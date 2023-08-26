Sharing Sox Podcast 115 — Kenny and Rick are Gone, Gone, Gone!!!!

Rumor has it that while the White Sox have been blah on the field lately, events off the field have been pretty exciting. Thus SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, after due commiseration with and best wishes for Shohei Ohtani, take a few moments to consider all that has happened and all that might.

Do they cheer mightily for the termination of Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn? Of course.

Do they think Jerry Reinsdorf, apparently aided by his swell buddy and one time waaaaaay back in history HOFBP, will do anything but something exceedingly stupid? Of course not.

Do they believe that Reinsdorf will shake down Chicago and every other city in North America for every tax dollar he can gouge from them to add to his billions? Of course.

Do they believe he will actually sell the team when it might cost him to actually pay some taxes himself? Of course not.

Do they believe anything anybody in the White Sox front office, now or then, ever says or leaks? You’ve got to be kidding.

Do they believe any experienced general manager with an iota of sense or self respect would ever work for the White Sox while control-freak Reinsdorf controls the team, thus relieving us of the dreaded specter of Chris Getz? For the sake of whoever might be thus tempted and their sanity, let us hope not.

Well, you get the picture. Probably nothing you haven’t thought and said yourself.

On the other hand, it’s a really fun rant.

