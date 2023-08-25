Bird App Recap: Athletics 12, White Sox 4

It's a 90s vibe over here!



Your #WhiteSox starters on 90s Night at Guaranteed Rate Field: pic.twitter.com/6z1qhsYFFD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 25, 2023

Tickets are dirt cheap. No idea why, the White Sox and Athletics are a must-see TV!

The best seats $7 can buy pic.twitter.com/69EbKMslY8 — Brandon Stokes WST Cesspool Town Drunk (@bstokes79) August 25, 2023

White Sox fans everywhere sigh in relief.

An 8 pitch perfect first for Cease — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 25, 2023

Just kidding! The A’s are already up by two and Cease gave away a five-pitch walk.

For as bad as the White Sox are the most frustrating guy for me to watch on this roster is Dylan Cease — White Sox Gameday (Oscar Colas Fan Account) (@ChiSox_Gameday) August 25, 2023

Bases were easily loaded, two more runs came in, and Ethan Katz was on the mound. It’s still the top of the second, and the A’s have only won 37 games. This is fine.

Cease just mailing it in to see what next year brings is a very bold strategy. — Father Zo - Cesspool Lifeguard (@SouthsideZo) August 25, 2023

It’s now 5-0 thanks to TWO errors in this inning alone by Andrew Benintendi.

Every time I feel bad about my life, I watch a White Sox game and realize things aren’t all that bad for me. — Laura (@EllaJay912) August 25, 2023

Rookie Lenyn Sosa put the Sox on the board! Now 5-2 in the second.

Lenny szn pic.twitter.com/WooopTjihP — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) August 25, 2023

Time for a quick check-in with Kannapolis.

After a run scored on a balk, Rikuu Nishida lines a ball up the middle to driving Jhoneiker Betancourt (BB). #Ballers up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZOTVf9FGCs — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 25, 2023

Yoán Moncada hammers out an RBI double to bring the Sox within two.

Moncada cuts the lead with an RBI double pic.twitter.com/MrdvunSdp2 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 26, 2023

The A’s fight back and extend the lead to three again.

Why did Dylan Cease even show up to work today ‍♀️ — Michelle (@Chellez34) August 26, 2023

Cease sits at 92 pitches in the fifth, and has loaded the bases with walks. Oh, and only one out.

Dylan Cease: Master of inefficiency. — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) August 26, 2023

Nick Allen drives in two with a single. Still just one out, and it’s 8-3. Cease finally departs, Tanner Banks takes the ball.

Wow. Cease can’t get out of the 5th against Oakland. The. 5th. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) August 26, 2023

Banks immediately gives up a hit, and Tim Anderson chucks the baseball to the A’s dugout. Another run comes in because, of course.

This is bad when the team with the WORST record in Major League Baseball is showing more fight than you. ‍♂️ — WST Cesspool (@JeffBartlett85) August 26, 2023

The Big Baby launches one to left field to make it 9-4.

ELOY — Dante (@DontizzleJones) August 26, 2023

Guess what?! Bases are loaded with no outs! ... For the A’s, with Shea Langeliers.

Great now the wave has stared smdh #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EY4qX79Nth — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) August 26, 2023

The Sox try for a triple play, but the best they can do is a double and one run scoring.

Um, bases loaded and you don't throw home on that. Ok, yeah, sure #whitesox — Shoeless Joe (@JoeRam13) August 26, 2023

Nick Allen makes it 11-4 in the seventh.

I think the White Sox might be bad. — Depressed Barbie (@chrystal_ok) August 26, 2023

I think I missed a run somewhere, because it’s 12-4 in the top of the eighth.

Off to the ninth, we go!

The Oakland A’s are baseball’s worst team. They have scored 41 runs in 5 games against the #WhiteSox.



They have a run differential of +14. Against everyone else it’s -315. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 26, 2023

That’ll do it for Pedro’s boys.

Grifol: “We have a foundation built on rock, not muck, on rock. Remember that.”



The rock:#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/a3o8BG2hzz — lstanczyksports (@lstanczyksports) August 26, 2023

Oh, and they canceled the postgame concert because someone managed to get a gun inside. My thoughts are with those injured, and everyone around that may have witnessed it.

Shortly after 2 people were shot at tonight's game, the White Sox cancel a post-game Vanilla Ice concert for "technical issues." https://t.co/5ccqLnD33Y — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 26, 2023