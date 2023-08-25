 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Athletics 12, White Sox 4

Man, whatever

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@EllaJay912

Tickets are dirt cheap. No idea why, the White Sox and Athletics are a must-see TV!

White Sox fans everywhere sigh in relief.

Just kidding! The A’s are already up by two and Cease gave away a five-pitch walk.

Bases were easily loaded, two more runs came in, and Ethan Katz was on the mound. It’s still the top of the second, and the A’s have only won 37 games. This is fine.

It’s now 5-0 thanks to TWO errors in this inning alone by Andrew Benintendi.

Rookie Lenyn Sosa put the Sox on the board! Now 5-2 in the second.

Time for a quick check-in with Kannapolis.

Yoán Moncada hammers out an RBI double to bring the Sox within two.

The A’s fight back and extend the lead to three again.

Cease sits at 92 pitches in the fifth, and has loaded the bases with walks. Oh, and only one out.

Nick Allen drives in two with a single. Still just one out, and it’s 8-3. Cease finally departs, Tanner Banks takes the ball.

Banks immediately gives up a hit, and Tim Anderson chucks the baseball to the A’s dugout. Another run comes in because, of course.

The Big Baby launches one to left field to make it 9-4.

Guess what?! Bases are loaded with no outs! ... For the A’s, with Shea Langeliers.

The Sox try for a triple play, but the best they can do is a double and one run scoring.

Nick Allen makes it 11-4 in the seventh.

I think I missed a run somewhere, because it’s 12-4 in the top of the eighth.

Off to the ninth, we go!

That’ll do it for Pedro’s boys.

Oh, and they canceled the postgame concert because someone managed to get a gun inside. My thoughts are with those injured, and everyone around that may have witnessed it.

Poll

Who had the best tweet of the night?

view results
  • 0%
    @EllaJay912: Things aren’t all that bad for me.
    (0 votes)
  • 30%
    @Chellez34: Why did Dylan Cease even show up to work today?
    (4 votes)
  • 15%
    @Mattheius2783: The 2023 White Sox
    (2 votes)
  • 53%
    @lstanczyksports: I got a rock.
    (7 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

