2.34 LI by getting Andrew Vaughn to ground out to end the inning after the White Sox threatened with runners on second and third.

Pressure Cooker

Blowouts rarely generate big pressure numbers, so Luis Robert Jr. mostly falling short in the clutch (0-for-3, with two Ks and a walk) came under 1.08 pLI. La Pantera barely nudged out teammate and next-in-order Eloy Jiménez (1.05), who at least produced a bit more under duress.

Top Play

Ryan Noda’s single to center that scored Lawrence Butler and Nick Allen in the second off of Dylan Cease added 12.7% WPA.

Top Performer

This was easily the Nick Allen Game. The A’s shortstop went 4-for-5 with five RBIs for 23.1% WPA.

Hardest Hit

Eloy’s homer in the fifth inning had an exit velocity of 112.5 mph.

Weakest Contact

Andrew Benintendi hit a weak pop out in the first with an exit velocity of a mere 44.5 mph.

Luckiest Hit

Nick Allen’s line-drive homer off of Tanner Banks had an xBA of only .090; it would’ve been a home run in only 12 of 30 ballparks.

Toughest Out

Jonah Bride hit a 104.8 mph screamer for a line out that had an .860 xBA.

Longest Hit

Eloy’s homer traveled 434 feet.

Magic Number: 14

Dylan Cease has given up 14 runs in his last two starts. That is the number of runs he gave up for the entire month of July.

And if we really want to get heartburn, it can be pointed out those 14 runs are the same number Dylan gave up between June 14 and August 23 — that’s 13 STARTS — in 2022.

Glossary

CSW called strikes plus whiffs

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

